PGA Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse, winner's share and FedEx Cup points awarded

The 2025 PGA Championship had some golf fans asking questions about Quail Hollow and the tournament as a whole early, when the leaderboard was populated by the likes of Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Gerard and other lesser-known players after the first two days. Heading into Sunday's final round, however, things had evened out a bit with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler taking a commanding lead. While he was the heavy favorite to get the top prize money, some lesser-known players like Alex Noren were still hanging around while others, such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, were still lurking.

Scheffler was brilliant on Saturday to push himself to a three-stroke advantage going into the final round after an immaculate finish to his round, including dominating the famed Green Mile finishing stretch at Quail Hollow. With that push, he put himself in prime position to win the third major championship of his career but, more importantly, win the PGA Championship, which would be his first non-Masters win in a major. And to think it came at the event where, one year ago, he was arrested trying to get into the venue for his tee time.

Obviously with his immense success, Scheffler is no stranger to big payouts. However, there are other players looking for a life-changing result and prize money reward as well. So let's dive into how that all breaks down with the PGA Championship purse, how much the winner takes home, the payout for every finishing position, and finally how many FedEx Cup points each player earns based on where they finish at Quail Hollow.

PGA Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 PGA Championship will receive a record $3.42 million, up from the $3.3 million that Xander Schauffele received last year in 2024. That's because the PGA of America has continued to raise the stakes, quite literally, as they've increased the total purse to $19 milliion for this year's event at Quail Hollow. That's up from $18.5 million when the X-Man was triumphant at Valhalla and also up from the $17.5 million back in 2023.

Having said that, the total purse at both The Masters and the US Open is bigger than what's being awarded at the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position PGA Championship Prize Money Winner $3.42 million 2nd $2.052 million 3rd $1.292 million 4th $912,000 5th $760,000 6th $683,880 7th $640,220 8th $598,270 9th $558,140 10th $519,830 11th $483,360 12th $448,700 13th $415,870 14th $384,860 15th $355,680 16th $328,320 17th $302,780 18th $279,070 19th $257,180 20th $237,120 21st $218,880 22nd $202,460 23rd $187,870 24th $176,010 25th $164,610 26th $153,670 27th $143,180 28th $133,150 29th $123,570 30th $114,450 31st $107,160 32nd $100,770 33rd $95,300 34th $90,740 35th $87,100 36th $83,630 37th $80,260 38th $76,970 39th $73,780 40th $70,680 41st $67,670 42nd $64,750 43rd $61,920 44th $59,190 45th $56,540 46th $53,990 47th $51,530 48th $49,160 49th $46,880 50th $44,690 51st $42,590 52nd $40,580 53rd $38,670 54th $36,840 55th $35,110 56th $33,470 57th $31,920 58th $30,640 59th $29,550 60th $28,640 61st $27,910 62nd $27,380 63rd $26,920 64th $26,490 65th $26,080 66th $25,680 67th $25,290 68th $24,920 69th $24,570 70th $24,240 71st $23,940 72nd $23,740 73rd $23,570 74th $23,420

In additon to the winner's more than $3 million in prize money this week at the PGA Championship, the runner-up will receive more than $2 million and the three top finishers for the week at Quail Hollow will take home more than $1 million. Beyond that, the $19 million purse also puts the Top 32 players on the leaderboard with a six-figure payday hitting their bank accounts.

Obviously, the prize money at the PGA Championship and any major championship is a big motivating factor beyond the prestige in these tournaments as well. However, players who will get a six-figure payday by finishing in the Top 15 and ties for the week are also looking to add to their bank accounts in the future at this major as anyone finishing in those spots earns an automatic invitation to the PGA Championship next year, which is set to be played at Aronimink.

FedEx Cup points awarded at the PGA Championship

PGA Championship Finishing Position FedEx Cup Points Won Winner 750 2nd 400 3rd 350 4th 325 5th 300 6th 275 7th 225 8th 200 9th 175 10th 150 11th 130 12th 120 13th 110 14th 100 15th 90 16th 80 17th 70 18th 65 19th 60 20th 55 21st 50 22nd 48 23rd 46 24th 44 25th 42 26th 40 27th 38 28th 36 29th 34 30th 32.5 31st 31 32nd 29.5 33rd 28 34th 26.5 35th 25 36th 24 37th 23 38th 22 39th 21 40th 20.25 41st 19.5 42nd 18.75 43rd 18 44th 17.25 45th 16.5 46th 15.75 47th 15 48th 14.25 49th 13.5 50th 13 51st 12.5 52nd 12 53rd 11.5 54th 11 55th 10.5 56th 10 57th 9.5 58th 9 59th 8.5 60th 8.25 61st 8 62nd 7.75 63rd 7.5 64th 7.25 65th 7 66th 6.75 67th 6.5 68th 6.25 69th 6 70th 5.75 71st 5.5 72nd 5.25 73rd 5 74th 4.75

The FedEx Cup points awarded at the PGA Championship are the same for all four major championships with a whopping 750 going to the winner. But while the winner's share of the FedEx Cup points allotment for the tournament, many of the finishing positions thereafter actually earn fewer points for the season-long standings than they do at a signature event. While signature events offer less (700) for the winner, second place receives 500 in those events as opposed to just 400 at major championships.

Even still, a great finish at a major championship can change a player's fortunes for the entire season based on the FedEx Cup points. And with the leaderboard around Scheffler entering the final round, that was a big chance for some of the players to finish strong and earn a big reward for the season-long standings and potentially make some headway for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and eventually the TOUR Championship.