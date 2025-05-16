Future PGA Championship locations for 2026 through 2034

With the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC this year, so much talk coming into the tournament was about the location itself. There's a wide belief among golf fans that major championship venues should set themselves apart with both their uniqueness and their style of play. In that vein, many fans weren't happy about Quail Hollow, a regular PGA Tour stop, hosting on what some have called an uninspiring course in comparison to the great major venues.

Regardless of your thoughts on Quail Hollow, though, we know that the PGA Championship locations in the next decade don't include a return to Charlotte. In fact, there are going to be stops in the next eight future PGA Championship locations that will take this event all up and down the East Coast, into the heartland and even out to the West Coast once. It's a wide array of courses and sets up what should be an exciting future for the tournament.

So where is the PGA Championship heading next year in 2026 and then in the future beyond that? Here's what we know and are willing to predict about the upcoming venues and locations.

Future PGA Championship locations in 2026 through 2034

Year Course Location 2026 PGA Championship Aronimik Golf Club Newtown Square, PA 2027 PGA Championship PGA Frisco Frisco, TX 2028 PGA Championship The Olympic Club (Lake Course) San Francisco, CA 2029 PGA Championship Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course) Springfield, NJ 2030 PGA Championship Congressional Country Club Bethesda, MD 2031 PGA Championship The Ocean Course Kiawah Island, SC 2032 PGA Championship Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa OK 2034 PGA Championship PGA Frisco Frisco, TX

The 2026 PGA Championship will be taking this major championship next to Aronimik Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA — right outside Philadelphia. This will be the second time that Aronimik has hosted the PGA Championship but the first time in more than 50 years. It last hosted back in 1962 when the ineffable Gary Player emerged as the victor.

One of the big things to happen this week was that the PGA of America announced the venue for the 2032 PGA Championship, which will take the tournament back to Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK. We were last there in 2022 for Justin Thomas's playoff victory, but it also makes the course the first location to host this event six times. It already held the record for the most times hosting at five before this announcement.

While we know about Baltusrol, Congressional and Kiawah for their past ventures hosting and should be excited to return there, both PGA Frisco and The Olympic Club will be hosting for the first time in the courses' history. Frisco, which has been constructed by the PGA of America as a new proverbial home base, is already on the docket twice, but both should be fascinating to see, testing the best of the world in a major.

Potential PGA Championship locations for 2033

The 2033 PGA Championship is the only year before 2034 without an announced location. However, our best prediction is that the event will return to Medinah Country Club in Medinah, IL for the 2033 event. A two-time host of the event in 1999 and 2006 underwent substantial renovations and restorations that began in 2023. With that construction now complete, I could see the PGA of America ultimately rewarding a familiar track — one that has hosted the Ryder Cup as well — with the return there for the first time in what will have been 27 years by that point.

Other possibilities we'll consider for 2033 if it's not Medinah in terms of realistic ones (and ones that we're projecting that the event will not be making its debut at) are Whistling Straits or Bellerive.