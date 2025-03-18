Every bracketology expert's Women's March Madness bracket: Full comparison of predictions

The Women's NCAA Tournament is more popular than ever, which means more fans than ever will be filling out their Women's March Madness bracket this time around. If you need help with that, don't be ashamed. It used to be bracket challenges didn't even factor in the women's game.
While the men's side of the NCAA Tournament is known for bracket busting chaos, things on the women's side tend to be a bit more steady. There are fewer upsets expected. However, competition at the top may be even more fierce and contested. For every easy game to pick, there's another that'll leave you spiraling.
So we turn to the experts in the field. These are the brackets we're looking at to help us form a consensus or give insight into potential upset picks.
- Nicole Auerbach, NBC Sports
- Greg Auman, FOX Sports
- Charlie Creme, ESPN
- Chantel Jennings, The Athletic
- Alexa Philippou, ESPN
Women's March Madness brackets by experts
- Expert First Round picks — Spokane 1 Region
- Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 2 Region
- Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 3 Region
- Expert First Round picks — Spokane 4 Region
- Expert Second Round picks
- Expert Sweet 16 picks
- Expert Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship picks
Expert First Round picks — Spokane 1 Region
Matchup
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
1-UCLA vs. 16-UCSD/SOU
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
UCLA
8-Richmond vs. 9-Georgia Tech
Richmond
Richmond
Richmond
Georgia Tech
Richmond
5-Ole Miss vs. 12-Ball St
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
4-Baylor vs. 13-Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
Baylor
6-Florida St vs. 11-George Mason
Florida St
Florida St
George Mason
Florida St
Florida St
3-LSU vs. 14-SDSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
LSU
7-Michigan St vs. 10-Harvard
Harvard
Harvard
Harvard
Harvard
Harvard
2-NC State vs. 15-Vermont
NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
Consensus picks out of the Spokane 1 are UCLA, Ole Miss, LSU, NC State and, as luck would have it, Harvard. The Crimson are a popular upset pick over Michigan State.
The boldest upset pick? No. 13 seed Grand Canyon over No. 4 seed Baylor.
Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 2 Region
Matchup
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
1-South Carolina vs. 16-Tennessee Tech
South Carolina
South Carolina
South Carolina
South Carolina
South Carolina
8-Utah vs. 9-Indiana
Utah
Utah
Indiana
Indiana
Indiana
5-Alabama vs. 12-Green Bay
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
4-Maryland vs. 13-Norfolk
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
Maryland
6-West Virginia vs. 11-COL/WASH
West Virginia
West Virginia
West Virginia
West Virginia
West Virginia
2-UNC vs. 14-Oregon St
UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
7-Vanderbilt vs. 10-Oregon
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt
2-Duke vs. 15-Lehigh
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Consensus picks out of Birmingham 2 include South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland, West Virginia, UNC, Vanderbilt and Duke.
There are no bold upsets. Just the coin flip between No. 8 seed Utah and No. 9 seed Indiana.
Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 3 Region
Matchup
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
1-Texas vs. 16-HP/WM
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
Texas
8-Illinois vs. 9-Creighton
Creighton
Creighton
Creighton
Creighton
Creighton
5-Tennessee vs. 12-South Florida
Tennessee
South Florida
Tennessee
Tennesee
Tennessee
4-Ohio St vs. 13-Montana St
Ohio St
Ohio St
Ohio St
Ohio St
Ohio State
6-Michigan vs. 11-ISU/PRIN
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
3-Notre Dame vs. 14-SF Austin
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
Notre Dame
7-Louisville vs. 10-Nebraska
Louisville
Nebraska
Louisville
Nebraska
Nebraska
2-TCU vs. 15-FDU
TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
TCU
Consensus picks out of Birmingham 3 are Texas, Creighton, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and TCU.
A No. 12 seed South Florida upset over No. 5 seed Tennessee would be the biggest shake up.
