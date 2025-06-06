Spain player ratings: Lamine Yamal stars in nine-goal thriller

Spain booked their place in the Nations League final with a dramatic 5-4 win over France. Lamine Yamal, of course, stole the show again with two goals, including what turned out to be the winner. La Roja will face Portugal in the final of the tournament on Sunday at the Allianz Arena.

Spain–France Nations League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Spain players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Unai Simón (GK): 5

Simón was sent the wrong way by Kylian Mbappé, who scored from the spot. There was nothing the goalkeeper could have done about Rayan Cherki's strike from range. The same goes for Dani Vivian's own goal. Simón also did not have a chance with Randal Kolo Muani's header.

Pedro Porro (RB): 6

The Tottenham Hotspur defender struggled to deal with Mbappé and brought down the forward, which gave away their penalty. However, Porro was very good going forward and set up Yamal's winning goal.

Robin Le Normand (CB): 6

Le Normand was solid but was replaced by Vivian, who scored an own goal.

Dean Huijsen (CB): 6

Huijsen thought he had got on the scoresheet, but his goal was ruled out for offside. The center-back is now a Real Madrid player and will be expected to organise his defence better.

Marc Cucurella (LB): 6

Cucurella did well to keep Ousmane Dembélé quiet. However, the Chelsea defender was caught out at times when Malo Gusto came on. Cucurella also could have done better to stop Cherki from putting crosses into the box.

Midfielders

Martín Zubimendi (CDM): 6

Zubimendi's thoughts might have been on a potential transfer to Arsenal. However, he kept a cool head as he passed the ball about with ease.

Mikel Merino (CM): 7

Merino filled in as a striker for Arsenal on occasions last season, and he took his goal like he had been playing up front all of his life. However, Merino could have done a better job defensively, as Mbappé was often left unmarked. Gavi replaced Merino in added time.

Pedri (CM): 7

Pedri put Spain 4-0 up with a delicate chip over Mike Maignan. Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain, Fabián Ruiz, replaced Pedri in the 64th minute.

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (RW): 9

From the first minute, Yamal was able to run at the French defenders and was involved in Nico Williams' opener. Yamal then won the penalty, which he scored from. He then poked in what turned out to be Spain's winner.

Mikel Oyarzabal (CF): 8

The Real Sociedad striker held the ball up well and assisted Williams' goal. He then played a great ball over the top, which Merino scored from. However, with his team scoring five, Oyarzabal would have been disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet. Samu replaced him late on.

Nico Williams (LW): 8

Williams fired Spain ahead with a strike into the roof of the net in the 22nd minute. He then set up Pedri's goal. Dani Olmo replaced Williams when the game appeared to be won.

Substitutes

Dani Olmo, 6/10

Fabian Ruiz, 6/10

Samu, 5/10

Dani Vivian, 5/10