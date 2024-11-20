Forget SEC bias, Big Ten’s four teams in Top 5 of CFP rankings is just wrong
The latest CFP rankings are in, and there predictably are issues all across the board. First of all, the SEC bias is alive and well. Eight of the top 25 teams reside in the SEC, including four top 10 squads.
Apparently, a second loss in three games wasn't enough to bump Missouri from the top 25. Miami somehow moved up to the No. 8 spot despite losing their last game before their bye week. There's a ton for fans to be frustrated about.
With that being said, as clear as SEC bias is, the Big Ten bias cannot be ignored. The SEC might have four teams in the top 10, but the Big Ten has four of the top five teams. The Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Indiana Hoosiers are all ranked in the top five, with the Texas Longhorns as the lone non-Big 10 team in the top five. That just feels wrong.
Big Ten bias reigns supreme in latest CFP rankings
The committee is saying four of the top five teams in the country reside in the Big Ten. You can miss me and the rest of the college football community with that.
While parts of the rankings do show clear SEC bias, others do not. ESPN's FPI strength of schedule rankings would suggest that there's bias against the SEC and for the Big Ten.
For example, Georgia is at the top of that list. Georgia has taken a couple of frustrating losses and deserves to be docked for that, but they also just beat Tennessee by two scores. In addition to that win, Georgia has a dominant win in Texas on their resume, and they annihilated Clemson as well. Yet, despite their tough schedule and mostly strong resume, four Big Ten teams rank ahead of them?
When comparing the resume Georgia has compared to Penn State and Indiana, it doesn't feel close. Penn State ranks 35th on that list, and Indiana is 106th. In the overall FPI rankings, Georgia ranks fifth, Penn State is seventh, and Indiana is 11th. This shouldn't be an end all be all, but it also shouldn't be ignored.
Yes, Indiana is undefeated and Penn State's only loss came to the No. 2 team in the rankings by only one score, but it feels too top-heavy to have four of the top five teams be Big Ten teams when the conference as a whole looks remarkably unimpressive. Had teams like Indiana and Penn State played in the SEC, it's easy to wonder whether they'd still be undefeated.