PGA Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse, winner's share and FedEx Cup points awarded

The 2025 PGA Championship had some golf fans asking questions about Quail Hollow and the tournament as a whole early, when the leaderboard was populated by the likes of Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Gerard and other lesser-known players after the first two days. Heading into Sunday's final round, however, things had evened out a bit with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler taking a commanding lead. While he was the heavy favorite to get the top prize money, some lesser-known players like Alex Noren were still hanging around while others, such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, were still lurking.
Scheffler was brilliant on Saturday to push himself to a three-stroke advantage going into the final round after an immaculate finish to his round, including dominating the famed Green Mile finishing stretch at Quail Hollow. With that push, he put himself in prime position to win the third major championship of his career but, more importantly, win the PGA Championship, which would be his first non-Masters win in a major. And to think it came at the event where, one year ago, he was arrested trying to get into the venue for his tee time.
Obviously with his immense success, Scheffler is no stranger to big payouts. However, there are other players looking for a life-changing result and prize money reward as well. So let's dive into how that all breaks down with the PGA Championship purse, how much the winner takes home, the payout for every finishing position, and finally how many FedEx Cup points each player earns based on where they finish at Quail Hollow.
PGA Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 PGA Championship will receive a record $3.42 million, up from the $3.3 million that Xander Schauffele received last year in 2024. That's because the PGA of America has continued to raise the stakes, quite literally, as they've increased the total purse to $19 milliion for this year's event at Quail Hollow. That's up from $18.5 million when the X-Man was triumphant at Valhalla and also up from the $17.5 million back in 2023.
Having said that, the total purse at both The Masters and the US Open is bigger than what's being awarded at the PGA Championship.
PGA Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
PGA Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.42 million
2nd
$2.052 million
3rd
$1.292 million
4th
$912,000
5th
$760,000
6th
$683,880
7th
$640,220
8th
$598,270
9th
$558,140
10th
$519,830
11th
$483,360
12th
$448,700
13th
$415,870
14th
$384,860
15th
$355,680
16th
$328,320
17th
$302,780
18th
$279,070
19th
$257,180
20th
$237,120
21st
$218,880
22nd
$202,460
23rd
$187,870
24th
$176,010
25th
$164,610
26th
$153,670
27th
$143,180
28th
$133,150
29th
$123,570
30th
$114,450
31st
$107,160
32nd
$100,770
33rd
$95,300
34th
$90,740
35th
$87,100
36th
$83,630
37th
$80,260
38th
$76,970
39th
$73,780
40th
$70,680
41st
$67,670
42nd
$64,750
43rd
$61,920
44th
$59,190
45th
$56,540
46th
$53,990
47th
$51,530
48th
$49,160
49th
$46,880
50th
$44,690
51st
$42,590
52nd
$40,580
53rd
$38,670
54th
$36,840
55th
$35,110
56th
$33,470
57th
$31,920
58th
$30,640
59th
$29,550
60th
$28,640
61st
$27,910
62nd
$27,380
63rd
$26,920
64th
$26,490
65th
$26,080
66th
$25,680
67th
$25,290
68th
$24,920
69th
$24,570
70th
$24,240
71st
$23,940
72nd
$23,740
73rd
$23,570
74th
$23,420
In additon to the winner's more than $3 million in prize money this week at the PGA Championship, the runner-up will receive more than $2 million and the three top finishers for the week at Quail Hollow will take home more than $1 million. Beyond that, the $19 million purse also puts the Top 32 players on the leaderboard with a six-figure payday hitting their bank accounts.
Obviously, the prize money at the PGA Championship and any major championship is a big motivating factor beyond the prestige in these tournaments as well. However, players who will get a six-figure payday by finishing in the Top 15 and ties for the week are also looking to add to their bank accounts in the future at this major as anyone finishing in those spots earns an automatic invitation to the PGA Championship next year, which is set to be played at Aronimink.
FedEx Cup points awarded at the PGA Championship
PGA Championship Finishing Position
FedEx Cup Points Won
Winner
750
2nd
400
3rd
350
4th
325
5th
300
6th
275
7th
225
8th
200
9th
175
10th
150
11th
130
12th
120
13th
110
14th
100
15th
90
16th
80
17th
70
18th
65
19th
60
20th
55
21st
50
22nd
48
23rd
46
24th
44
25th
42
26th
40
27th
38
28th
36
29th
34
30th
32.5
31st
31
32nd
29.5
33rd
28
34th
26.5
35th
25
36th
24
37th
23
38th
22
39th
21
40th
20.25
41st
19.5
42nd
18.75
43rd
18
44th
17.25
45th
16.5
46th
15.75
47th
15
48th
14.25
49th
13.5
50th
13
51st
12.5
52nd
12
53rd
11.5
54th
11
55th
10.5
56th
10
57th
9.5
58th
9
59th
8.5
60th
8.25
61st
8
62nd
7.75
63rd
7.5
64th
7.25
65th
7
66th
6.75
67th
6.5
68th
6.25
69th
6
70th
5.75
71st
5.5
72nd
5.25
73rd
5
74th
4.75
The FedEx Cup points awarded at the PGA Championship are the same for all four major championships with a whopping 750 going to the winner. But while the winner's share of the FedEx Cup points allotment for the tournament, many of the finishing positions thereafter actually earn fewer points for the season-long standings than they do at a signature event. While signature events offer less (700) for the winner, second place receives 500 in those events as opposed to just 400 at major championships.
Even still, a great finish at a major championship can change a player's fortunes for the entire season based on the FedEx Cup points. And with the leaderboard around Scheffler entering the final round, that was a big chance for some of the players to finish strong and earn a big reward for the season-long standings and potentially make some headway for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and eventually the TOUR Championship.