Every team’s best NFL Draft pick of the 21st century

The NFL Draft is the best day for the fans of all 32 franchises. It's a day of hope unlike any day on the calendar. Even days like the first Sunday of the regular season or the start of training camp don't bring the level of hope the NFL Draft brings.

That's because we've seen the impact of the draft. One pick can change a franchise's trajectory forever. Just imagine if the San Francisco 49ers took Steve Dils instead of Joe Montana in 1979, or if they took Jessie Hester instead of Jerry Rice. What if the New York Jets took Emmitt Smith instead of Blair Thomas second overall in 1990?

In this century, we've seen some of the greatest picks in history. We might have even seen the greatest pick in history, but each franchise has a point that pivoted their franchise at a draft.

Arizona Cardinals - Larry Fitzgerald

2004 NFL Draft

First Round, Third Overall

It's hard to think of a draft pick that wasn't a quarterback that had a bigger impact on a franchise than the Arizona Cardinals taking Pitt Panthers wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald third overall. It takes a special player to be a franchise's best draft pick and also be in the top three of their draft year. But Fitzgerald is so clearly a Hall of Famer, and he went to a franchise that was a laughingstock before he arrived.

Larry Fitzgerald came in, and the Cardinals started changing. Eventually, they started making the playoffs. Fitzgerald helped the Cardinals end a nine-year playoff drought. They had made the playoffs once between 1983 and when Fitzgerald was drafted.

With Larry Fitz on the roster, the Cardinals made the playoffs four times and even made Super Bowl XLIII. That's not a ton, but it set a standard that wasn't there prior to this. This was a team that was often considered almost a forgotten franchise. Every good thing they had eventually turned out bad. This never turned out that way.

And Fitzgerald never left Arizona. He didn't demand a top-of-the-market salary, and he continued to put up superstar numbers no matter who his quarterback was. He finished his career second all-time in receptions with 1,432. He's also second in receiving yards with more than 17,000. All this by choosing to take a receiver in 2004 despite having the reigning Rookie of the Year on their roster (Anquan Boldin).

Atlanta Falcons - Julio Jones

2011 NFL Draft

First Round, Sixth Overall

Some may not remember the gamble the Atlanta Falcons made in 2011, putting all their chips on the table to move up more than 20 picks to take Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones. They sent the Cleveland Browns their 27th, 59th, and 124th picks from the 2011 Draft, and their first and fourth-round picks from the 2012 NFL draft.

This couldn't have worked out better for the Falcons. They went 13-3 that season, so the first-round pick ended up going almost at the end of the round. With that pick, the Browns took quarterback Brandon Weeden. They would have been better off with no pick at all.

Jones ended up being possibly the best receiver in the league for a stretch. From 2014 to 2019, Jones made the Pro Bowl every year, made two first-team All-Pros, and three second-team All-Pros. He led the league in yards per game three times. His 136 receptions and 1,871 yards in 2015 helped Matt Ryan win MVP and get the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

Jones finished his Falcons career as the leader in receptions and yards all time. He is the best player to put on a Falcons uniform.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

2018 NFL Draft

First Round, 32nd overall

Lamar Jackson was the fifth quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft. He went behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen. The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to stop Jackson’s slide, who was a Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville. This was a player who dominated the college game at a non-traditional football school. Yet, scouts were still trying to peddle the old trope that he should switch positions.



Imagine being more wrong. Lamar Jackson finished in second place for MVP this past season, and he’s won two MVPs already in his career. He’s just 28 years old and already one of the best players in the league at any position. He’s brought the Baltimore Ravens back to constant contention.

The Ravens have a long history of great draft picks. This could have very easily have been Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who was taken 24th overall in 2002. Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco was taken 18th overall. Heck, in the same draft they took Jackson, they got tight end Mark Andrews in the third round.

None of them have been as impactful as Jackson, and Lamar still has a lot of time in his career. He’s the best dual-threat quarterback in the history of the NFL. He’s such a unique talent. He’s a unicorn in a league that’s seen just about everything.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

2018 NFL Draft

First Round, Seventh overall

We head to Buffalo but stick to the same year and position. Josh Allen was a major risk by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. They had the 7th-overall pick in the draft because they missed on QB multiple times before. They needed to hit on this one. Josh Allen is a superstar, and he’s the reigning NFL MVP after another amazing season.

Allen has done the unthinkable: he took the AFC East from the New England Patriots. For years, the Bills were the easy wins for the Patriots. They were mostly easy wins for the Jets and Dolphins. Prior to Allen’s arrival, the Bills had zero seasons this century with double-digit wins. That’s changed with Allen.

In seven seasons with Allen, the Bills won 10+ games six times. They’ve won 13 games three times, which is already more 13-win seasons than they had prior to his arrival in franchise history. This is a team that won the AFC four years in a row, and this is still the best regular season success its ever had. Allen was a monstrous home run for not only the franchise, but the city has a true lift.

