Every bracketology expert's Women's March Madness bracket: Full comparison of predictions

The Women's NCAA Tournament is more popular than ever, which means more fans than ever will be filling out their Women's March Madness bracket this time around. If you need help with that, don't be ashamed. It used to be bracket challenges didn't even factor in the women's game.

While the men's side of the NCAA Tournament is known for bracket busting chaos, things on the women's side tend to be a bit more steady. There are fewer upsets expected. However, competition at the top may be even more fierce and contested. For every easy game to pick, there's another that'll leave you spiraling.

So we turn to the experts in the field. These are the brackets we're looking at to help us form a consensus or give insight into potential upset picks.

Women's March Madness brackets by experts

Expert First Round picks — Spokane 1 Region

Matchup Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou 1-UCLA vs. 16-UCSD/SOU UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA 8-Richmond vs. 9-Georgia Tech Richmond Richmond Richmond Georgia Tech Richmond 5-Ole Miss vs. 12-Ball St Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss 4-Baylor vs. 13-Grand Canyon Grand Canyon Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor 6-Florida St vs. 11-George Mason Florida St Florida St George Mason Florida St Florida St 3-LSU vs. 14-SDSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU 7-Michigan St vs. 10-Harvard Harvard Harvard Harvard Harvard Harvard 2-NC State vs. 15-Vermont NC State NC State NC State NC State NC State

Consensus picks out of the Spokane 1 are UCLA, Ole Miss, LSU, NC State and, as luck would have it, Harvard. The Crimson are a popular upset pick over Michigan State.

The boldest upset pick? No. 13 seed Grand Canyon over No. 4 seed Baylor.

Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 2 Region

Matchup Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou 1-South Carolina vs. 16-Tennessee Tech South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina South Carolina 8-Utah vs. 9-Indiana Utah Utah Indiana Indiana Indiana 5-Alabama vs. 12-Green Bay Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama 4-Maryland vs. 13-Norfolk Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland Maryland 6-West Virginia vs. 11-COL/WASH West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia 2-UNC vs. 14-Oregon St UNC UNC UNC UNC UNC 7-Vanderbilt vs. 10-Oregon Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Vanderbilt 2-Duke vs. 15-Lehigh Duke Duke Duke Duke Duke

Consensus picks out of Birmingham 2 include South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland, West Virginia, UNC, Vanderbilt and Duke.

There are no bold upsets. Just the coin flip between No. 8 seed Utah and No. 9 seed Indiana.

Expert First Round picks — Birmingham 3 Region

Matchup Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou 1-Texas vs. 16-HP/WM Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas 8-Illinois vs. 9-Creighton Creighton Creighton Creighton Creighton Creighton 5-Tennessee vs. 12-South Florida Tennessee South Florida Tennessee Tennesee Tennessee 4-Ohio St vs. 13-Montana St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio State 6-Michigan vs. 11-ISU/PRIN Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan 3-Notre Dame vs. 14-SF Austin Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame 7-Louisville vs. 10-Nebraska Louisville Nebraska Louisville Nebraska Nebraska 2-TCU vs. 15-FDU TCU TCU TCU TCU TCU

Consensus picks out of Birmingham 3 are Texas, Creighton, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and TCU.

A No. 12 seed South Florida upset over No. 5 seed Tennessee would be the biggest shake up.

Expert First Round picks — Spokane 4 Region

Matchup Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou 1-USC vs. 16-NC Greensboro USC USC USC USC USC 8-Cal vs. 9-Mississippi St Cal Cal Mississippi St Cal Cal 5-Kansas St vs. 12-Fairfield Fairfield Kansas St Fairfield Kansas St Kansas St 4-Kentucky vs. 13-Liberty Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky 6-Iowa vs. 11-Murray St Iowa Iowa Murray St Iowa Murray St 3-Oklahoma vs. 14-Florida Gulf Coast Florida Gulf Coast Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma 7-Oklahoma St vs. 10-South Dakota St Oklahoma St South Dakota St South Dakota St Oklahoma St Oklahoma St 2-UConn vs. 15-Arkansas St UConn UConn UConn UConn UConn

Consensus picks in Spokane 4 include USC, Kentucky and UConn.

