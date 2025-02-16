Fansided

Genesis Invitational payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line for the 2025 Genesis Invitational?

By Cody Williams

The Genesis Invitational 2025, Patrick Rodgers
The Genesis Invitational 2025, Patrick Rodgers / Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages
Many golf fans wondered what it would feel like holding the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines after being forced to move from Riviera Country Club due to the LA wildfires. That was especially true with the Farmers Insurance Open played at this course just a couple of weeks ago. But it turned out to be a brilliant move by the PGA Tour because the Genesis has more than lived up to the billing.

Coming into Saturday's moving day at Torrey, it seemed like we might be heading toward a titanic showdown between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy to take the Genesis Invitational crown. Instead, the two top-ranked players in the world faltered mightily and allowed Patrick Rodgers to take the 54-hole lead in search of his maiden PGA Tour victory. Rory and Scheffler remained in striking distance but the more immediate challengers were Denny McCarthy, Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay — still not a chase pack to be overlooked.

That set us up for a thrilling finish on Sunday and one of the best golf tournaments we've seen in quite some time. There also happens to be a huge sum of money on the line this week as well, even more so than the previous two signature events this season. So let's check in on the Genesis Invitational purse, prize money and the payout distribution for every player in the field. We'll start, of course, with how much the winner will take home.

Genesis Invitational purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

This week's winner of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines will receive a huge $4 million payday, the largest winner's prize on the Tour this season (or at least tied for it). The Genesis Invitational, while a signature event, featured a 36-hole cut from the initial 72 players in the field to the Top 50 players and ties (along with the within 10 strokes rule, but that didn't come into play). That means an elevated winner's share of the prize money but it's still the same $20 million purse that we see whenever we have these limited-field signature events on the PGA Tour.

Other events with the same structure in the regular PGA Tour schedule are the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Genesis Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

As mentioned, the cut for The Genesis means elevated prize money all around. So let's check in on the Genesis Invitational payouts and prize money for each finishing position in the field.

Finishing Position

Genesis Invitational Prize Money

Winner

$4 million

2nd

$2.2 million

3rd

$1.4 million

4th

$1 million

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

51st

$51,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$49,000

54th

$48,000

In total, 54 players made the weekend under the Friday cut line at Torrey and set up for a thrilling weekend. But the amount of money at a signature event is already massive and it's been ramped up with the cut this week.

The Top 4 players on the leaderboard will all walk home with at least a seven-figure payday heading for their bank account while everyone finishing 11th or better is cashing in at more than $500,000 for the week's work. Beyond that, you have to go all the way down to the 37th spot on the leaderboard and below to find the players who aren't making at least six figures this week with their prize money.

While the money is crazy, though, it's made to feel that much more important during an event like this. Even having to move the Genesis Inviational to Torrey Pines, where the PGA Tour has already played this year, we've been treated to a truly awesome golf tournament that has delivered on the goods. The money's great, but it feels worth even more when the golf and the competition behind it live up to the billing.