When the Bills made this pick, ESPN said Allen’s bust potential was “incredible.” They touted his ceiling, but the risk was there. Sean McDermott developed this quarterback into a superstar, and he should be one of the best players in the league for another decade.

Carolina Panthers - Steve Smith Sr.

2001 NFL Draft

Third Round, 74th overall

There are few wide receivers who define a franchise. It’s just the nature of the position that the quarterback who sends them the ball is going to get more credit than the receiver, but the Carolina Panthers are a different type of franchise, and Steve Smith is a different type of receiver. He’s such a big personality that fits the city and region so well. Smith was so important to the Panthers, playing in their first Super Bowl appearance.

Smith was the 11th wide receiver taken in the 2001 NFL Draft. It was a very good receiver draft, with Reggie Wayne, Chad Johnson, Santana Moss, T. J. Houshmandzadeh, and a few others who had a spell here and there. Many would argue that Smith was the best of the bunch.

Smith is one of 15 wide receivers in the history of the league to post more than 1,000 receptions. His 14,731 receiving yards is eighth all time. His best season came in 2005 when he won the receiving triple crown. He led the league with 103 receptions, 1,563 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He was the first-team All-Pro at receiver and won AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Carolina has had some great players, including Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, and Luke Kuechley, but Smith is the only one who had a full decade of high-level impact. He was a fan favorite and still is to this day.

Chicago Bears - Devin Hester

2006 NFL Draft

Second Round, 57th overall

When a player who was taken in the second round fails at not one but two positions, most would expect him to be considered a bust. Instead, Devin Hester became a Hall of Famer. He was drafted in the second round as a “player without a position.” He was basically drafted as a flashy return specialist who played a few different positions at the University of Miami.

Hester started out as a cornerback and eventually played wide receiver. It was never about that. Nobody expected him to be worth a second-round pick with just being a returner. He ended up a three-time All-Pro returning, and he was one of the best to every do it.

His start to the 2007 Super Bowl was legendary. He took a kick return 92 yards to the house to start the game against the Indianapolis Colts. This was supposed to be a coronation of Peyton Manning, so Hester putting them on their heels was an interesting development. The Bears still lost, but Hester’s play is still considered one of the best in Super Bowl history.

Hester continued as one of the most electric players this century. He wasn’t on the field as long as most players, and he didn’t thrive in the traditional positions, but he was the very best at this part of the game, and it honestly was the reason the Bears were winning games. He finished his career with 14 punt returns for touchdown, more than any player ever. He added five kick returns for touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals - Geno Atkins

2010 NFL Draft

Fourth Round, 120th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals have a bunch of really good draft picks, but a lot of them were a situation of circumstance or by having the number-one overall pick. This century, the Bengals have six top-five picks and two number-one overall picks (Carson Palmer and Joe Burrow). They’ve been blessed with high draft picks (even if it’s because they are terrible). We are taking into account where a player is drafted, so that’s how we landed on defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

The Bengals took Atkins with the 120th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. This is a draft where five defensive tackles were taken in the first round, including two of the top three picks. Atkins was the 13th defensive tackle taken in the draft, going behind such names as Corey Peters, D'Anthony Smith, and Jaren Odrick.

Atkins was given a chance to compete for a starting job in 2011, and he actually beat out Tank Johnson for the opportunity, prompting the Bengals to surprisingly cut the veteran. He never gave up the starting job until his final season in Ohio.

Atkins spent 11 productive seasons with the Bengals, finishing with eight Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pros. He even made the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s. He was always getting to the QB from the DT position, posing at least nine sacks on five different occasions. He was a stud in the middle of the lineup, changing how people looked at what a traditional defensive tackle could be.

Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett

2017 NFL Draft

First Round, First overall

We tried to avoid picking a player who went first overall in the draft, but the Cleveland Browns are pretty bad at drafting this century. They started this century with the first overall pick, and they used it on Courtney Brown. Woof. They have some decent picks, like Joe Haden 7th overall in 2010 and Nick Chubb in the second round of 2018, but this came down to two picks. Unfortunately, there are way more examples of Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden, and a handshake that turned in Johnny Manziel.

It was either Joe Thomas, third overall in 2007, or Myles Garrett, first overall in 2017. We went with Garrett because there was at least a chance this team could be something with him on the roster. Thomas’ entire career was analysts calling for him to be saved and put on a contender.

Garrett is a four-time first-team All-Pro and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. He’s had at least 14 sacks for four straight seasons, and he led the league with 22 tackles for loss last year. He’s been one of the best pass rushers in the game for half a decade now, and the Browns are once again wasting the talent of a superstar.

The elephant in the room here is what they could have had. Another player on this list was taken after Garrett, and he might eventually become the best player of all time. They also could have just drafted Deshaun Watson instead of waiting for him to have multiple off-the-field issues and then trading their entire future for him.

Dallas Cowboys - Micah Parsons

2021 NFL Draft

First Round, 12th overall

Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. The 2020 NCAA football season was a strange one. Some conferences stuck to their in-conferences schedules, while others were navigating cancellations due to COVID-19 spread. There were also rules put in place that allowed players to sit out the entire season, and some of the best of the best took that opportunity to prepare for the NFL.

