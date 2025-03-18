Fansided

Every bracketology expert's Women's March Madness bracket: Full comparison of predictions

The experts have their favorites and their Cinderella picks who could shake everything up.
Expert picks for Women's March Madness bracket
The Women's NCAA Tournament is more popular than ever, which means more fans than ever will be filling out their Women's March Madness bracket this time around. If you need help with that, don't be ashamed. It used to be bracket challenges didn't even factor in the women's game.

While the men's side of the NCAA Tournament is known for bracket busting chaos, things on the women's side tend to be a bit more steady. There are fewer upsets expected. However, competition at the top may be even more fierce and contested. For every easy game to pick, there's another that'll leave you spiraling.

So we turn to the experts in the field. These are the brackets we're looking at to help us form a consensus or give insight into potential upset picks.

Women's March Madness brackets by experts

  1. Expert First Round picks — Spokane 1 Region
  2. Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 2 Region
  3. Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 3 Region
  4. Expert First Round picks — Spokane 4 Region
  5. Expert Second Round picks
  6. Expert Sweet 16 picks
  7. Expert Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship picks

Expert First Round picks — Spokane 1 Region

Matchup

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

1-UCLA vs. 16-UCSD/SOU

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

UCLA

8-Richmond vs. 9-Georgia Tech

Richmond

Richmond

Richmond

Georgia Tech

Richmond

5-Ole Miss vs. 12-Ball St

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

4-Baylor vs. 13-Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

Baylor

6-Florida St vs. 11-George Mason

Florida St

Florida St

George Mason

Florida St

Florida St

3-LSU vs. 14-SDSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

LSU

7-Michigan St vs. 10-Harvard

Harvard

Harvard

Harvard

Harvard

Harvard

2-NC State vs. 15-Vermont

NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

Consensus picks out of the Spokane 1 are UCLA, Ole Miss, LSU, NC State and, as luck would have it, Harvard. The Crimson are a popular upset pick over Michigan State.

The boldest upset pick? No. 13 seed Grand Canyon over No. 4 seed Baylor.

Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 2 Region

Matchup

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

1-South Carolina vs. 16-Tennessee Tech

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina

South Carolina

8-Utah vs. 9-Indiana

Utah

Utah

Indiana

Indiana

Indiana

5-Alabama vs. 12-Green Bay

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

4-Maryland vs. 13-Norfolk

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

Maryland

6-West Virginia vs. 11-COL/WASH

West Virginia

West Virginia

West Virginia

West Virginia

West Virginia

2-UNC vs. 14-Oregon St

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

7-Vanderbilt vs. 10-Oregon

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

2-Duke vs. 15-Lehigh

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Duke

Consensus picks out of Birmingham 2 include South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland, West Virginia, UNC, Vanderbilt and Duke.

There are no bold upsets. Just the coin flip between No. 8 seed Utah and No. 9 seed Indiana.

Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 3 Region

Matchup

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

1-Texas vs. 16-HP/WM

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

Texas

8-Illinois vs. 9-Creighton

Creighton

Creighton

Creighton

Creighton

Creighton

5-Tennessee vs. 12-South Florida

Tennessee

South Florida

Tennessee

Tennesee

Tennessee

4-Ohio St vs. 13-Montana St

Ohio St

Ohio St

Ohio St

Ohio St

Ohio State

6-Michigan vs. 11-ISU/PRIN

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

3-Notre Dame vs. 14-SF Austin

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

7-Louisville vs. 10-Nebraska

Louisville

Nebraska

Louisville

Nebraska

Nebraska

2-TCU vs. 15-FDU

TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

TCU

Consensus picks out of Birmingham 3 are Texas, Creighton, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and TCU.

A No. 12 seed South Florida upset over No. 5 seed Tennessee would be the biggest shake up.

