Everything the PGA Championship winner gets besides prize money

Quail Hollow Club is the place to be this week for the 2025 PGA Championship as golf’s second major of the season tees off on Thursday. It brings with it as much lore as the first major of the season, The Masters Tournament. Xander Schauffele is the defending PGA champion, shooting 21-under to claim his first major last year at Valhalla. He ended up winning his second major at the Open Championship last year too.

The one thing about majors are the money prizes. For as popularized as they are, the prize pool complements it. Last year, Schauffele received $3.33 million of the $18.5 million purse. That’s good money. But it’s not the only thing to look forward to as the PGA champion.

Like at The Masters, there’s a slew of rewards handed to the winner of the PGA Championship each year. Here’s everything the winner gets aside from the prize money for winning the second major championship of the season.

Everything you get as the PGA Championship winner

Wanamaker Trophy

This is a silver chalice with two handles on it that weights about 27 pounds. It’s named after Lewis Rodman Wanamaker, who helped establish the PGA of America back in 1916. The trophy is about 28 inches tall and is displayed at the PGA of America headquarters.

PGA Tour Membership

If you’re playing in the PGA Championship on a sponsorship and not as an official PGA Tour member, once you win, you receive membership on the PGA Tour for five years. This grants you access to all the PGA Tour events.

European Tour Membership

Much like the PGA Tour membership, winning the PGA Championship also grants you a seven-year membership to compete in European Tour events.

OWGR, FedEx Cup Points

Along with memberships, winners receive 100 Official World Golf Ranking points as well as 600 FedEx Cup points.

Lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship

Just like The Masters, once you win the PGA Championship once, you are invited back every year until you decide you no longer want to play in it.

Five-year exemption to major championships

Not only do you get to play the PGA Championship every year once you win it, but when you win it, you also get a five-year exemption to all the major championships. Which means you’ll get to play The Masters, The US Open and The Open Championship every year for five years.

A PGA Champions dinner

That’s right, the PGA Championship has a champions dinner of its own and you finally get the invite once you win. Not only does the winner from the previous year host the dinner with a specialized menu, they also hand out gifts to all the previous winners in attendance. The PGA Champions dinner is also available for spouses and family members of past champions.