One of those players was Penn State superstar linebacker Micah Parsons. It seemed like his year off might have hurt his draft stock. He looked like a freak athlete who could make it to the NFL at a moment’s notice. Instead of going in the top five, which most defensive stars of this caliber would go, Parsons went 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

He made an immediate impact. In his first season, he was second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. No, not Defensive Rookie of the Year. He won that easily. Parson was voted the second best defensive player in the NFL in his rookie season. He would fall to second again in 2022 and third in 2023. We just gotta give this guy the award already.

It’s just four seasons into his career, but Parsons might be the best defensive player in the league. He’s one of the reasons why the Cowboys can’t be left out of the contender conversation despite their history. He had a career-low in sacks this past season, but that’s because he missed four games, and he still had 12 in 13 games. He’s as good a pass rusher as we’ve seen in a long time, and he might even grow from where he is now.

Denver Broncos - Brandon Marshall

2006 NFL Draft

Fourth Round, 119th overall

Brandon Marshall probably doesn’t get the love he deserves for the career he had, but he did talk himself out of a few homes. It all started in Denver when they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. It was not a banner year for wide receivers. Marshall was pretty clearly the best. And he was the 13th wide receiver taken. Some big-time busts like Chad Jackson, Sinorice Moss, and Travis Wilson were taken ahead of Marshall.

Marshall had some of the greatest hands in the history of the league. No player had more seasons with 100 receptions (six). He actually still holds the record for most receptions in one game when he had 21 receptions against the Indianapolis Colts in December 2009.

He was in Denver for only four seasons, but it was the start of something special. He had more than 100 receptions in three of his four seasons in Denver. Throughout his career, he made the Pro Bowl team six times, and he even won the MVP of the Pro Bowl one year.

We’re not exactly looking at the impact this pick had on the Denver Broncos as a franchise. We’re looking at this pick as the impact Marshall made on the league. He was influential to what became a possession-based game. The modern-day wide receiver should thank Marshall for helping offensive coordinators around the league realize that possession is important.

Detroit Lions - Amon Ra St. Brown

2021 NFL Draft

Fourth Round, 112th overall

The Detroit Lions all of a sudden became very good at the NFL Draft. They have been chastised for some of their picks, but they almost always work out. In every draft since 2021, they have been able to get two superstar starters from each class. Picks like Jahmyr Gibbs were considered a disaster when they were first announced. Now, they are essential cogs on a contender.

None of them compare to the value the Lions got from Amon-Ra St. Brown. They got a superstar wide receiver in the fourth round. He’s been incredible in Detroit, pairing with Jared Goff to put together one of the most formidable pairings in the NFL.

At just 25 years old, St. Brown already has two first-team All-Pros to his name. He’s made the Pro Bowl in every year except his rookie year. Even as a rookie coming out of the fourth round, he had 90 receptions for more than 900 yards and five touchdowns.

There’s no slowing down for St. Brown. The Lions are keeping their offensive pieces in place. St. Brown is one piece of a huge puzzle that the Lions hope one day leads to their first Super Bowl win. Dan Campbell and crew have this team as constant contenders, which would have been preposterous for Lions teams in any era.

Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers

2005 NFL Draft

First Round, 24th overall

While Aaron Rodgers looks for his next, and likely final, home, looking back at the night the Green Bay Packers ended his fall down draft boards was one that changed everything for that franchise. Of course, Brett Favre was doing this “will he, won’t he” act with retirement. Rodgers was forced to wait for his turn at QB, but once he finally got it, he became one of the best signal callers in this sport’s history.

If Rodgers stays healthy this season and is a starter, he will easily pass Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger for fifth all-time in passing yards. He also has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the game. He’s already fifth all-time in passing touchdowns, hitting the 500 benchmark last season. He should pass Brett Favre for fourth all-time.

Rodgers also brought a Super Bowl to Green Bay. While it was only one and some were hoping for more with how great Rodgers was for so long, adding Super Bowls to the franchise is always incredibly important. The eventual Super Bowl MVP had nine touchdowns against just two interceptions that postseason.

Rodgers’s claim to fame is his MVPs. He won the top individual prize in the sport four times. Only Peyton Manning has won more. It was worth the wait for the Packers, who got him 23 picks after most expected. The San Francisco 49ers took Alex Smith over Rodgers, and it changed their franchise trajectory.

Houston Texans - J.J. Watt

2011 NFL Draft

First Round, 11th overall

The Houston Texans best player of all time is J.J. Watt, and it’s not even close. Houston was lucky to watch Watt fall to them with the 11th-overall pick in the 2011 draft. There were some concerns about his quickness of the line of scrimmage when he came back, which knocked him out of the top 10. What a preposterous analysis looking back.

Watt was the best defensive player in the league until Aaron Donald took that crown from him. He was unstoppable on the defensive line. Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and was a first-team All-Pro five times in his career.