Expert First Round picks — Spokane 4 Region
Matchup
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
1-USC vs. 16-NC Greensboro
USC
USC
USC
USC
USC
8-Cal vs. 9-Mississippi St
Cal
Cal
Mississippi St
Cal
Cal
5-Kansas St vs. 12-Fairfield
Fairfield
Kansas St
Fairfield
Kansas St
Kansas St
4-Kentucky vs. 13-Liberty
Kentucky
Kentucky
Kentucky
Kentucky
Kentucky
6-Iowa vs. 11-Murray St
Iowa
Iowa
Murray St
Iowa
Murray St
3-Oklahoma vs. 14-Florida Gulf Coast
Florida Gulf Coast
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Oklahoma
7-Oklahoma St vs. 10-South Dakota St
Oklahoma St
South Dakota St
South Dakota St
Oklahoma St
Oklahoma St
2-UConn vs. 15-Arkansas St
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
UConn
Consensus picks in Spokane 4 include USC, Kentucky and UConn.
This is the most volatile of the regions with disagreements to be found almost everywhere. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast pulling off an upset over No. 3 seed Oklahoma is the biggest surprise predicted but multiple experts also like shockers from No. 12 seed Fairfield and No. 11 seed Murray State over No. 5 seed Kansas State and No. 6 seed Iowa respectively.
Expert Second Round picks
Region
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
Spokane 1
1-UCLA over 8-Richmond
1-UCLA over 8-Richmond
1-UCLA over 8-Richmond
1-UCLA over 9-Georgia Tech
1-UCLA over 8-Richmond
Spokane 1
5-Ole Miss over 13-Grand Canyon
4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss
4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss
4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss
4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss
Spokane 1
3-LSU over 6-Florida St
3-LSU over 6-Florida St
3-LSU over 11-George Mason
3-LSU over 6-Florida St
3-LSU over 6-Florida St
Spokane 1
10-Harvard over 2-NC State
10-Harvard over 2-NC State
2-NC State over 10-Harvard
2-NC State over 10-Harvard
2-NC State over 10-Harvard
Birmingham 2
1-South Carolina over 8-Utah
1-South Carolina over 8-Utah
1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana
1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana
1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana
Birmingham 2
4-Maryland over 5-Alabama
5-Alabama over 4-Maryland
4-Maryland over 5-Alabama
5-Alabama over 4-Maryland
5-Alabama over 4-Maryland
Birmingham 2
3-UNC over 6-West Virginia
3-UNC over 6-West Virginia
3-UNC over 6-West Virginia
3-UNC over 6-West Virginia
3-UNC over 6-West Virginia
Birmingham 2
2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt
2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt
2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt
2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt
2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt
Birmingham 3
1-Texas over 9-Creighton
1-Texas over 9-Creighton
1-Texas over 9-Creighton
1-Texas over 9-Creighton
1-Texas over 9-Creighton
Birmingham 3
5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St
4-Ohio St over 12-South Florida
5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St
5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St
5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St
Birmingham 3
3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan
3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan
3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan
3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan
3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan
Birmingham 3
2-TCU over 7-Louisville
2-TCU over 10-Nebraska
2-TCU over 7-Louisville
2-TCU over 10-Nebraska
2-TCU over 10-Nebraska
Spokane 2
1-USC over 8-Cal
1-USC over 8-Cal
1-USC over 9-Mississippi St
1-USC over 8-Cal
1-USC over 8-Cal
Spokane 2
4-Kentucky over 12-Fairfield
5-Kansas St over 4-Kentucky
4-Kentucky over 12-Fairfield
5-Kansas St over 4-Kentucky
4-Kentucky over 5-Kansas St
Spokane 2
6-Iowa over 14-Florida Gulf Coast
3-Oklahoma over 6-Iowa
3-Oklahoma over 11-Murray St
6-Iowa over 3-Oklahoma
3-Oklahoma over 11-Murray St
Spokane 2
2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St
2-UConn over 10-South Dakota St
2-UConn over 10-South Dakota St
2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St
2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St
Second round consensus predictions advancement for UCLA and LSU in Spokane 1, South Carolina, UNC and Duke in Birmingham 2, Notre Dame and TCU in Birmingham 3, and USC and UConn in Spokane 4.
Where do we find upsets? No. 10 seed Harvard continuing their run with a win over No. 2 NC State in multiple brackets. It's pretty much chalk beyond that.
