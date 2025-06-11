England player ratings: Kane strikes, Tuchel’s experiment backfires in Senegal loss

After a poor performance in a 1-0 win over Andorra last weekend, Thomas Tuchel made 10 changes to his England lineup, with only captain Harry Kane keeping his place. However, things went from bad to worse for the Three Lions as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal at home.

England–Senegal friendly player ratings

Here are the England player ratings from the City Ground.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Dean Henderson (GK) – 6/10 –

The scoreline could have been even worse for England if it were not for Henderson. He made good saves to keep out Nicolas Jackson and Ismaïla Sarr. There was not much he could have done about Sarr's goal, but Habib Diarra was able to nutmeg the goalkeeper with his finish. Cheikh Sabaly then beat Henderson in added time.

Kyle Walker (RB) – 4/10 –

Walker is on the back of a poor loan spell at AC Milan, where the Serie A side opted not to sign him permanently. The player now faces an uncertain future back at Manchester City. He has lost his pace and his sharpness. The right-back was slow to react when Sarr equalised. He also failed to stop crosses being put into the box. However, Walker still managed to get forward well and put a good cross into the box.

Trevor Chalobah (CB) – 5/10 –

Chalobah is perhaps the only English defender who could leave the field with some pride. He was able to play the ball forward with ease. However, Jackson did get around the back of the Chelsea man to set up Sarr's goal. Chalobah then struggled to get back when Sabaly scored in added time.

Levi Colwill (CB) – 4/10 –

Colwill struggled to deal with Jackson. He was also nowhere to be seen when Diarra gave Senegal the lead. However, Colwill was a threat from set-pieces, but he was deemed to have handled the ball in the lead-up to Jude Bellingham's goal, which was disallowed.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB) – 4/10 –

The Arsenal defender had a torrid night against Iliman Ndiaye of Everton. Lewis-Skelly was often caught out of position. Ivan Toney finally got his opportunity as a sub for Lewis-Skelly in the final stages of the game.

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (RM) – 6/10 –

Saka linked up well in the attacking areas. The Arsenal player had a chance to score but saw his effort saved by Édouard Mendy. Saka was substituted for Noni Madueke in the 71st minute.

Conor Gallagher (CM) – 6/10 –

Senegal's attackers often got past Gallagher too easily. However, he was very good on the ball and got into attacking areas. He was involved in the move that led to Harry Kane's goal. Curtis Jones replaced the Atlético Madrid player in the second half. Jones was dispossessed in the build-up to Cheikh Sabaly's goal that sealed the victory.

Declan Rice (CM) – 6/10 –

It was a surprisingly quiet performance from Rice. However, he did play some nice passes. Bellingham came on for the Arsenal man in the second period. The Real Madrid star had thought he had got on the scoresheet, but his goal was ruled out for a harsh handball.

Anthony Gordon (LM) – 6/10 –

Gordon often found himself in space on the left flank, and it was his shot that was saved into the path of Kane for the captain's tap-in. The Newcastle United player did not have his shooting boots on as he missed a great chance from Walker's cross. Morgan Gibbs-White replaced Gordon after 58 minutes.

Forwards

Harry Kane (CF) – 7/10 –

Kane was in the right place at the right time to score England's goal. Surprisingly, Morgan Rogers came on for Kane instead of Toney.

Eberechi Eze (CF) – 7/10 –

After a somewhat boring game in Andorra, fans were looking at Eze to bring some entertainment to the England lineup. The Crystal Palace player put in a gritty performance, where he made tackles and linked up well with his teammates. He won the ball that led to Kane's goal. Eze also showed off some skilful tricks.

Substitutes

Morgan Gibbs-White, 7/10

Curtis Jones, 5/10

Morgan Rogers, 6/10

Noni Madueke, 7/10

Jude Bellingham, 7/10