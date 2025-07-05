F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results: Ferrari letdown, unbelievable lap for pole

Ferrari had hype, and McLaren has the pace every weekend. But through goes ... Max Verstappen, again! Fresh off a DNF in Austria, Verstappen took pole for Sunday's British Grand Prix. Here's what we saw through Saturday's session in Silverstone.

Q1: Colapinto's struggles continue

Franco Colapinto's not-so-smooth beginning to his Alpine tenure continued as he entered the Club corner.

The Argentine driver spun through the gravel and made light contact with the wall. He was able to get going again, but wasn't able to bring it back around. It brought out the red flag with over six minutes left in the session.

The session saw light drops throughout, but dry tires remained on throughout.

Ferrari nearly fed Lewis Hamilton into a Q1 elimination after not fueling him for an additional lap, but he was just able to survive.

Liam Lawson and Racing Bulls' momentum from last week did not carry over, while Lance Stroll went out in Q1 for his fourth session in a row (and seven of the last eight).

Q2: Williams, Tsunoda miss out again

Ferrari showed their promising pace in the second session with a 1-2.

Meanwhile, Mercedes barely made it through, which was even more important for Kimi Antonelli and his grid peanlty stemming from his crash with Max Verstappen in Austria.

But the same couldn't be said in making it through for Williams. The team had its second-straight race weekend without either driver in Q3. The team also hasn't had both drivers in Q3 since Imola.

Yuki Tsunoda's horrifying run of form since joining Red Bull continued as well: he missed Q3 for the sixth consecutive weekend.

Q3: Stunner for pole, Ferrari shocker

Ferrari seemed to come into the final session as the favorites, but it wasn't to be at all for Leclerc or Hamilton, who could only manage a spot on the third row.

George Russell put up an impressive lap for P4 after the Mercedes seemed off the pace all weekend, so it brought things down to the McLarens vs. Verstappen.

McLaren laid down two solid laps within a few milliseconds but with Piastri at the helm. But Verstappen waited until late to try his lap, and with two purple sectors, he beat out the papaya team by over a tenth. It was Verstappen's fourth pole of 2025, a stunning effort coming off the back of his lowest grid slot last week in Austria.

What could've been an incredible homecoming for Ollie Bearman is instead disappointment. The Haas driver took P8, but will instead start 10 spots back due to a penalty from practice.

Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz will be delighted with penalties for Bearman and Antonelli, as they both jump two spots each.

When to watch on Sunday

We've got you covered for where and when to catch the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Click here to see the times and channels.

2025 British Grand Prix qualifying results

NOTE: This does not include penalties for Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli — scroll down to "Starting Grid" for that information.

Position Driver Gap/Final Session 1 Max Verstappen 1:24.892 2 Oscar Piastri +0.103 3 Lando Norris +0.118 4 George Russell +0.137 5 Lewis Hamilton +0.203 6 Charles Leclerc +0.229 7 Kimi Antonelli +0.482 8 Ollie Bearman +0.579 9 Fernando Alonso +0.729 10 Pierre Gasly +0.893 11 Carlos Sainz Eliminated in Q2 by +0.035 12 Yuki Tsunoda Eliminated in Q2 by +0.115 13 Isack Hadjar Eliminated in Q2 by +0.153 14 Alex Albon Eliminated in Q2 by +0.178 15 Esteban Ocon Eliminated in Q2 by +0.239 16 Liam Lawson Eliminated in Q1 by +0.112 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Eliminated in Q1 by +0.118 18 Lance Stroll Eliminated in Q1 by +0.176 19 Nico Hulkenberg Eliminated in Q1 by +0.246 20 Franco Colapinto Eliminated in Q1 by +0.732

2025 British Grand Prix starting grid