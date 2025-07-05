F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results: Ferrari letdown, unbelievable lap for pole

Ferrari had hype, and McLaren has the pace every weekend. But through goes ... Max Verstappen, again! Fresh off a DNF in Austria, Verstappen took pole for Sunday's British Grand Prix. Here's what we saw through Saturday's session in Silverstone.
Q1: Colapinto's struggles continue
Franco Colapinto's not-so-smooth beginning to his Alpine tenure continued as he entered the Club corner.
The Argentine driver spun through the gravel and made light contact with the wall. He was able to get going again, but wasn't able to bring it back around. It brought out the red flag with over six minutes left in the session.
The session saw light drops throughout, but dry tires remained on throughout.
Ferrari nearly fed Lewis Hamilton into a Q1 elimination after not fueling him for an additional lap, but he was just able to survive.
Liam Lawson and Racing Bulls' momentum from last week did not carry over, while Lance Stroll went out in Q1 for his fourth session in a row (and seven of the last eight).
Q2: Williams, Tsunoda miss out again
Ferrari showed their promising pace in the second session with a 1-2.
Meanwhile, Mercedes barely made it through, which was even more important for Kimi Antonelli and his grid peanlty stemming from his crash with Max Verstappen in Austria.
But the same couldn't be said in making it through for Williams. The team had its second-straight race weekend without either driver in Q3. The team also hasn't had both drivers in Q3 since Imola.
Yuki Tsunoda's horrifying run of form since joining Red Bull continued as well: he missed Q3 for the sixth consecutive weekend.
Q3: Stunner for pole, Ferrari shocker
Ferrari seemed to come into the final session as the favorites, but it wasn't to be at all for Leclerc or Hamilton, who could only manage a spot on the third row.
George Russell put up an impressive lap for P4 after the Mercedes seemed off the pace all weekend, so it brought things down to the McLarens vs. Verstappen.
McLaren laid down two solid laps within a few milliseconds but with Piastri at the helm. But Verstappen waited until late to try his lap, and with two purple sectors, he beat out the papaya team by over a tenth. It was Verstappen's fourth pole of 2025, a stunning effort coming off the back of his lowest grid slot last week in Austria.
What could've been an incredible homecoming for Ollie Bearman is instead disappointment. The Haas driver took P8, but will instead start 10 spots back due to a penalty from practice.
Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz will be delighted with penalties for Bearman and Antonelli, as they both jump two spots each.
When to watch on Sunday
We've got you covered for where and when to catch the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Click here to see the times and channels.
2025 British Grand Prix qualifying results
NOTE: This does not include penalties for Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli — scroll down to "Starting Grid" for that information.
Position
Driver
Gap/Final Session
1
Max Verstappen
1:24.892
2
Oscar Piastri
+0.103
3
Lando Norris
+0.118
4
George Russell
+0.137
5
Lewis Hamilton
+0.203
6
Charles Leclerc
+0.229
7
Kimi Antonelli
+0.482
8
Ollie Bearman
+0.579
9
Fernando Alonso
+0.729
10
Pierre Gasly
+0.893
11
Carlos Sainz
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.035
12
Yuki Tsunoda
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.115
13
Isack Hadjar
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.153
14
Alex Albon
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.178
15
Esteban Ocon
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.239
16
Liam Lawson
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.112
17
Gabriel Bortoleto
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.118
18
Lance Stroll
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.176
19
Nico Hulkenberg
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.246
20
Franco Colapinto
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.732
2025 British Grand Prix starting grid
Position
Driver
1
Max Verstappen
2
Oscar Piastri
3
Lando Norris
4
George Russell
5
Lewis Hamilton
6
Charles Leclerc
7
Fernando Alonso
8
Pierre Gasly
9
Carlos Sainz
10
Kimi Antonelli
3-place grid drop due to crash in Austria - drops from P7 to P10
11
Yuki Tsunoda
12
Isack Hadjar
13
Alex Albon
14
Esteban Ocon
15
Liam Lawson
16
Gabriel Bortoleto
17
Lance Stroll
18
Ollie Bearman
10-place grid drop due to flag infringement, drops from P8 to P18.
19
Nico Hulkenberg
20
Franco Colapinto