Expert First Round picks — Spokane 4 Region

Matchup

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

1-USC vs. 16-NC Greensboro

USC

USC

USC

USC

USC

8-Cal vs. 9-Mississippi St

Cal

Cal

Mississippi St

Cal

Cal

5-Kansas St vs. 12-Fairfield

Fairfield

Kansas St

Fairfield

Kansas St

Kansas St

4-Kentucky vs. 13-Liberty

Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky

Kentucky

6-Iowa vs. 11-Murray St

Iowa

Iowa

Murray St

Iowa

Murray St

3-Oklahoma vs. 14-Florida Gulf Coast

Florida Gulf Coast

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

7-Oklahoma St vs. 10-South Dakota St

Oklahoma St

South Dakota St

South Dakota St

Oklahoma St

Oklahoma St

2-UConn vs. 15-Arkansas St

UConn

UConn

UConn

UConn

UConn

Consensus picks in Spokane 4 include USC, Kentucky and UConn.

This is the most volatile of the regions with disagreements to be found almost everywhere. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast pulling off an upset over No. 3 seed Oklahoma is the biggest surprise predicted but multiple experts also like shockers from No. 12 seed Fairfield and No. 11 seed Murray State over No. 5 seed Kansas State and No. 6 seed Iowa respectively.

Expert Second Round picks

Region

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

Spokane 1

1-UCLA over 8-Richmond

1-UCLA over 8-Richmond

1-UCLA over 8-Richmond

1-UCLA over 9-Georgia Tech

1-UCLA over 8-Richmond

Spokane 1

5-Ole Miss over 13-Grand Canyon

4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss

4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss

4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss

4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss

Spokane 1

3-LSU over 6-Florida St

3-LSU over 6-Florida St

3-LSU over 11-George Mason

3-LSU over 6-Florida St

3-LSU over 6-Florida St

Spokane 1

10-Harvard over 2-NC State

10-Harvard over 2-NC State

2-NC State over 10-Harvard

2-NC State over 10-Harvard

2-NC State over 10-Harvard

Birmingham 2

1-South Carolina over 8-Utah

1-South Carolina over 8-Utah

1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana

1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana

1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana

Birmingham 2

4-Maryland over 5-Alabama

5-Alabama over 4-Maryland

4-Maryland over 5-Alabama

5-Alabama over 4-Maryland

5-Alabama over 4-Maryland

Birmingham 2

3-UNC over 6-West Virginia

3-UNC over 6-West Virginia

3-UNC over 6-West Virginia

3-UNC over 6-West Virginia

3-UNC over 6-West Virginia

Birmingham 2

2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt

2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt

2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt

2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt

2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt

Birmingham 3

1-Texas over 9-Creighton

1-Texas over 9-Creighton

1-Texas over 9-Creighton

1-Texas over 9-Creighton

1-Texas over 9-Creighton

Birmingham 3

5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St

4-Ohio St over 12-South Florida

5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St

5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St

5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St

Birmingham 3

3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan

3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan

3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan

3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan

3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan

Birmingham 3

2-TCU over 7-Louisville

2-TCU over 10-Nebraska

2-TCU over 7-Louisville

2-TCU over 10-Nebraska

2-TCU over 10-Nebraska

Spokane 2

1-USC over 8-Cal

1-USC over 8-Cal

1-USC over 9-Mississippi St

1-USC over 8-Cal

1-USC over 8-Cal

Spokane 2

4-Kentucky over 12-Fairfield

5-Kansas St over 4-Kentucky

4-Kentucky over 12-Fairfield

5-Kansas St over 4-Kentucky

4-Kentucky over 5-Kansas St

Spokane 2

6-Iowa over 14-Florida Gulf Coast

3-Oklahoma over 6-Iowa

3-Oklahoma over 11-Murray St

6-Iowa over 3-Oklahoma

3-Oklahoma over 11-Murray St

Spokane 2

2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St

2-UConn over 10-South Dakota St

2-UConn over 10-South Dakota St

2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St

2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St

Second round consensus predictions advancement for UCLA and LSU in Spokane 1, South Carolina, UNC and Duke in Birmingham 2, Notre Dame and TCU in Birmingham 3, and USC and UConn in Spokane 4.

Where do we find upsets? No. 10 seed Harvard continuing their run with a win over No. 2 NC State in multiple brackets. It's pretty much chalk beyond that.

