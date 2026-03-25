The LSU Tigers have found themselves in their fourth straight Sweet Sixteen. They pushed their way through the first two rounds of March Madness in dominant fashion, with a 116-58 victory over Jacksonville and a 101-47 win over Texas Tech.

Senior guard Flau'Jae Johnson went into this tournament knowing it's her last. Not only is she hopeful to win her second NCAA title with LSU, but the WNBA Draft is just around the corner. The 2026 draft is full of elite guards; Johnson is one of the best and wants to elevate her name to the top of the conversation.

The NCAA Women's Tournament is especially important for WNBA hopefuls, as the draft takes place within eight days of the NCAA Championship game. Tournament performances can help boost a player in the eyes of GMs. For example, Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker raised her stock with a 45-point performance in the second round of the 2025 tournament. She was ultimately picked in the top-10.

Johnson has been in this draft conversation for the last couple of years. GMs have been watching her, likely through her entire career.

Flau'Jae Johnson emerging as an elite WNBA prospect

Flau'jae Johnson 4, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flau'Jae Johnson has been a key player for LSU since arriving on campus. The 5-foot-10 shooting guard has started in every game she's been available since her freshman season four years ago.

She's spent every season as one of LSU's top scorers, averaging 29.2 minutes per game across her collegiate career. Johnson's athleticism is one of the things that makes her stand out most. She's an efficient scorer and playmaker, and as she's gotten more experience, her floor and ball control have improved.

She's often given the task of guarding LSU's opponents best player. Her high-energy on defense can force turnovers and lead to scoring opportunities for LSU.

This season, Johnson is averaging a team-leading 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She's shooting 46.7 from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

How March Madness can elevate Johnson's draft stock

This year, the WNBA Draft takes place only one week after the NCAA Championship game. This means that each year, the tournament can essentially act as a final audition tape for these players. It's their last shot to prove what they're worth, in the biggest of moments.

What evaluators are watching for in March:

Under-pressure/Clutch performance

Decision-making

Versatility and adaptability

Elite guard play

In a year like this one, where the draft is so rich in talent, especially at the guard position, a player's March performance can make all the difference. For example, Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker raised her stock with a 45-point performance in the second round of the 2025 tournament. She was ultimately picked in the top ten.

Key moments from Johnson's NCAA Tournament performance

Johnson has been a driving force through LSU's dominant start to this year's NCAA Tournament. It's almost like she knows the WNBA is watching ...

Through the first two rounds, it was apparent these lower seeds were aware of Johnson's talent. But she did not shy away from making plays over multiple defenders. Her speed also played a factor. There were multiple highlights, consisting of her bringing the ball up-court and immediately driving through the paint and defenders for a bucket.

Just before the tournament, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey praised Johnson. She said, "She's one of the hardest workers I've ever coached... It's just all she knows is to go to work and she does it in the wee hours of the morning. It's become routine for her."

Johnson in the first round vs. No. 15 Jacksonville:

20 points

5 rebounds

1 assist

3 steals

50.0 percent from the field

Johnson in the second round vs. No. 7 Texas Tech:

24 points

4 rebounds

3 assists

2 steals

69.2 percent from the field

LSU held Texas Tech to only 47 points in the second round. After the game, Flau'Jae Johnson said, “This was our best defensive effort of the year, everybody was everywhere. We were helping each other. I just thought it was amazing.” Texas Tech's second-leading scorer, Snudda Collins, was held to only 8 points.

Strengths that intrigue WNBA scouts

Scoring efficiency

Ball-handling and playmaking

Competitive nature

Defense against any position

Areas Johnson must improve for the WNBA

A big critique Flau'Jae Johnson has faced through her collegiate career is inconsistency. For example the game before the NCAA Tournament was not Johnson's best performance.

LSU was sent home by South Carolina in the semifinal of the SEC Tournament — arguably the Tigers' biggest game of the season and against a team they had already suffered a loss to this season. In this matchup, Johnson scored only 6 points, shooting 12.5 percent from the floor.

