PGA Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse, winner's share and FedEx Cup points awarded

Full 2025 PGA Championship payouts with winner's prize money, total purse and the FedEx Cup points allotment for Quail Hollow.
2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler | Warren Little/GettyImages

The 2025 PGA Championship had some golf fans asking questions about Quail Hollow and the tournament as a whole early, when the leaderboard was populated by the likes of Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Gerard and other lesser-known players after the first two days. Heading into Sunday's final round, however, things had evened out a bit with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler taking a commanding lead. While he was the heavy favorite to get the top prize money, some lesser-known players like Alex Noren were still hanging around while others, such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, were still lurking.

Scheffler was brilliant on Saturday to push himself to a three-stroke advantage going into the final round after an immaculate finish to his round, including dominating the famed Green Mile finishing stretch at Quail Hollow. With that push, he put himself in prime position to win the third major championship of his career but, more importantly, win the PGA Championship, which would be his first non-Masters win in a major. And to think it came at the event where, one year ago, he was arrested trying to get into the venue for his tee time.

Obviously with his immense success, Scheffler is no stranger to big payouts. However, there are other players looking for a life-changing result and prize money reward as well. So let's dive into how that all breaks down with the PGA Championship purse, how much the winner takes home, the payout for every finishing position, and finally how many FedEx Cup points each player earns based on where they finish at Quail Hollow.

PGA Championship purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 PGA Championship will receive a record $3.42 million, up from the $3.3 million that Xander Schauffele received last year in 2024. That's because the PGA of America has continued to raise the stakes, quite literally, as they've increased the total purse to $19 milliion for this year's event at Quail Hollow. That's up from $18.5 million when the X-Man was triumphant at Valhalla and also up from the $17.5 million back in 2023.

Having said that, the total purse at both The Masters and the US Open is bigger than what's being awarded at the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

PGA Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.42 million

2nd

$2.052 million

3rd

$1.292 million

4th

$912,000

5th

$760,000

6th

$683,880

7th

$640,220

8th

$598,270

9th

$558,140

10th

$519,830

11th

$483,360

12th

$448,700

13th

$415,870

14th

$384,860

15th

$355,680

16th

$328,320

17th

$302,780

18th

$279,070

19th

$257,180

20th

$237,120

21st

$218,880

22nd

$202,460

23rd

$187,870

24th

$176,010

25th

$164,610

26th

$153,670

27th

$143,180

28th

$133,150

29th

$123,570

30th

$114,450

31st

$107,160

32nd

$100,770

33rd

$95,300

34th

$90,740

35th

$87,100

36th

$83,630

37th

$80,260

38th

$76,970

39th

$73,780

40th

$70,680

41st

$67,670

42nd

$64,750

43rd

$61,920

44th

$59,190

45th

$56,540

46th

$53,990

47th

$51,530

48th

$49,160

49th

$46,880

50th

$44,690

51st

$42,590

52nd

$40,580

53rd

$38,670

54th

$36,840

55th

$35,110

56th

$33,470

57th

$31,920

58th

$30,640

59th

$29,550

60th

$28,640

61st

$27,910

62nd

$27,380

63rd

$26,920

64th

$26,490

65th

$26,080

66th

$25,680

67th

$25,290

68th

$24,920

69th

$24,570

70th

$24,240

71st

$23,940

72nd

$23,740

73rd

$23,570

74th

$23,420

In additon to the winner's more than $3 million in prize money this week at the PGA Championship, the runner-up will receive more than $2 million and the three top finishers for the week at Quail Hollow will take home more than $1 million. Beyond that, the $19 million purse also puts the Top 32 players on the leaderboard with a six-figure payday hitting their bank accounts.

Obviously, the prize money at the PGA Championship and any major championship is a big motivating factor beyond the prestige in these tournaments as well. However, players who will get a six-figure payday by finishing in the Top 15 and ties for the week are also looking to add to their bank accounts in the future at this major as anyone finishing in those spots earns an automatic invitation to the PGA Championship next year, which is set to be played at Aronimink.

FedEx Cup points awarded at the PGA Championship

PGA Championship Finishing Position

FedEx Cup Points Won

Winner

750

2nd

400

3rd

350

4th

325

5th

300

6th

275

7th

225

8th

200

9th

175

10th

150

11th

130

12th

120

13th

110

14th

100

15th

90

16th

80

17th

70

18th

65

19th

60

20th

55

21st

50

22nd

48

23rd

46

24th

44

25th

42

26th

40

27th

38

28th

36

29th

34

30th

32.5

31st

31

32nd

29.5

33rd

28

34th

26.5

35th

25

36th

24

37th

23

38th

22

39th

21

40th

20.25

41st

19.5

42nd

18.75

43rd

18

44th

17.25

45th

16.5

46th

15.75

47th

15

48th

14.25

49th

13.5

50th

13

51st

12.5

52nd

12

53rd

11.5

54th

11

55th

10.5

56th

10

57th

9.5

58th

9

59th

8.5

60th

8.25

61st

8

62nd

7.75

63rd

7.5

64th

7.25

65th

7

66th

6.75

67th

6.5

68th

6.25

69th

6

70th

5.75

71st

5.5

72nd

5.25

73rd

5

74th

4.75

The FedEx Cup points awarded at the PGA Championship are the same for all four major championships with a whopping 750 going to the winner. But while the winner's share of the FedEx Cup points allotment for the tournament, many of the finishing positions thereafter actually earn fewer points for the season-long standings than they do at a signature event. While signature events offer less (700) for the winner, second place receives 500 in those events as opposed to just 400 at major championships.

Even still, a great finish at a major championship can change a player's fortunes for the entire season based on the FedEx Cup points. And with the leaderboard around Scheffler entering the final round, that was a big chance for some of the players to finish strong and earn a big reward for the season-long standings and potentially make some headway for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and eventually the TOUR Championship.