Expert Sweet 16 picks

Region

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

Spokane 1

1-UCLA over 5-Ole Miss

1-UCLA over 4-Baylor

1-UCLA over 4-Baylor

1-UCLA over 4-Baylor

1-UCLA over 4-Baylor

Spokane 1

3-LSU over 10-Harvard

3-LSU over 2-NC State

3-LSU over 2-NC State

3-LSU over 2-NC State

2-NC State over 3-LSU

Birmingham 2

1-South Carolina over 4-Maryland

1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama

1-South Carolina over 4-Maryland

1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama

1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama

Birmingham 2

2-Duke over 3-UNC

2-Duke over 3-UNC

2-Duke over 3-UNC

3-UNC over 2-Duke

2-Duke over 3-UNC

Birmingham 3

1-Texas over 5-Tennessee

1-Texas over 4-Ohio State

1-Texas over 5-Tennessee

1-Texas over 5-Tennessee

1-Texas over 5-Tennessee

Birmingham 3

3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU

3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU

3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU

3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU

3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU

Spokane 4

1-USC over 4-Kentucky

1-USC over 5-Kansas St

1-USC over 4-Kentucky

1-USC over 5-Kansas St

1-USC over 4-Kentucky

Spokane 4

2-UConn over 6-Iowa

2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma

2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma

2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma

2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma

There's more consensus in the Sweet 16 than practically anywhere else. UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, Notre Dame, USC and UConn move on in all five expert brackets.

Though they don't make it through in everyone's bracket, the LSU Tigers will be a formidable opponent with Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Wiliams taking the floor.

There isn't much in the way of upsets but everyone has No. 2 seed TCU falling to No. 3 seed Notre Dame. It'll be up to Hailey Van Lith to keep the Horned Frogs from that fate.

Expert Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship picks

Round

Auerbach

Auman

Creme

Jennings

Philippou

Elite Eight

1-UCLA over 3-LSU

1-UCLA over 3-LSU

1-UCLA over 3-LSU

1-UCLA over 3-LSU

1-UCLA over 2-NC State

Elite Eight

2-Duke over 1-South Carolina

1-South Carolina over 2-Duke

1-South Carolina over 2-Duke

1-South Carolina over 3-UNC

1-South Carolina over 2-Duke

Elite Eight

3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas

3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas

3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas

3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas

3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas

Elite Eight

1-USC over 2-UConn

2-UConn over 1-USC

2-UConn over 1-USC

2-UConn over 1-USC

2-UConn over 1-USC

Final Four

1-USC over 1-UCLA

2-UConn over 1-UCLA

2-UConn over 1-UCLA

1-UCLA over 2-UConn

2-UConn over 1-UCLA

Final Four

3-Notre Dame over 2-Duke

1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame

1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame

3-Notre Dame over 1-South Carolina

1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame

Championship

1-USC over 3-Notre Dame

1-South Carolina over 2-UConn

1-South Carolina over 2-UConn

1-UCLA over 3-Notre Dame

2-UConn over 1-South Carolina

(Sarcasism-laden) Surprise, surprise! You won't find an Elite Eight without UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, or UConn among the experts. NC State, Duke and UNC are the party crashers. And you won't find a Final Four without UCLA or Notre Dame.

The star-power is likely to be immense in that group. JuJu Watkins leads USC. Paige Bueckers is seeking a national title to finish out her UConn career. Lauren Betts is a beast for UCLA. Madison Booker is on fire with Texas.

Still, it's South Carolina that comes in as the most common championship pick. What they lack in star-power they make up for in team excellence under outstanding head coach Dawn Staley.

If not the Gamecocks, nods went for USC, UCLA and UConn. It's not hard to see why. Each of those three teams are loaded with talent. They just need to get over the hump. The Trojans need to get through UConn. The Huskies need to get through South Carolina. The Bruins need to find a way into the Final Four for the first time ever.

Despite everyone expecting a long run from Notre Dame, they're not a title-winner in the eyes of the experts despite boasting two of the best players in the sport: Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. Losses to NC State, Florida State and Duke in their final five games (more defeats than they suffered all year up to that point) have brought out the doubters.