This is the most volatile of the regions with disagreements to be found almost everywhere. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast pulling off an upset over No. 3 seed Oklahoma is the biggest surprise predicted but multiple experts also like shockers from No. 12 seed Fairfield and No. 11 seed Murray State over No. 5 seed Kansas State and No. 6 seed Iowa respectively.

Expert Second Round picks

Region Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou Spokane 1 1-UCLA over 8-Richmond 1-UCLA over 8-Richmond 1-UCLA over 8-Richmond 1-UCLA over 9-Georgia Tech 1-UCLA over 8-Richmond Spokane 1 5-Ole Miss over 13-Grand Canyon 4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss 4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss 4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss 4-Baylor over 5-Ole Miss Spokane 1 3-LSU over 6-Florida St 3-LSU over 6-Florida St 3-LSU over 11-George Mason 3-LSU over 6-Florida St 3-LSU over 6-Florida St Spokane 1 10-Harvard over 2-NC State 10-Harvard over 2-NC State 2-NC State over 10-Harvard 2-NC State over 10-Harvard 2-NC State over 10-Harvard Birmingham 2 1-South Carolina over 8-Utah 1-South Carolina over 8-Utah 1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana 1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana 1-South Carolina over 9-Indiana Birmingham 2 4-Maryland over 5-Alabama 5-Alabama over 4-Maryland 4-Maryland over 5-Alabama 5-Alabama over 4-Maryland 5-Alabama over 4-Maryland Birmingham 2 3-UNC over 6-West Virginia 3-UNC over 6-West Virginia 3-UNC over 6-West Virginia 3-UNC over 6-West Virginia 3-UNC over 6-West Virginia Birmingham 2 2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt 2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt 2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt 2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt 2-Duke over 7-Vanderbilt Birmingham 3 1-Texas over 9-Creighton 1-Texas over 9-Creighton 1-Texas over 9-Creighton 1-Texas over 9-Creighton 1-Texas over 9-Creighton Birmingham 3 5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St 4-Ohio St over 12-South Florida 5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St 5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St 5-Tennessee over 4-Ohio St Birmingham 3 3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan 3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan 3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan 3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan 3-Notre Dame over 6-Michigan Birmingham 3 2-TCU over 7-Louisville 2-TCU over 10-Nebraska 2-TCU over 7-Louisville 2-TCU over 10-Nebraska 2-TCU over 10-Nebraska Spokane 2 1-USC over 8-Cal 1-USC over 8-Cal 1-USC over 9-Mississippi St 1-USC over 8-Cal 1-USC over 8-Cal Spokane 2 4-Kentucky over 12-Fairfield 5-Kansas St over 4-Kentucky 4-Kentucky over 12-Fairfield 5-Kansas St over 4-Kentucky 4-Kentucky over 5-Kansas St Spokane 2 6-Iowa over 14-Florida Gulf Coast 3-Oklahoma over 6-Iowa 3-Oklahoma over 11-Murray St 6-Iowa over 3-Oklahoma 3-Oklahoma over 11-Murray St Spokane 2 2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St 2-UConn over 10-South Dakota St 2-UConn over 10-South Dakota St 2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St 2-UConn over 7-Oklahoma St

Second round consensus predictions advancement for UCLA and LSU in Spokane 1, South Carolina, UNC and Duke in Birmingham 2, Notre Dame and TCU in Birmingham 3, and USC and UConn in Spokane 4.

Where do we find upsets? No. 10 seed Harvard continuing their run with a win over No. 2 NC State in multiple brackets. It's pretty much chalk beyond that.

