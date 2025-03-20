This Falcons-Vikings nuclear trade option would provide plenty of JJ McCarthy insurance

The Atlanta Falcons are stuck between a rock and a hard place with Kirk Cousins. Cutting him outright never made much sense financially. If he's going to be on the books, they might as well keep him on the roster. That said, it's also a huge distraction, which could stand in the way of Michael Penix in his first full season as Atlanta's QB1.

A current NFL GM expects the Falcons to trade Cousins before the season, as relayed by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.

"Right now, they're frustrated and just trying to buy time," the GM said. "I think (Terry Fontenot) is trying to find a trade partner willing to take on at least part of Kirk's salary."

Cousins remaining on the roster has triggered a $10 million guarantee in 2026, but the Falcons can offset that money if Cousins makes more than $10 million as a free agent next season, which feels like a given. They can also offset it if another team willingly absorbs some of his salary in a trade.

That does not feel especially likely — Atlanta is not operating from a position of power in negotiations — but Cousins' long track record of success ought to appeal to QB-needy teams. The Giants and Steelers, for example, are fighting over Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. The Browns are currently locked on Kenny Pickett as QB1. One can't help but feel like Cousins, even after a turbulent 2024 campaign, might be the best option available.

That brings us to the Minnesota Vikings, who recently lost Sam Darnold and are on the lookout for JJ McCarthy insurance. How about a reunion?

This Falcons-Vikings trade would reunite Kirk Cousins and Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota

The Falcons aren't going to get much for Cousins, especially at his current price point (and especially if another team actually has to foot the bill). Again, Atlanta is short on leverage. There is a clear desire to get Cousins out of the building, so teams are going to hold out prime assets unless a bidding war picks up. That feels less than likely with so much of the QB market already settled.

For Minnesota, this is a fascinating option. It's probably best to remain skeptical of a reunion, as Cousins would presumably back up JJ McCarthy. If Cousins backing up Penix is untenable in Atlanta, I'm not sure how different it is with a less-established McCarthy in Minnesota. The Vikings want to project confidence in their top-10 pick. Cousins would drum up far too much media buzz given his history with the Vikings.

That said, if the Vikings aren't 100 percent sold on McCarthy out of the gate — if Kevin O'Connell, who previously went to bat for Sam Darnold, prefers a more experienced signal-caller — Minnesota can't do much better than Cousins. He knows the playbook front to back. He'd be a great mentor for McCarthy, even if there's an uncomfortable dynamic there in the beginning.

Last season was a major letdown for Cousins, who needed only 14 starts to lead the NFL in interceptions (16) and fumbles (13). He also was less than 100 percent healthy, however, and there's reason to believe he could look better the further we get from that ruptured Achilles.

Minnesota's offense is a safe haven for any quarterback. It brings out the best in folks; just ask Darnold. Cousins knows the benefits of throwing to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. He knows what it means to have O'Connell calling plays on the sideline. If the Vikings are desperate for a veteran alternative to McCarthy, this is easily the cleanest fit on paper.