Another example from this season is LSU's loss to Vanderbilt in early January. Johnson put up 0 points in this game — another big one for the Tigers.

WNBA teams will want to know they can rely on Johnson's efficiency in the biggest of moments. Her defense is also a big part of her game. The WNBA is a bit more physical than college ball — when the shots aren't falling, teams will also want to rely on Johnson's defensive efforts not wavering. That's been a problem this season.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports dove into Flau'Jae's weaknesses as part of his draft analysis. He pointed out other struggles, such as free-throw percentage and decision-making, as things Johnson needs to improve.

Where Johnson could land in the WNBA Draft

Right now, Johnson is sitting in the middle of the first round across most mock drafts. What makes Johnson special is that she's a two-way guard. She can score in many different ways, but she can also get up there and protect the rim against some bigs.

While it's difficult to say anything for sure, because WNBA free agency has not started and rosters are a bit up in the air right now, there are a few teams in the WNBA that can use this sort of talent. Of the top ten picks, some teams that come to mind are the Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics and both new expansion teams.

Recent WNBA mock draft projections:

The Athletic (March 20, 2026) CBS Sports (March 5, 2026) Bleacher Report (March 20, 2026) 1. Dallas Wings Awa Fam- C, Spain Awa Fam- C, Spain Awa Fam- C, Spain 2. Minnesota Lynx Azzi Fudd - G, UConn Olivia Miles - G, TCU Olivia Miles - G, TCU 3. Seattle Storm Olivia Miles - G, TCU Azzi Fudd - G, UConn Azzi Fudd - G, UConn 4. Washington Mystics Lauren Betts - C, UCLA Lauren Betts - C, UCLA Kiki Rice - G, UCLA 5. Chicago Sky Kiki Rice - G, UCLA Kiki Rice - G, UCLA Flau'Jae Johnson - G, LSU 6. Portland Fire Iyana Martín - G, Spain Flau'Jae Johnson - G, LSU Lauren Betts - C, UCLA 7. Toronto Tempo Raven Johnson - G, South Carolina Nell Angloma - F, France Raven Johnson - G, South Carolina 8. Golden State Valkyries Nell Angloma - F, France Gianna Kneepkens - G, UCLA Nell Angloma - F, France 9. Washington Mystics Gianna Kneepkens - G, UCLA Gabriela Jaquez - G, UCLA Gianna Kneepkens - G, UCLA 10. Indiana Fever Gabriela Jaquez - G, UCLA Raven Johnson - G, South Carolina Ta'Niya Latson - G, South Carolina 11. Washington Mystics Flau'Jae Johnson - G, LSU Marta Suarez - F, TCU Madina Okot - C, South Carolina 12. Connecticut Sun Madina Okot - C, South Carolina Ta'Niya Latson - G, South Carolina Gabriela Jaquez - G, UCLA 13. Atlanta Dream Charlisse Leger-Walker - G, UCLA Janiah Barker - F, Tennessee Cotie McMahon - F, Ole Miss 14. Seattle Storm Cotie McMahon - F, Ole Miss Iyana Martín - G, Spain Iyana Martín - G, Spain 15. Connecticut Sun Ta'Niya Latson - G, South Carolina Madina Okot - C, South Carolina Charlisse Leger-Walker - G, UCLA

What's next for Johnson after the NCAA Tournament

Johnson had the choice to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft at the end of her junior year. Despite being eligible she opted to return to LSU for one final championship run. It's clear that's where her mind is right now.

Before the 2026 season, Johnson told Front Office Sports, "This is my last year, I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

LSU has a tough matchup in the Sweet Sixteen. They will face the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils. If they can avoid the upset, they will face No. 1 UCLA for a spot in the Final Four. It's safe to say Johnson will need to be efficient and active in both of those matchups.

The WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 13. Flau'Jae is expected to be in the building in New York City to hear her name called.