Falcons can pounce on Patriots' mistake by bringing this legacy player home to Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have been very quiet this offseason, making low-key signings here and there. On the other hand, the New England Patriots have been busy reshaping their roster in Mike Vrabel's image. Those moves included a series of defensive playmakers and offensive contributors, but their latest move to release veteran center David Andrews was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Could the Falcons come through to bring a familiar face back home?

Andrews grew up in Johns Creek, Georgia. He stayed home and played college football with the Bulldogs in Athens. Andrews played all four years at the University of Georgia. Despite a decorated college career, he went undrafted in 2015, signed with New England and has been there since.

During his time with the Patriots, he played with players such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and won two Super Bowls. But being from Georgia is not the only reason a move to the Falcons would make sense.

David Andrews could be a steal for the Falcons

Andrews' uncle is the late Dan Reeves, also a Georgia native who coached the Falcons from 1997-2003. Not to mention, earlier this offseason, the Falcons lost their center Drew Dalman to the Chicago Bears, creating a huge gap along the interior offensive line. As of now, the starting position would fall to Ryan Neuzil, whom the Falcons tendered, an undrafted player who has started 12 games.

At 32 years old, Andrews is past his prime, but his nine-year tenure with the Patriots suggests he is a good player. As recent history has proven, offensive line is one of the positions where veteran experience can make a player. Just look at how Jason Kelce was better later in his career and one of the best at the position. And Andrews could be critical to developing the future at the position.

All the stars have alligned for Andrews to return home to Georgis.