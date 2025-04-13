The Boston Red Sox made perhaps the biggest trade of this past offseason, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Landing Crochet, the young, controllable ace that the Red Sox desperately needed, was a no-brainer, but it was costly at the same time.

Crochet had his first chance to face his former team since the trade on Sunday, and it's safe to say he didn't disappoint. In fact, he had a chance to make history before one of the players he was traded for, Chase Meidroth, broke up Crochet's no-hit bid in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Crochet had recorded 22 of the 27 outs he needed to secure his first no-hitter before a seeing-eye single ended his day. Meidroth didn't even fully follow through on his swing, but he hit the ball hard enough to get by Trevor Story who did his best to make a play.

This is nothing but fitting. If anyone was going to get a hit against Crochet in this game, of course it was going to be one of the players he was traded for, right?

Meidroth was not the biggest prospect involved in this trade, but he was the one who was deemed closest to MLB-ready. He made his MLB debut on Friday night against the Red Sox and reached base in each of his four plate appearances. He reached base in five of his first seven plate appearances against Boston before failing to do so in either of his first two trips to the plate against Crochet. That, of course, changed in the eighth.

Crochet was nothing short of dominant, as his deep no-hit bid would suggest. He walked just one batter and struck out 11, throwing 96 pitches before getting pulled after giving up the elusive single. Unfortunately, Garrett Whitlock wound up giving up back-to-back hits in relief, allowing Meidroth to score. Crochet wound up giving up one run on just the one hit in his 7.1 innings of work.

While it would've been nice to see Crochet finish the job, Red Sox fans can't help but feel enthused after watching yet another dominant outing from their ace. He has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his four starts with Boston, and has pitched into the eighth inning twice already. He has a 1.38 ERA overall, and it would've been even lower had Whitlock not allowed his inherited runner to score.

The extension Crochet signed seemed risky on the surface due to his injury history, but if he keeps pitching like this, it will prove to be a major bargain.