Watt is the only player in NFL history to have more than 20 sacks in two different seasons, doing it in 2012 and 2014. He also led the league in tackles for loss on three different occasions. He was also the best defensive end ever when it came to batting the ball at the line of scrimmage. He could get insane height while being blocked by an offensive tackle, and he even turned it into a few interceptions.

Back injuries derailed what was possibly the career of the greatest defensive player ever. Lawrence Taylor still owns that title because Watt slowed down considerably. Even when he was dealing with these injuries, Watt was still dominant when he was on the field.

Indianapolis Colts - Reggie Wayne

2001 NFL Draft

First Round, 30th overall

Reggie Wayne is at the top of this list for a few reasons, but first and foremost is because of the implications the pick had. The Indianapolis Colts wanted to build around the offense. They already had Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, and Edgerrin James. One would expect the team to focus some of their assets on the defense, but they knew they needed one more receiver to make this offense the dominant one in the NFL.

Wayne was the perfect compliment to everything this offense was doing. He was a four-year starter for the University of Miami, so he had winning instilled into his DNA. He never had superstar numbers at The U, but he was a compliment at the highest regard, and he finished his senior season with 10 touchdowns. He asked what the team needed to win, and he did that.

The Colts brought Wayne in, and he it was clear they made the right choice at the end of the first round. By year two, Wayne had the skills to be a number-one guy, but he was content being the complement to everything that was happening in Indy.

Wayne eventually did become a number one when Harrison retired, and he was dominant. He had over 1,000 yards every year from 2004 to 2010, and he did it again in 2012. He even led the league with 1,510 yards in in 2007. During the Colts’ run to the Super Bowl in 2006-07, Wayne had 17 receptions and two touchdowns. He was everything the Colts hoped he’d become based on his work as a Hurricane.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Rashean Mathis

2003 NFL Draft

Second Round, 39th overall

For a team that’s always picking at the top of the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have an awful history here. It’s so bad that the choice is down to two cornerbacks. We went with Rashean Mathis over Jalen Ramsey because Ramsey appeared to be a great player off the jump, and he was expected to be with a top-five pick. Mathis is one of the few actual “gets” in Jaguars draft history.

Mathis was fantastic when healthy, playing 10 seasons in Jacksonville as one of the better cornerbacks in football. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2006, which was awesome because this was a homecoming for Mathis. He was born in the city of Jacksonville.

Mathis finishes his career with 32 interceptions, 111 passes defensed and 647 tackles. He was often overlooked in the national media because of the teams he played on. The Jaguars weren’t exactly know for being a defensive juggernaut. So, he didn’t get the Pro Bowl picks even when he was healthy and really good.

That’s okay because Jags fans know how good Mathis was. He gave the Jaguars a chance on every passing play, and he could keep the team in a game that went back and forth. He helped the Jaguars beat the favored Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2008 Wild Card round, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger twice, including taking one back for a touchdown. Being on the Jaguars did not bring much playoff success, but in his few opportunities, Mathis often performed well.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

2017 NFL Draft

First Round, 10th overall

Fans and analysts try so hard to evaluate the players in front of us as if they are the best we’ve have or ever will see. People want to think they are in the presence of greatness, so they over-inflate the value of what’s in front of them. That’s not the case with Patrick Mahomes. We are truly watching greatness unfold in front of us.

Mahomes has a legit shot at being the best quarterback to ever live. His combination of athleticism to extend plays and legit arm strength and intelligence make him a lethal combination. He’s coming off back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, coming close to a three-peat. He’s already considered one of the best quarterbacks to lack up his cleats. Some might even have him in the top five.

Mahomes has only been starting for the Chiefs since 2018, but he already has more career passing yards than Kurt Warner, Steve McNair, and Randall Cunningham. This next season, he should easily pass Troy Aikman, Steve Young, and Jim Kelly. Yes, this is a different era, but he’s passing Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks in a fraction of the time they played.

The Chiefs put all their chips on the table to draft Mahomes in 2017. They sent the Buffalo Bills an extra third-round pick and their 2018 first-round pick to draft the starter out of Texas Tech. It was a big gamble for a team that already had Alex Smith playing well, but we’ve never seen a trade work out better. Mahomes falling to 10 has many other teams addressing their scouting evaluation that season, and the Bears, who traded up to draft Mitch Trubisky, have a lot of explaining to do.

Las Vegas Raiders - Maxx Crosby

2019 NFL Draft

Fourth Round, 106th overall

Superstar pass rushers get taken in the top five of the draft all the time. They are a premier position that teams claim they need to put together a contender. However, every once in a while, a draft prospect will slip through the cracks. How did that happen with Maxx Crosby, who is up there with the best pass rushers in football but was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft?

Crosby was coined a “project” as an NFL prospect. Analysts said he lacked the strength to dominate at the position. His athleticism made him an intriguing risk for teams, but he watched more than 100 players get taken ahead of him. Those analysts were immediately wrong.