Expert Sweet 16 picks
Region
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
Spokane 1
1-UCLA over 5-Ole Miss
1-UCLA over 4-Baylor
1-UCLA over 4-Baylor
1-UCLA over 4-Baylor
1-UCLA over 4-Baylor
Spokane 1
3-LSU over 10-Harvard
3-LSU over 2-NC State
3-LSU over 2-NC State
3-LSU over 2-NC State
2-NC State over 3-LSU
Birmingham 2
1-South Carolina over 4-Maryland
1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama
1-South Carolina over 4-Maryland
1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama
1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama
Birmingham 2
2-Duke over 3-UNC
2-Duke over 3-UNC
2-Duke over 3-UNC
3-UNC over 2-Duke
2-Duke over 3-UNC
Birmingham 3
1-Texas over 5-Tennessee
1-Texas over 4-Ohio State
1-Texas over 5-Tennessee
1-Texas over 5-Tennessee
1-Texas over 5-Tennessee
Birmingham 3
3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU
3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU
3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU
3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU
3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU
Spokane 4
1-USC over 4-Kentucky
1-USC over 5-Kansas St
1-USC over 4-Kentucky
1-USC over 5-Kansas St
1-USC over 4-Kentucky
Spokane 4
2-UConn over 6-Iowa
2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma
2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma
2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma
2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma
There's more consensus in the Sweet 16 than practically anywhere else. UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, Notre Dame, USC and UConn move on in all five expert brackets.
Though they don't make it through in everyone's bracket, the LSU Tigers will be a formidable opponent with Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Wiliams taking the floor.
There isn't much in the way of upsets but everyone has No. 2 seed TCU falling to No. 3 seed Notre Dame. It'll be up to Hailey Van Lith to keep the Horned Frogs from that fate.
Expert Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship picks
Round
Auerbach
Auman
Creme
Jennings
Philippou
Elite Eight
1-UCLA over 3-LSU
1-UCLA over 3-LSU
1-UCLA over 3-LSU
1-UCLA over 3-LSU
1-UCLA over 2-NC State
Elite Eight
2-Duke over 1-South Carolina
1-South Carolina over 2-Duke
1-South Carolina over 2-Duke
1-South Carolina over 3-UNC
1-South Carolina over 2-Duke
Elite Eight
3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas
3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas
3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas
3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas
3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas
Elite Eight
1-USC over 2-UConn
2-UConn over 1-USC
2-UConn over 1-USC
2-UConn over 1-USC
2-UConn over 1-USC
Final Four
1-USC over 1-UCLA
2-UConn over 1-UCLA
2-UConn over 1-UCLA
1-UCLA over 2-UConn
2-UConn over 1-UCLA
Final Four
3-Notre Dame over 2-Duke
1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame
1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame
3-Notre Dame over 1-South Carolina
1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame
Championship
1-USC over 3-Notre Dame
1-South Carolina over 2-UConn
1-South Carolina over 2-UConn
1-UCLA over 3-Notre Dame
2-UConn over 1-South Carolina
(Sarcasism-laden) Surprise, surprise! You won't find an Elite Eight without UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, or UConn among the experts. NC State, Duke and UNC are the party crashers. And you won't find a Final Four without UCLA or Notre Dame.
The star-power is likely to be immense in that group. JuJu Watkins leads USC. Paige Bueckers is seeking a national title to finish out her UConn career. Lauren Betts is a beast for UCLA. Madison Booker is on fire with Texas.
Still, it's South Carolina that comes in as the most common championship pick. What they lack in star-power they make up for in team excellence under outstanding head coach Dawn Staley.
If not the Gamecocks, nods went for USC, UCLA and UConn. It's not hard to see why. Each of those three teams are loaded with talent. They just need to get over the hump. The Trojans need to get through UConn. The Huskies need to get through South Carolina. The Bruins need to find a way into the Final Four for the first time ever.
Despite everyone expecting a long run from Notre Dame, they're not a title-winner in the eyes of the experts despite boasting two of the best players in the sport: Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. Losses to NC State, Florida State and Duke in their final five games (more defeats than they suffered all year up to that point) have brought out the doubters.