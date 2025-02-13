Everton player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Liverpool?
James Tarkowski denied Liverpool supporters having the bragging rights of winning the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park with his thunderbolt of an equaliser in added time. The draw means that the Reds are now just seven points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League's title race. Everton claiming a point moves them up to 15th place and above David Moyes' former club West Ham United.
Everton–Liverpool Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Everton players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Jordan Pickford (GK): 7
Pickford could do little about both the goals he conceded. However, he made a fantastic save to deny Mohamed Salah before Tarkowski's equaliser.
Jake O’Brien (RB): 7
O'Brien defended well but he could have done better to stop Curtis Jones in the build up to Salah's goal.
James Tarkowski (CB): 8
Tarkowski misread the flight of the ball when Alexis Mac Allister scored from Salah's cross. However, he made amends by scoring the late equaliser that will be remembered by Everton fans forever.
Jarrad Branthwaite (CB): 8
Branthwaite played an excellent through ball which Beto scored from early on. The defender also thought he had scored in the second half but it was ruled out for offside.
Vitalii Mykolenko (CB): 6
Mykolenko could have done better to stop Salah putting in his cross which Mac Allister scored from. He also should have been more aware of the Egyptian when he fired in to give Liverpool the lead. However, it was Mykolenko's ball in that led to Tarkowski's equaliser.
Midfielders
James Garner (CDM): 7
Garner was disciplined and prepared to do anything to prevent Liverpool's forwards. His passing as usual was excellent also. He was taken off for Ashley Young late on.
Idrissa Gueye (CDM): 6
Gueye worked hard but was booked for a foul on Luis Diaz. He was replaced by Tim Iroegbunam who flicked the ball on for Tarkowski to score.
Abdoulaye Doucoure (CAM): 6
Doucoure was possibly a bit too up for this game. He blazed an effort over the bar and was booked for a challenge on Conor Bradley. Then he was given a second yellow card for celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans and then getting involved in a tussle with Jones.
Forwards
Jesper Lindstrom (RW): 6
Looked sharp in the first half but was not that involved after the break. He was taken off for Charly Alcaraz after 77 minutes.
Beto (CF): 7
Finished superbly to give Everton the lead after just 11 minutes. He worked hard and led the line for Moyes' side well.
Iliman Ndiaye (LW): 6
Ndiaye had to come off after just 25 minutes due to injury and he was devastated about it. Former MLS player with New York City, Jack Harrison, was his replacement.
Substitutes
- Jack Harrison, 7/10
- Charly Alcaraz, 6/10
- Tim Iroegbunam, 7/10
- Ashley Young, N/A