F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying results and race grid as one championship contender disappoints once again

Even when it seems like it definitely isn't going to be Max Verstappen's day ... it's still his day.
Verstappen took pole by a razor-thin margin over Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The two front-row starters now have an open opportunity to snatch the championship lead off of Lando Norris, who will be several places back due to a crash. Norris' advantage over his teammate is just three points, while he is up on Verstappen by eight points.
It was a session of near misses, as the high-speed Jeddah circuit tends to provide, with drivers often lightly brushing the wall but largely getting away with it — save for the current championship leader.
The Q1 eliminations were largely expected — both Saubers, Lance Stroll and Jack Doohan went out. Esteban Ocon, who is having a strong start to his Haas tenure, might've been the only mild shock, but the Haas has clearly not been quick in qualifying pace. Doohan's possibly limited time with Alpine might be running out as Pierre Gasly far outpaced him.
Q2 featured an extremely close cut-off battle between Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Williams' Alex Albon. Ultimately, Hamilton beat out Albon by seven milliseconds, a frustrating result after the Williams driver put the car P6 in final practice. Isack Hadjar couldn't deliver another Q3 performance, while Liam Lawson is still seeking his first Q3 spot of 2025. Aston Martin's declining pace meant Fernando Alonso could only manage yet another P13.
Q3 seemed to be a session where it was all open for McLaren to lock out the front row, but Lando Norris smacked the wall in the track's tricky open set of turns, meaning he will start tenth.
With only a few minutes to get a lap in, Verstappen was the only driver who had the available tires to get two qualifying laps in. In the closing moments, George Russell hit the top of the board, followed by Piastri, but it was all closed out by Verstappen beating the McLaren by 10 milliseconds.
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix goes green under the lights Sunday. Click here for the start time in your part of the world.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying results/starting grid
Position
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
1:27.294
2
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
+0.010
3
George Russell
Mercedes
+0.113
4
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
+0.376
5
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
+0.572
6
Carlos Sainz
Williams
+0.870
7
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
+0.907
8
Yuki Tsunoda
Red Bull
+0.910
9
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
+1.073
10
Lando Norris
McLaren
No time in Q3 (crash)
11
Alex Albon
Williams
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.007
12
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.089
13
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.201
14
Isack Hadjar
Racing Bulls
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.316
15
Ollie Bearman
Haas
Eliminated in Q2 by +0.546
16
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.074
17
Jack Doohan
Alpine
Eliminated in Q1 by by +0.168
18
Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.211
19
Esteban Ocon
Haas
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.521
20
Gabriel Bortoleto
Sauber
Eliminated in Q1 by +0.891