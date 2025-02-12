A blockbuster move each NFC East team can make this offseason to rival the Eagles
By Jack Posey
The Philadelphia Eagles showed on Sunday night why they are the best team in the NFL, dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The Chiefs were not the only team to be dominated by the Eagles this season, as they posted a 14-3 record behind Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard season and a dominant run game.
To make matters worse for teams trying to dethrone the Eagles, Hurts is in the middle of his prime, and Philadelphia's offensive and defensive lines – undoubtedly the strength of this team – are solidified for years to come. And for any positions they may lack thanks to expiring contracts or retirement, Howie Roseman is one of the best GMs in the business. Repeating is never easy – just as the Chiefs, which just failed at their three-peat attempt – but even if Philly falls short of that goal, they aren't going anywhere in the NFC East.
So, what can teams in the NFC East do to rival the Eagles next year?
Washington Commanders: Trade for Myles Garrett
The Washington Commanders made franchise-altering moves last season. Their second-year owner, Josh Harris, hired a new general manager, Adam Peters, and a new head coach, Dan Quinn. They also signed a slew of free agents, including Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Zach Ertz, among others, all in an effort to change the Commanders' culture. They added even more when they selected future Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick.
The new Commanders were propelled to a 12-5 record behind the play of their fiery rookie Daniels. But, they were ultimately defeated by the future Super Bowl-winning Eagles in the NFC Championship. While the offense was able to hold their own, they struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Washington faced many difficulties on defense, one of the most prominent being challenges on the line of scrimmage.
Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. This move makes too much sense. The Commanders have a ton of cap room and, as evidenced by their performance this year, are ahead of schedule in terms of their Super Bowl window, the primary reason Garrett wants out of Cleveland.
Dallas Cowboys: Draft Ashton Jeanty
It's no secret how bad the Cowboys were this year. Dak Prescott received a massive contract ahead of the season opener, but then he got injured not too long into the season. Cooper Rush took over for the remainder of the season, leading the team to a 7-10 record. The offseason didn't start great either, with the drama of Mike McCarthy's exit ending with the Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
But by far, the biggest problem for the Cowboys was the rushing offense, effectively making their offense one-dimensional. They missed the impact prime Ezekiel Elliott had, and DeMarco Murray before him.
Enter Ashton Jeanty. This year, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading Boise State to a conference title, earning a Heisman invite, and a College Football Playoff appearance. Even if the Cowboys have to trade up, Jeanty would instantly become one of the most dynamic ball carriers in the NFL.
New York Giants: Get the right QB
The New York Giants have many problems, but one of the most glaring needs is quarterback. The Giants have failed to have a real franchise quarterback since Eli Manning, who was denied entrance into the Hall of Fame this year. They are reeling from the effects of signing Daniel Jones to a long-term contract and licking their wounds after the years Xavier McKinney and Super Bowl champion Saquon Barkley had. But they do have some pieces.
The Giants have a good defense. They selected Malik Nabers in the draft last year, and Tyrone Tracy has become a great, but raw, talent in the backfield. But they need a quarterback. And I didn't list a specific move because the Giants will have options through the draft, free agency market, and trade market.
The first option would be to sign Sam Darnold in free agency. Darnold revived his career this year in Minnesota and is set to hit the open market. The next option is by trade, and the player I have in mind is Matthew Stafford. He is older, but I think he proved this year with the Los Angeles Rams that he still has something left in the tank.
Lastly, the Giants could draft a signal caller. But, the top two prospects are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom would be a gamble. Yet, if they turn out anything like Nabers, the Giants could become dangerous in the NFC East.