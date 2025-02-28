Is Falcons' best chance to aid ailing pass rush a Super Bowl champ, not a draft pick?

If not now, when? That should be the mantra for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Atlanta was talented enough to win the NFC South a season ago, but bad quarterback play down the stretch from Kirk Cousins, as well as a collapsing defense, culminated in yet another losing season for the Dirty Birds. This offseason is more about fixing the defense than it is even finding Cousins another team.

In Aaron Schatz's 2025 NFL free agency primer for ESPN ($), he listed one projected signing for every team. While he had Malcom Koonce listed as his fit for the Falcons, probably because of where the Dirty Birds sit financially entering the season, the name that kept making the most sense for me was Super Bowl champion Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles. He could be replaced by Myles Garrett.

For as much as I would love to see the Falcons be a player for Garrett, I also live in reality. They are far more likely to end up with Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander than Garrett this offseason. To me, I am looking at the Falcons trying to rectify its pass-rushing woes by any means necessary. You get Bralen Trice back, you sign someone like Sweat and then you draft another guy.

For what it is worth, landing Sweat would be like getting a mulligan on the Matthew Judon signing.

Josh Sweat can be the free agent piece the Atlanta Falcons are hoping for

Atlanta has to get under the cap before any of this to happen. The Falcons are near the bottom of the league in that department. While they could get back in the black by simply cutting Cousins before his $10 million roster bonus is due, there is a chance Atlanta is comfortable with holding onto him for one more year as a high-priced backup. They could also trade him to a team who is in dire straits, too.

As I look across the board at what the Falcons can do, there is not going to be very much activity this offseason. The biggest move they could make is taking a star defender at No. 15 in the NFL Draft. In all likelihood, bringing back Jeff Ulbrich as their defensive coordinator could be as good as it gets. Who knows what Terry Fontenot is thinking heading into the draft? We know he is all about defense.

What I am getting at is Atlanta might be better served drafting a defensive back in the first round than taking another big cut at a pass rusher. Atlanta hits on its offensive players more often than not. The Falcons hit more than they miss on high-end defensive backs. Where they regularly get crushed is in the talent evaluation process along the defensive line. Adding Sweat at least raises their floor there.

I might try to sign Sweat, see what you got in Trice and then use a mid-round pick on an edge rusher.