Crosby ended up starting 10 games for the Raiders in his rookie season, and he finished with 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. That was all good for second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, losing out to Nick Bosa (who had fewer sacks than Crosby). This was just the start for Crosby, who’s recorded 59 sacks over his six-year career. He led the league in tackles for loss in both 2022 and 2023. Crosby might be the best player in the league when it comes to getting into the backfield.

Everyone claiming Crosby lacked the strength to dominate at the NFL level were not only wrong, but they should re-evaluate their scouting style. It’s hard to be as wrong as some scouts were on Crosby, and now the Raiders have a foundational piece to build around on their defense.

Los Angeles Chargers - Drew Brees

2001 NFL Draft

Second Round, 32nd overall

So, this is the age-old question. Did you make a good draft pick if the player has his best years for another franchise? That’s the question specifically for the Los Angeles Changers (then the San Diego Chargers). In 2001, the Chargers had a choice to make with the number-one overall pick. They ended up trading the pick to the Atlanta Falcons when it came out that they considered taking LaDainian Tomlinson first overall over Michael Vick. They got Tomlinson, one of the best running backs of all time (and a possibility for this list), but they did get their quarterback less than 30 picks later.

The Chargers took the undersized Drew Brees in the second round. They never treated him like the guy. In his early career, he was forced to share time with veteran Doug Flutie. After a disastrous 2003 season, the Chargers took Philip Rivers with the fourth-overall pick (well, technically they took Eli Manning then traded him for Philip Rivers). It was clear that Brees’ career was soon coming to an end in Southern California.

He was going to sign in Miami that offseason, but his medicals scared them away and they went with Daunte Culpepper instead (lol). So, he went to New Orleans and became the starter for the Saints. The rest is history.

Brees became a legend in New Orleans, owning a laundry list of single-season records. He owns four of the top 10 season for passing yards, including the number two spot where he’s literally one yard behind 2013 Peyton Manning for the record.

But beyond the record, it was the fact that he brought a Super Bowl win to New Orleans just a few years after Hurricane Katrina that has him in this legendary status. He beat the aforementioned Manning in that game, taking home the Saints first and only championship.

Los Angeles Rams - Aaron Donald

2014 NFL Draft

First Round, 14th overall

What more can be said about Aaron Donald that hasn’t already been said? He’s possibly second behind Lawrence Taylor when it comes to the greatest defensive player in the history of the game. He will be an easy first-ballot Hall of Famer. He got his elusive championship during the 2021 season, and he was able to do it in front of his home crowd.

Something happened to Donald during his last year at the University of Pittsburgh. He went from a generally undersized defensive tackle to one of the most dominant defensive players of our lifetime. He went from a guy who wasn’t positively going to make it in the NFL to a player who tested off the charts and was a likely hit in the first round.

Still, he fell to the Rams at 13. That’s because this was a stacked draft. Thirteen of the first 17 picks made it to at least one Pro Bowl. Donald made it to the Pro Bowl every single year he played. He also won Defensive Player of the Year three times and added eight All-Pros to his trophy case. Donald even won Defensive Rookie of the Year in that first season.

Even those years he didn’t win Defensive Player of the Year, he still ended up in the top five. Donald is an incredible talent, but he was more than that. He was the easiest guy to root for in the league. Donald was boisterous on the field but not in a way that appeared disrespectful. We all love Donald, and Rams fans got to call him theirs for 10 years.

Miami Dolphins - Laremy Tunsil

2016 NFL Draft

First Round, 13th overall

The Miami Dolphins had to consider themselves incredibly lucky on draft night 2016. Laremy Tunsil was expected to be one of the top players in the draft. Mock drafts across the internet had either him or Ronnie Stanley as the top left tackle on the board. Nobody had him going past the seventh-overall pick and the San Francisco 49ers. Most people had the Ravens taking him sixth overall. He was considered a sure thing.

Then, a few hours before draft day, a video reportedly showing Tunsil using a device to use marijuana was released. It was one of the more bizarre controversies surrounding the NFL Draft, but it’s clearly impactful to Tunsil’s draft stock. He fell to 13th overall, and all of a sudden, the Miami Dolphins had their left tackle of the future.

Tunsil was as advertised. With Branden Allen in the left tackle position in his rookie season, he became a dominant guard. The Dolphins had a top rushing attack that season. Then, the Dolphins were able to trade Allen to play Tunsil at left tackle.

Tunsil was fantastic, but the Dolphins were going in the wrong direction, so they made one of the better trades in recent memory. They sent Tunsil to the Houston Texans for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and two players. Thanks to a series of other trades to add even more draft capital, they eventually used those picks to get Tyreek Hill (at least in part), Jayden Waddle, Jevon Holland, and Noah Igbinoghene.

Minnesota Vikings - Stefon Diggs

2015 NFL Drafts

Fifth Round, 146th overall

Stefon Diggs is still making an impact in the NFL, spending last season with the Houston Texans and signing a big contract to play with the New England Patriots this offseason. He’s one of the biggest playmakers in the league, helping quarterbacks feel at ease knowing he will be there in a pinch. For everything that comes with Diggs, his play as a receiver ends up being underrated, and he deserves more flowers for helping teams in clutch moments.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Diggs with the 146th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the 20th receiver taken in that draft, and there’s a good chance he was the best. The only one in the conversation is Amari Cooper, and Diggs career is looking better on paper at this point.

