When is the last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl? Full list of titles, NFC championships
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles history wasn't always this storied. Quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts didn't just fall into their laps, until they did. Instead, the Eagles grew frustrated with the Randall Cunninghams, Donovan McNabbs and Carson Wentzs of the world – quarterbacks who would get them close to the Super Bowl, but never close enough to literally touch the trophy. Then, everything changed.
The Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2018 over the New England Patriots. It was an improbable victory given the team started their backup quarterback, Nick Foles. Police greased the poles in Philadelphia, but it didn't matter. Fans took to the streets and rioted like never before. I remember because I covered the game and listened to the police blotter after the fact. I can assure you there is nothing more entertaining than 9-1-1 operators trying to describe the foul rituals of football fans after their first Super Bowl...ever.
When was the last time the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Eagles aren't universally-beloved, by any means, but even Giants fans were rooting for Philly to knock off the cocky Patriots and Tom Brady. Brady may have seven Super Bowls to his name, six of which came in New England, but we won't forget anytime soon that he lost to a backup quarterback in Foles.
Foles deserves a lot of credit for his performance in that game, as he threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns. Foles had a remarkable NFL career, mostly as a backup, but this was his finest moment. One could argue he even outplayed Brady – a feat few thought possible prior to the game itself.
The Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl four times – yes they have plenty of experience playing in the big game. However, it hasn't always gone according to plan. Philadelphia is just 1-3 when they make it to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts himself has made one appearance, only to lose to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a tight contest.
Super Bowl appearance
Eagles
Opponent
Eagles score
Opponent score
1981
Eagles
Raiders
10
27
2005
Eagles
Patriots
21
24
2018
Eagles
Patriots
41
33
2023
Eagles
Chiefs
35
38
Minus the Eagles first Super Bowl appearance in 1981, which saw them get blitzed by the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia has played in one-score games across the board. If they make another appearance in 2025, expect more of the same.
Full list of Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game appearances and results
The Eagles history in the NFC Championship game is a bit more successful than their Super Bowl results. While Philadelphia struggled to get over the hump with Andy Reid – ironic now considering his success with the Kansas City Chiefs – the Eagles essentially parted ways with him because of it. Since then, the likes of Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni have been more successful at least reaching the big game. Now, winning the Super Bowl and appearing in it are two very different things. An NFC Championship appearance can be greeted the same as a Divisional Round loss depending on the scoreline. Reid and the Eagles found this out the hard way more than one time.
NFC Championship Appearance
Eagles
Opponent
Eagles score
Opponent score
1981
Eagles
Cowboys
20
7
2002
Eagles
Rams
24
29
2003
Eagles
Buccaneers
10
27
2004
Eagles
Panthers
3
14
2005
Eagles
Falcons
27
10
2009
Eagles
Cardinals
25
32
2018
Eagles
Vikings
38
7
2023
Eagles
49ers
31
7
The Eagles have won the last two NFC Championship games they have appeared in and three of the last four. Prior to that, they had lost three straight. Something's in the water in Philly, and hosting the game doesn't hurt either.