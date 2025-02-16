Genesis Invitational payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse
Many golf fans wondered what it would feel like holding the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines after being forced to move from Riviera Country Club due to the LA wildfires. That was especially true with the Farmers Insurance Open played at this course just a couple of weeks ago. But it turned out to be a brilliant move by the PGA Tour because the Genesis has more than lived up to the billing.
Coming into Saturday's moving day at Torrey, it seemed like we might be heading toward a titanic showdown between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to take the Genesis Invitational crown. Instead, the two top-ranked players in the world faltered mightily and allowed Patrick Rodgers to take the 54-hole lead in search of his maiden PGA Tour victory. Rory and Scheffler remained in striking distance but the more immediate challengers were Denny McCarthy, Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay — still not a chase pack to be overlooked.
That set us up for a thrilling finish on Sunday and one of the best golf tournaments we've seen in quite some time. There also happens to be a huge sum of money on the line this week as well, even more so than the previous two signature events this season. So let's check in on the Genesis Invitational purse, prize money and the payout distribution for every player in the field. We'll start, of course, with how much the winner will take home.
Genesis Invitational purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
This week's winner of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines will receive a huge $4 million payday, the largest winner's prize on the Tour this season (or at least tied for it). The Genesis Invitational, while a signature event, featured a 36-hole cut from the initial 72 players in the field to the Top 50 players and ties (along with the within 10 strokes rule, but that didn't come into play). That means an elevated winner's share of the prize money but it's still the same $20 million purse that we see whenever we have these limited-field signature events on the PGA Tour.
Other events with the same structure in the regular PGA Tour schedule are the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Genesis Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
As mentioned, the cut for The Genesis means elevated prize money all around. So let's check in on the Genesis Invitational payouts and prize money for each finishing position in the field.
Finishing Position
Genesis Invitational Prize Money
Winner
$4 million
2nd
$2.2 million
3rd
$1.4 million
4th
$1 million
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
51st
$51,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$49,000
54th
$48,000
In total, 54 players made the weekend under the Friday cut line at Torrey and set up for a thrilling weekend. But the amount of money at a signature event is already massive and it's been ramped up with the cut this week.
The Top 4 players on the leaderboard will all walk home with at least a seven-figure payday heading for their bank account while everyone finishing 11th or better is cashing in at more than $500,000 for the week's work. Beyond that, you have to go all the way down to the 37th spot on the leaderboard and below to find the players who aren't making at least six figures this week with their prize money.
While the money is crazy, though, it's made to feel that much more important during an event like this. Even having to move the Genesis Inviational to Torrey Pines, where the PGA Tour has already played this year, we've been treated to a truly awesome golf tournament that has delivered on the goods. The money's great, but it feels worth even more when the golf and the competition behind it live up to the billing.