FC Twente player ratings: The Tukkers have a chance at European qualification

The Eredivisie is different from other top European leagues in that it uses playoffs to determine qualification to the Europa Conference League. FC Twente now have a real chance at qualifying for the competition after defeating NEC Nijmegen 3-2. Twente will play AZ Alkmaar in the playoff final on May 25 for a chance to qualify for Europe's third-ranked tournament.

Twente have USMNT international Taylor Booth in their ranks. However, the midfielder was left on the bench for this tie.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Przemyslaw Tyton (GK): 7

Tyton had little to do in the first half but was composed when called upon. He made a great save to deny Bryan Linssen early in the second period. The goalkeeper was then kept very busy, conceding to Sontje Kodai Sano and Vito van Crooij. However, he made some good saves to deny Sami Ouaissa and Linssen again.

Bart van Rooij (RB): 8

Van Rooij was able to get forward and put crosses into the box. His long throws also caused problems for the NEC defenders. The right-back set up Younes Taha's winning goal.

Max Bruns (CB): 7

Bruns played the ball forwards very well. He defended superbly, especially when his side was a player down.

Alec Van Hoorenbeeck (CB): 4

Van Hoorenbeeck was a physical presence attacking set-pieces. However, he was overly physical when bringing down Hansen and was sent off for this foul.

Bas Kuipers (LB): 6

Kuipers got forward often and was unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty just before the break. Gustaf Lagerbielke replaced Kuipers at half-time as Joseph Oosting looked to change Twente's system after their red card.

Midfielders

Michal Sadilek (CDM): 8

Sadilek got forwards often and linked up well with his teammates. His deliveries from set-pieces were also excellent. The Czech international fired in from the edge of the box to give Twente the lead. Sadilek then dropped back to defend effectively once Twente were down to 10 men.

Mathias Kjolo (CDM): 7

Kjolo was an excellent link between the defence and the attack.

Sem Steijn (CAM): 8

Steijn tested Roefs with a shot from a tight angle. He dropped back well and played some excellent long passes. Steijn was on hand to score Twente's equaliser by taking the ball past Roefs before firing into an open net.

Forwards

Daan Rots (RW): 7

Rots also saw an effort saved by Roefs. He played some nice passes on the right-hand side. Taha would come on for Rots, and he scored the winner in extra time.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel (CF): 6

Van Wolfswinkel will be known to Premier League fans as a player who was a flop at Norwich City. He scored just twice in 28 games for the Canaries. However, found his level back in the Eredivisie. The former Netherlands international held the ball up well. He did have a chance to score but saw his effort saved by Roefs.

Michel Vlap (LW): 6

Vlap got into good positions but did not always keep possession very well. He had an early chance from range, saved by Roefs. The Dutchman was wayward with another effort, but did play some effective low balls across the face of the goal.

Substitutes

Gustaf Lagerbielke, 7/10

Arno Verschueren, 6/10

Younes Taha, 8/10

Gijs Besselink, 6/10