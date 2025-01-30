Full circle: Old Andy Reid-Eagles take is exactly why he needed a fresh start in KC
The Kansas City Chiefs are doing things that are far from ordinary in the NFL. They've won nine straight AFC West titles. They've made seven straight AFC Championship Game appearances, winning five of those games. They've won three of four in the Super Bowl, all coming within the last six years. They've made it as far as any team has in a quest for a three-peat in the Super Bowl era. They've been as dominant as any NFL team in history.
Several individuals deserve immense credit for the run this franchise has gone on. Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and he isn't even 30 years old. Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Steve Spagnuolo has led some impressive defenses since taking over as Kansas City's defensive coordinator in 2019. The one man here through it all, though, is Andy Reid, who took over as Kansas City's head coach back in 2013.
Reid started his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, and let's just say, his reputation was far from what it is right now, as a 2012 article from Bleacher Report's Ron Pasceri sums it up nicely.
Nobody needed a fresh start more than Andy Reid
Prior to his arrival in Kansas City, Reid's reputation was up in the air, at best. Sure, he led the Eagles to tremendous regular season success, but his big-game results left a lot to be desired. Reid spent 14 years with the Eagles, leading the team to several NFC Championship Games, but only one Super Bowl appearance - a game they lost. Reid had so many chances for well over a decade, yet just couldn't get the job done.
His brilliant offensive mind was never questioned, but the NFL is a results-based business, at the end of the day. Reid had the regular season results, but fell short in the games that truly mattered. Obviously, things have shifted since he got his fresh start in Kansas City.
The Chiefs now have the reputation of a team that will never lose in a big game, and Reid has played an instrumental role in that. His move to the Chiefs has allowed him to go from good to great in the eyes of NFL fans, and when he finally decides to retire, he'll be remembered as one of the greatest NFL coaches in the sport's history.