Stefon Diggs had great moments at every stop, but it’s hard to compete with the play he made for the Minnesota Vikings that was rule the best in their franchise history . The Minneapolis Miracle was a play where Diggs went out for a pass with less than 10 seconds left. On 3rd and 10 and with no timeouts, Case Keenum launched the ball 27 yards down the field to a roughly open Diggs. Diggs caught the ball, but instead of going out of bounds, he juked Marcus Williams and ran down to the end zone to shock the Saints and win the game as time expired.

Diggs was also a key cog in the Buffalo Bills turning into an AFC juggernaut. He helped guide Josh Allen to what he is today. Now, Diggs is trying to do the same for Drake Maye.

New England Patriots - Tom Brady

2000 NFL Draft

Sixth Round, 199th overall

There is no draft pick across sports as important as this one. Look at all sports. Michael Jordan falling to three in 1984, the Washington Capitals winning the draft lottery in 2005 to take Alexander Ovechkin, and the New York Yankees watching Derek Jeter fall to them in 1992 was not as important as the New England Patriots taking a slightly overweight quarterback who had a tumultuous career as a Michigan Wolverine. Tom Brady had trouble beating out Drew Henson for part of his career, which caused him to fall to 199th overall.

You’ve all heard the story 1,000 times already. Brady stayed motivated by his draft placements for his entire 20+ year career. He did it through three MVP awards and seven Super Bowl wins. There was never enough. Brady could not be satisfied on the field. He continued to dominate the league well into his 40s.

Brady is simply the greatest player in the history of the NFL. The fact that he lasted until the sixth round shows why teams say the interview process at the NFL Combine is as important as the workout metrics. Knowing a player’s mentality, intelligence, and thought process could be key to finding stars in the later rounds.

The draft choice will always be a huge part of Brady’s story. They did a whole documentary on the “ Brady 6,” which represents the six quarterbacks who were drafted before Brady. That kind of focus only happens with the greatest draft pick in the history of sports.

New Orleans Saints - Jimmy Graham

2010 NFL Draft

Third Round, 95th overall

It’s hard to peg the New Orleans Saints in this exercise. Cameron Jordan was a great pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. They had five picks in the 2016 draft, and four of them went on to become quality players. Their 2017 draft is legendary, where they hit a home run on all seven picks, including cornerback Marshon Lattimore, running back Alvin Kamara, and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Yet, we wanted to go with the player who was once considered the best at his position, and that’s Jimmy Graham. It’s also the process that came with the pick. Graham only had 17 receptions in college. He was focused on basketball, but his athletic profile made football more of a professional possibility.



The Saints agreed, and they took him in the third round. His combine was insane, measuring at 260 lbs. but running a 4.5 second 40-yard dash. The Saints took a chance on his athletics, and it was the right call.

In his second season, he broke out on the scene, putting up more than 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. Graham is 16th all-time in receiving touchdowns, which includes receivers, with 89. He’s fourth when only looking at tight ends. Graham was a physical freak that found a way to dedicate it to football despite his lack of experience coming into the NFL.

New York Giants - Dexter Lawrence

2019 NFL Draft

First Round, 19th overall

This one could have been Odell Beckham Jr., who had this amazing impact on the game itself and extended the end of the Eli Manning era, but we are actually going with the draft pick the Giants got in exchange for Beckham. The Cleveland Browns sent the Giants their 19th-overall pick in 2019 plus a few other important pieces for Beckham. He wasn’t great there, and the Giants used this pick to take Dexter Lawrence. He is now probably the best defensive tackle in the NFL.

Lawrence has just continued to get better and better each season. He was good from 2019 to 2021, but he turned a corner in 2022. He went from “good defensive tackle” to superstar. He got his first second-team All-Pro selection, putting up 7.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits. He also combined for 68 tackles, which is unheard of from someone in the nose position.

In 2023, Lawrence had his best season yet. He was a game breaker for the Giants. He was a pass rusher from the inside, forcing teams to change their blocking plans when they played Big Blue. He even finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, which is unheard of for the position.

Ironically, the Giants just missed on drafting Brian Burns, who was taken 16th overall by the Carolina Panthers. Now, they are teammates after the Giants traded for Burns last season. They are together one of the most formidable defensive line pairings in the league. We expect them to be the best part of New Jersey football this season.

New York Jets - Darrelle Revis

2007 NFL Draft

First Round, 14th overall

There are certain players whose dominance is sometimes lost to history, and we feel like people don’t talk about Darrelle Revis enough. He was as dominant at the cornerback position as anyone in the league was at any position. “Revis Island” became a moniker for a reason. He could shut down each and every dominant receiver in football. He could match speed, lift, power, and agility with every offensive weapon he faced.