Expert Sweet 16 picks

Region Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou Spokane 1 1-UCLA over 5-Ole Miss 1-UCLA over 4-Baylor 1-UCLA over 4-Baylor 1-UCLA over 4-Baylor 1-UCLA over 4-Baylor Spokane 1 3-LSU over 10-Harvard 3-LSU over 2-NC State 3-LSU over 2-NC State 3-LSU over 2-NC State 2-NC State over 3-LSU Birmingham 2 1-South Carolina over 4-Maryland 1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama 1-South Carolina over 4-Maryland 1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama 1-South Carolina over 5-Alabama Birmingham 2 2-Duke over 3-UNC 2-Duke over 3-UNC 2-Duke over 3-UNC 3-UNC over 2-Duke 2-Duke over 3-UNC Birmingham 3 1-Texas over 5-Tennessee 1-Texas over 4-Ohio State 1-Texas over 5-Tennessee 1-Texas over 5-Tennessee 1-Texas over 5-Tennessee Birmingham 3 3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU 3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU 3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU 3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU 3-Notre Dame over 2-TCU Spokane 4 1-USC over 4-Kentucky 1-USC over 5-Kansas St 1-USC over 4-Kentucky 1-USC over 5-Kansas St 1-USC over 4-Kentucky Spokane 4 2-UConn over 6-Iowa 2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma 2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma 2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma 2-UConn over 3-Oklahoma

There's more consensus in the Sweet 16 than practically anywhere else. UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, Notre Dame, USC and UConn move on in all five expert brackets.

Though they don't make it through in everyone's bracket, the LSU Tigers will be a formidable opponent with Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Wiliams taking the floor.

There isn't much in the way of upsets but everyone has No. 2 seed TCU falling to No. 3 seed Notre Dame. It'll be up to Hailey Van Lith to keep the Horned Frogs from that fate.

Expert Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship picks

Round Auerbach Auman Creme Jennings Philippou Elite Eight 1-UCLA over 3-LSU 1-UCLA over 3-LSU 1-UCLA over 3-LSU 1-UCLA over 3-LSU 1-UCLA over 2-NC State Elite Eight 2-Duke over 1-South Carolina 1-South Carolina over 2-Duke 1-South Carolina over 2-Duke 1-South Carolina over 3-UNC 1-South Carolina over 2-Duke Elite Eight 3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas 3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas 3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas 3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas 3-Notre Dame over 1-Texas Elite Eight 1-USC over 2-UConn 2-UConn over 1-USC 2-UConn over 1-USC 2-UConn over 1-USC 2-UConn over 1-USC Final Four 1-USC over 1-UCLA 2-UConn over 1-UCLA 2-UConn over 1-UCLA 1-UCLA over 2-UConn 2-UConn over 1-UCLA Final Four 3-Notre Dame over 2-Duke 1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame 1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame 3-Notre Dame over 1-South Carolina 1-South Carolina over 3-Notre Dame Championship 1-USC over 3-Notre Dame 1-South Carolina over 2-UConn 1-South Carolina over 2-UConn 1-UCLA over 3-Notre Dame 2-UConn over 1-South Carolina

(Sarcasism-laden) Surprise, surprise! You won't find an Elite Eight without UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, or UConn among the experts. NC State, Duke and UNC are the party crashers. And you won't find a Final Four without UCLA or Notre Dame.

The star-power is likely to be immense in that group. JuJu Watkins leads USC. Paige Bueckers is seeking a national title to finish out her UConn career. Lauren Betts is a beast for UCLA. Madison Booker is on fire with Texas.

Still, it's South Carolina that comes in as the most common championship pick. What they lack in star-power they make up for in team excellence under outstanding head coach Dawn Staley.

If not the Gamecocks, nods went for USC, UCLA and UConn. It's not hard to see why. Each of those three teams are loaded with talent. They just need to get over the hump. The Trojans need to get through UConn. The Huskies need to get through South Carolina. The Bruins need to find a way into the Final Four for the first time ever.

Despite everyone expecting a long run from Notre Dame, they're not a title-winner in the eyes of the experts despite boasting two of the best players in the sport: Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. Losses to NC State, Florida State and Duke in their final five games (more defeats than they suffered all year up to that point) have brought out the doubters.