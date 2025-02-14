Is there a cut at the Genesis Invitational? Cut rules for signature events
The Genesis Invitational is one of the most fun PGA Tour events of the year, especially since it was elevated to a signature event in recent years. Of course, the 2025 Genesis was moved to Torrey Pines from its home since 1999, Riviera Country Club, due to the damage to the surrounding areas in Los Angeles caused by the wildfires.
One thing that golf fans have come to know about signature events, though, is that they are limited-field events. And in most cases in recent years, that has meant that they are no-cut events. However, if you've been listening to the PGA Tour broadcast of The Genesis Invitational this week at Torrey Pines, you've probably heard them talk about the cut.
So what gives? Is there a cut at this week's Genesis Invitational? We've got the answers with all of the rules and machinations you need for this week at Torrey Pines and for signature events at large.
Genesis Invitational cut rules for the 2025 tournament at Torrey Pines
Yes, there is a cut at the Genesis Invitational this week. With the limited 72-player field, however, the rules are a bit different than we see in a standard PGA Tour event. The cut will be the Top 50 and ties plus any players within 10 shots of the lead. That cut at the Genesis and Torrey Pines this week will be a standard 36-hole cut that will happen after Round 2 on Friday.
Considering that the early iterations of the signature events on the PGA Tour were considering the no-cut events to be a feature, it might seem strange to have a limited-field cut. However, that has changed with some format changes in recent years. That is to say, the Genesis Invitational isn't the only signature event that will have a cut.
What other PGA Tour signature events have a cut?
There are three signature events that have a cut in the 2025 season: The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 13-16), the Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 6-9), and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1). The distincition that the PGA Tour makes for having a cut or not in signature events — there are five remaining signature events that will not feature a 36-hole cut — is that they have the cut for the player-hosted events.
For those unaware, the Genesis is hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is hosted by the Arnold Palmer family, and the Memorial Tournament is hosted by Jack Nicklaus. As such, to raise the level of competition in these events, they've instituted cuts.
All three player-hosted signature events in the 2025 PGA Tour season will use the same Top 50 and ties plus anyone inside of 10 strokes of the lead cut rules.
Last 10 Genesis Invitational winners
While we're at The Genesis Invitational, though, let's take a look back at the players who have emerged victorious in recent years at this tournament.
Year
Winner (Winning Score)
2024 Genesis Invitational
Hideki Matsuyama (-17)
2023 Genesis Invitational
Jon Rahm (-17)
2022 Genesis Invitational
Joaquin Niemann (-19)
2021 Genesis Invitational
Max Homa (-12)
2020 Genesis Invitational
Adam Scott (-11)
2019 Genesis Invitational
J.B. Holmes (-14)
2018 Genesis Invitational
Bubba Watson (-12)
2017 Genesis Invitational
Dustin Johnson (-17)
2016 Genesis Invitational
Bubba Watson (-15)
2015 Genesis Invitational
James Hahn (-6)
There are two things worth noting when it comes to looking back at past recent winners at this event. First off, all 10 of these tournaments were played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles but, as mentioned, the 2025 event was moved to Torrey Pines after the LA wildfires. That obviously is worth considering when looking at the history of the tournament as it may not apply to Torrey Pines.
However, the other big takeaway is how many of the guys who previously won the Genesis are no longer on the PGA Tour. Four of the last 10 winners, including two-time winner Bubba Watson, are now teeing it up on LIV Golf. It's wild to see just how much the golf world has changed in recent years and looking at this list of winners pretty perfectly encapsulates that.