It’s rare for a cornerback to have the impact on a team like this, but Revis found a way. In 2009, Revis set a record for 31 passes defensed and added six interceptions to his total. The fact he didn’t win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award that season is criminal, but that’s a discussion for another day.

The next season, quarterbacks just ignored his side of the field. He didn’t get any interceptions because people weren’t throwing the ball anywhere near him. According to PFF, Revis went 98 consecutive games between 2008 and 2013 without allowing a 100-yard receiving who he was covering. That’s insane consistency during an era where passing was prioritized.

Revis had a strange second half of his career, but he still had this one great year with the New England Patriots in 2014. Not only did he make it back to All-Pro status, but he also helped the Pats defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, getting the illustrious ring he was looking for and cementing his legacy.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jason Kelce

2011 NFL Draft

Sixth Round, 191st overall

We can go in so many directions with the Philadelphia Eagles. Honestly, Jalen Hurts could be the pick, going from second-round pick to Super Bowl MVP. Desean Jackson in the second round is underrated as a pick. Heck, even Nick Foles deserves love going from a third-round pick to one of the best Super Bowl performances we’ve ever seen, but getting Jason Kelce in the sixth round and the impact he had cannot be overlooked.

Kelce might be the most popular offensive lineman of all time thanks to his podcast with his brother Travis, his brother’s relationship with Taylor Swift, and his wife’s many efforts in the city of Philadelphia, but that’s not why he’s on the list.

Kelce is one of the best centers we’ve ever seen. He’s a six-time All-Pro. Only Peyton Manning, Zack Martin, and Aaron Donald have been named to more this century. Kelce was dominant at a position that was built to beat up those who chose it. Center is an underrated position in football. He was also the leader on what was often the best offensive line in the league.

The Eagles also made Kelce the catalyst to one of the cheat codes for football: the Tush Push. If Kelce was a lesser player, the Eagles couldn’t deliver on that play with the consistency they did. They knew that Kelce had the ability to snap the ball and get immediately push off. It’s why other teams haven’t been able to repeat the success of the Tush Push. A dominant center is necessary to make it work.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Polamalu

2003 NFL Draft

First Round, 16th overall

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been built on defense for its entire existence, winning as many Super Bowls than any franchise in existence (tied with the Patriots with six). Two of those Super Bowls came this century. Now, many would say the Steelers taking Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the legendary 2004 NFL Draft, but we’re going for one of the best safeties in the history of football.



Troy Polamalu was 1 of 1 at his position. There have been great safeties in the NFL, both past and present, but nobody had the set of skills and body of work as Troy Polamalu. His combination of speed and strength were subtle yet powerful. He could jump over and offensive lineman to make an immediate sack on fourth down before a quarterback could take two steps. He could block field goals and showcast a massive vertical to grab an interception.

Polamalu came out of USC a two-time All-American, and teams had high hopes for him. He still fell to 16 in 2003, giving the Steelers the foundational piece on defense they were looking for. He had every accolade one could want from a safety. The NFL named him the Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 after recording seven interceptions in one season. He was a big-play maker unlike anything we’ve seen from the position in over a decade.

His effort against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers’ biggest rival, in the 2008 AFC Championship is the stuff of legends. He intercepted a pass by Joe Flacco and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown. He was all over the field and helped the Steelers get over the hump. In every Super Bowl, the gameplan involved avoiding Polamalu at all costs. That’s the key to a dominant player in the secondary.

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

2022 NFL Draft

Seventh Round, 262nd overall (Mr. Irrelevant)

There have been a lot of San Francisco 49ers draft picks this century, but how could we pick anything other than finding a good starting quarterback with literally the last pick in the draft? Brock Purdy was considered “Mr. Irrelevant,” a nickname given to the final pick of each draft, but he’s been so good since joining Kyle Shanahan’s team that many are considering retiring the name Mr. Irrelevant entirely.

Purdy was a fantastic, if not flawed, quarterback coming out of Iowa State. He put up huge numbers alongside now-Jets running back Breece Hall. They had trouble in big games in the Big 12, and his legacy was shroud after that. He still put up insane statistics, leading the Big 12 in passing in 2019 and 2022. He came very close to 4,000 yards in 2019.

Purdy got the starting job in San Francisco by accident. Injuries put the 49ers in jeopardy with a Super Bowl-caliber roster. They sent a bounty to trade up for Trey Lance, but that turned out to be a huge mistake. They also put their chips on Jimmy Garoppolo, but he’s always been a flawed QB. Purdy was given the reigns in the middle of the 2022 season, and he hasn’t really looked back.

He was amazing in his first full season in 2023. With Christian McCaffrey also having a great season, Purdy was seeing an open field. He led the league with touchdowns on seven percent of his passes. He also led the league in yards per attempt, quarterback rating, and QBR. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl where he lost in overtime to Patrick Mahomes. It’s only three years in, and the 49ers haven’t even re-signed Purdy as of this writing, but it’s hard to pick anyone else.

