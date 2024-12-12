Garrett Nussmeier gives Brian Kelly an early Christmas present
Christmas came early for Brian Kelly and LSU. Garrett Nussmeier announced on his X platform account, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s coming back to Baton Rouge for his final year of eligibility.
It’s a win for Kelly as speculation around Nussmeier declaring for the NFL Draft ramped up. He squashed all that and that’s one less worry Kelly has. Especially after getting robbed of the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Bryce Underwood.
Nussmeier returning is also good for LSU as they look to build on a frustrating 2024 season. They entered the season as the No. 13 team in the country and rattled off six-straight wins after a season-opening loss to USC.
The Tigers were eventually knocked out of the College Football Playoff conversation after three-straight losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida. The expectations for next season will be sky high as the Tigers look to crash the CFP party. Especially after finding out how conference championship appearances and bad losses can tarnish your season.
Garrett Nussmeier returning to LSU is a win Brian Kelly, LSU needed heading into 2025
Much of LSU dominating the news cycle as of late has been centered around recruiting and the early signing period. The Tigers were able to sign the No. 8 best class after the early signing period. But that wasn’t the only topic of conversation.
There was also talk of Kelly complaining about how to recruit in the new age of NIL and players getting paid. It was one of the reasons Michigan stole Underwood from LSU, putting together an NIL package worth upwards of $12 million.
Nussmeier returning at least helps Kelly avoid any potential questions to who his quarterback will be next year. It will also give him another season to find his replacement. It seems he’s not interested in going head to head with the NIL-rich schools.
So he’ll have his work cut out of him and the Tigers in the future. Until then, they’re focused on winning a championship. It’s the one thing Nussmeier said he’s committed to doing in his last year at LSU.