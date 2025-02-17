From Durham to Hollywood: Can Cooper Flagg do the unthinkable in first NBA season?
Cooper Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in a loaded 2025 draft class. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward is one of the more impressive prospects in league history. At Duke, Flagg is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists on 48.5/37.8/81.6 shooting splits, along with 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Overall, Flagg projects to be a two-way star from day one in the NBA.
With All-Star weekend on everyone's mind, it begs the question: Can Flagg make an All-Star Game in his rookie season? Next year's All-Star Game is in Los Angeles at the Clippers' brand new Intuit Dome, it would be awesome to have one of the league's bright young stars represented. Of course, this is a tall task and something that has rarely been done in the league. However, Flagg might just have what it takes to accomplish this rare feat, so let's dive into the possibility.
Can Cooper Flagg make an All-Star team in his rookie year?
It's important to acknowledge just how rare a rookie All-Star is. Notably, in the past 30 years, onlyfour rookies have made the All-Star team: Grant Hill, Tim Duncan, Yao Ming and Blake Griffin. Consider impressive day-one stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.
While history shows it's challenging, the possibility of Flagg being named an All-Star can't be ruled out. The 18-year-old Duke superstar is incredibly polished and NBA-ready; he projects to have stellar production as a rookie. Crucially, Flagg will have an impact in every area of the game, including as a shot creator, rebounder, playmaker and defender.
Flagg's jump shot was originally the biggest knock on his game. However, in conference play, he is shooting an exceptional 47.4 percent from beyond the arc, bringing his overall 3-point percentage to 37.8. Ultimately, there is truly no flaw in Flagg's game, which certainly boosts his All-Star chances.
Defense could be Flagg's main selling point as a prospect. He is capable of guarding multiple positions while wreaking havoc as an off-ball roamer. Flagg is poised to make an immediate defensive impact. Since the coaches vote on the All-Star reserves, Flagg's defensive impact could specifically help his case.
The team that drafts Flagg changes everything
While Flagg projects to make a significant impact regardless of where he is drafted, the team that drafts him will certainly affect his All-Star chances. The biggest difference could be playing in the Eastern or Western Conference.
The West has more competition, specifically front-court competition. For example, this season, Domantas Sabonis was left off the All-Star team despite posting averages of 20.4 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Pascal Siakam earned an All-Star spot in the East, averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 assists and 3.4 assists. He is undoubtedly having a great year, but it's much easier to imagine Flagg bumping out Siakam and/or Evan Mobley in the frontcourt, or a wildcard player like Tyler Herro, as opposed to anyone in the West. For Flagg to make an All-Star team in the West, he'd have to have one of, perhaps even the best, rookie season of all-time.
Winning is something most coaches value when selecting All-Star reserves. Being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick likely means you are on one of the worst teams in the league. This is even more true if you play in the ultra-competitive West. However, if Flagg is drafted by a team like the Raptors, or Nets in the East, it's possible he helps turn them into a play-in or even playoff-level team, which would give him a rock-solid All-Star case.
Ultimately, the possibility of Flagg being an All-Star next year requires a lot of speculation. Nevertheless, assuming his exceptional all-around play continues at the NBA level, it's entirely possible he becomes the first rookie to make an All-Star team since Blake Griffin in 2011.