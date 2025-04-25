Falcons’ pointless Kirk Cousins stunt will just make life harder on Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons made their most consequential investment in years last offseason, handing $180 million to 36-year-old Kirk Cousins on the wrong end of a torn Achilles.

It's safe to say things didn't work out. Cousins led the NFL in interceptions (16) and fumbles (13) through 14 starts and was benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr., the reigning No. 8 overall pick. Atlanta's decision to select Penix literal weeks after signing Cousins was confounding in the moment, but it paid off — sorta.

Now the Falcons have a mess to clean up. Penix has been installed as the starting quarterback of the foreseeable future. He has a lot of confidence from coaches and the front office. It's clear the Falcons love him, because there's no other way to explain his presence on the roster otherwise.

But what about Cousins? He's due $27.5 million this season, with $10 million guaranteed for 2026. That's a lot of dough for a backup quarterback, and Cousins never seemed too thrilled about his demotion.

It's clear both sides want to move on, and depending on who you ask, a trade is inevitable. But Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has staunchly maintained that Atlanta will begin training camp with Cousins on the roster if it's their best option. Right now, that appears to be where things are heading, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Draft Kickoff: As of now, it appears more likely than not that the #Falcons will keep Kirk Cousins as their backup into training camp. But things, of course, can change. pic.twitter.com/TzxHrD9p8g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2025

Falcons expected to bring Kirk Cousins into training camp as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup

While Rapoport breaks out the trusty "but things can change," it seems like Atlanta is truly comfortable with dragging this out into training camp, maybe even the regular season.

On the surface, Cousins at $27.5 million is the league's most overpaid backup. But, in reality, Penix is making pennies on the dollar on his rookie contract, so the Falcons don't have much committed to the QB position as a whole. The cap sheet is workable right now. It's more of a PR nightmare than a financial issue.

That said, we shouldn't overlook the negative PR here. Cousins is a professional and he won't actively undermine Penix in the media, but we know the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback views himself as a starter. We know other teams and other fanbases do, too.

This is going to put pressure on Penix. He has the job locked up, but a single rough preseason performance, one shaky practice report, and the Cousins advocates will crawl out of the woodwork to stir up drama. One has to wonder how committed the Falcons' coaching staff is to Penix at this stage if keeping Cousins is a real option. Would Atlanta consider pulling the plug if Penix stacks a couple losses out of the gate? These are the thoughts Cousins' retention invites.

A trade was never going to happen before the NFL Draft. Cousins has a no-trade clause and he doesn't want to go somewhere else, just to be replaced by another rookie. If the Steelers pass on Shedeur Sanders, though, or if Cleveland does the same, those spots make a ton of sense. The Saints may need a quarterback (I'm skeptical of Atlanta trading him within the division, but crazier things have happened). Maybe those conversations get more serious once the board is finalized over the weekend.

That said, if Atlanta is dead set on getting off of Cousins' money or recouping actually meaningful draft capital, then this will drag on. Cousins is a sunk cost. He's a negative asset leaking negativity into the clubhouse. Atlanta would be better off biting the bullet, accepting defeat, and putting Penix on a pedestal.

Alas... buckle in, folks, because it's not happening right now.