Seattle Seahawks - Russell Wilson

2012 NFL Draft

Third Round, 75th overall

This might seem obvious, but the Seattle Seahawks have some of the best draft picks this century. The entire Legion of Boom could be on here (Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman were both drafted in the fifth round of their respective drafts), but it’s almost impossible to find a great quarterback after the first round. What Russell Wilson did, taking the starting job on day one as an undersized signal caller out of NC State, was unheard of at the time, and it hasn’t really been matched since.

Wilson was a top-five quarterback for a majority of his career with the Seahawks. He was a Pro Bowl selection in nine of his first 10 seasons. He had quite a few pushes for MVP, but he lost them out to amazing seasons outside his locker room. It was still clear he was making things happen for a Seahawks team that wasn’t always allocating its resources to the right places.

Wilson has some to blame for his elevated sack totals, but it was clear as day he wasn’t getting the protection that Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady were getting. He was always forced to run outside the pocket and make something out of nothing.

Of course, the trade to Denver and how his career has unfolded since has tainted some of his legacy. He might not make the Hall of Fame after the twilight of his career falling off the map, but he was very much a Hall of Famer for his entire time in Seattle. He also brought the city it’s one and only championship and took them to a Super Bowl the season after (but we won’t talk about how that one ended).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Lavonte David

2012 NFL Draft

Second Round, 58th overall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those franchises that have players stay there for a long time. Superstar defensive players Ronde Barber and Derrick Brooks both spent their entire careers (16 and 14 years, respectively) in Tampa. There have been 14 players who spent at least 10 seasons in Tampa. However, it’s hard to argue anyone has been as important to that franchise and its growth than linebacker Lavonte David.

David re-signed with the Bucs this offseason to secure a 14th season with the franchise. That ties him with Brooks for second all-time. It all started in 2012 when the Bucs traded up 10 picks in the second round to draft David out of the University of Nebraska. He was a player who was slightly is undersized coming out but had breakneck speed and could tackle with the best of prospects.

David has become one of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL. He’s actually made it on more All-Pro teams than he has Pro Bowl teams.

He finally made the playoffs for the first time in 2020, and he helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history. For those who don’t remember, the Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on the backs of the defense. He was second on the Bucs that game with six solo tackles and even deflected two passes. It was a legacy-defining game for that Bucs defense, and David was their leader.

Tennessee Titans - Derrick Henry

2016 NFL Draft

Second Round, 45th overall

Derrick Henry was one of the best players in the NFL last season. Well into his 30s, Henry is not only effective, but he’s still dominant. Henry was the second running back taken, with the Tennessee Titans using a second-round pick on him. The first running back taken was Ezekiel Elliott, and he went more than 40 picks ahead of Henry. It’s clear who won out on that deal. While Elliott had himself a nice career, Henry has often been the best player at his position.

The Titans have been able to survive as a playoff contender for years, thanks almost solely to Henry. The pick is as impactful as any non-quarterback on this list. While he didn’t bring a Super Bowl to Tennessee, the amount of regular-season success he’s brought to the Titans organization despite the level of quarterback they’ve had is astounding.

Henry led the league in yards twice, and he was the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, putting up a season with more than 2,000 yards rushing. He has these incredible individual achievements, but it’s the totality of his career that’s most important.

Right now, Henry sits 19th in league history in career rushing yards. With one decent season in Baltimore this year, he will pass eight legends. That includes Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Edgerrin James, and Marcus Allen. If he gets a little more than 1,300 yards (which would still be a 600-yard dropoff from last season), then he will break into the top 10 all time.

Washington Commanders - Kirk Cousins

2012 NFL Draft

Fourth Round, 102nd overall

It might not seem like it today, but Kirk Cousins was an incredibly controversial pick when it happened in 2012. See, the Washington now-Commanders already took a quarterback in that draft. They traded a king’s ransom to get the second-overall pick in the draft, which got them Robert Griffin III. Because they made the trade, they didn’t have their next pick until 71st overall. So, when they used their fourth-round pick to take Cousins out of Michigan State, the Washington regime was questioned.

Griffin was incredible that first year, but injuries would eventually derail his career. When that happened, it gave Cousins his opportunity. It also started a string of the greatest bag acquisitions in sports history. Cousins was always going to get his money, and it’s because Washington was always making him earn it with constant franchise tags.

Cousins has done so much in his career that his Washington stint seems so long ago. He beat out Griffin during the 2015 training camp and preseason. Since then, he’s been a starter for the rest of his career, and when he went to free agency in 2018, he got the NFL’s first fully-guaranteed contract. The Minnesota Vikings decided to give him $84 million over three seasons, and with how inflated quarterback contracts have become, they definitely don’t regret it.

Nowadays, Cousins is trying to find his next home. He’s still technically on the Falcons’ roster, but they are ready to eat a ton of money to let him go and move forward with Michael Penix. Still, he’s established his legacy tenfold at this point. It all started with the Washington franchise drafting him to be Griffin’s long-term backup and contingency plan.