Is George Kittle playing today? Latest 49ers injury update and fantasy replacements
By Mark Powell
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was expected to play a major role in the team's rivalry matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Every team in the NFC West is still very much alive, with the 49ers and Cardinals tied for the lead at 5-4. However, the Seahawks and Rams are just a game back at 4-5.
While the vast majority of Brock Purdy's regular weapons have missed time due to injury – including but not limited to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk – Kittle has for the most part remained a stable presence. This season, Kittle has 560 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Kyle Shanahan-coached teams typically excel following a bye week. The 2024 49ers don't look to be the exception to that rule, as they survived an early-season injury onslaught and are getting healthy at the right time. Samuel and McCaffrey are back in the lineup and regular staples in the offense. McCaffrey, who tortured fantasy managers by missing all of the season until Week 10, is back in his featured role.
However, the 49ers will again be shorthanded against Seattle.
Is George Kittle playing today against the Seattle Seahawks?
George Kittle will miss the 49ers game against the Seahawks on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kittle injured his hamstring and while he tested the injury all week, was listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Kittle's injury is not considered long term, and given the return of McCaffrey and other weapons into the fray, there is no need to rush him back, even against a capable Seahawks team.
Without Kittle, here is how the 49ers depth chart looks at tight end.
Player
Position
George Kittle (OUT)
TE1
Eric Saubert
TE2
Jake Tonges
TE3
Brayden Willis
TE4
Saubert will see most of the action, especially in the passing game.
George Kittle fantasy football replacements
With Kittle out for the time being, those in need of a flyer at tight end are in luck. First, any 49ers wide receivers, including Jauan Jennings, are ideal starts in this scenario since they will see more targets.
For those in need of a last-second tight end addition, Dawson Knox is flying off waiver wires thanks to an injury to Dalton Kinkaid. Also, the Chiefs give up the second-most points to opposing tight ends, per ESPN's fantasy football rankings. That's...less than ideal for KC, which features one of the best players at the position in the NFL themselves.
Knox is a good bet, and available in most leagues if you hurry.