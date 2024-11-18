Billy Napier has one more chance to stunt on the haters with Ole Miss coming to town
By Scott Rogust
The Florida Gators are one win away from reaching bowl eligibility. Sure, the team isn't in the College Football Playoff picture, but the team appears to be heading in the right direction.
Two weeks ago, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced that head coach Billy Napier would be returning for the 2025 season. While the move wasn't exactly a popular one, especially since they were blown out by the Texas Longhorns immediately after the announcement. However, the vibes changed this past Saturday, after Napier led the Gators to a 27-16 upset win over the LSU Tigers.
The Gators were thriving. Quarterback DJ Lagway looks like the real deal and is living up to the hype as a five-star recruit. The defense was relentless against LSU, as they sacked quarterback Garrett Nussmeier seven times.
Napier has the chance to continue playing spoiler against an SEC team with College Football Playoff hopes — the Ole Miss Rebels.
Billy Napier has chance to play spoiler against Ole Miss
Ole Miss is returning from their bye week, which took place after they picked up a huge upset win over the Georgia Bulldogs by the score of 28-10. They are looking to take advantage of the expanded Playoff field.
Eliminating an in-conference rival is always a plus for teams on the outside looking in. Also, there is a bit more enticement for Florida and Napier to pick up a win over Ole Miss.
With Napier on the hot seat entering the year and for most of the season, multiple reports linked Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as a potential replacement option alongside Penn State's James Franklin. It was unknown how serious Kiffin would have been to consider a move to Florida. Either way, it doesn't matter now that Napier is confirmed to be returning in 2025.
Florida fans were waiting on Napier to deliver after taking over in 2022. Patience was needed for rebuilding the program. A win over national championship hopefuls in LSU and Ole Miss will certainly inspire confidence on campus in Gainesville. If that is to happen, Napier's doubters will certainly be even more quiet.