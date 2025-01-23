George Pickens latest Steelers distraction is long-awaited great sign for Mike Tomlin
By Mark Powell
George Pickens has done a lot to discourage Steelers fans since he was drafted in 2022, whether it be sideline tirades, a lack of effort on run blocking or cryptic posts on social media suggesting he wants out. Pickens tenure in Pittsburgh is a complicated one, but he has consistently been backed by head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office.
As much as Pickens is a headache, he's a hell of a player and just about the only real outside weapon the Steelers have right now. Even if they select a wide receiver in the first round this April, Pickens is not expendable – or at least he shouldn't be.
That won't stop those of us in the business from gossiping about possible trade destinations, though. Unfortunately for Pickens, everything he does this offseason is under a microscope because of how his 2024-25 season with Pittsburgh ended. The Steelers lost five straight games including a playoff matchup against the rival Ravens.
When asked if he was confident in Pittsburgh's offense, Pickens could not answer conclusively. He later posted a hopeful message on Instagram, but I side more with the first, honest Pickens, as that's how most Steelers fans feel.
Steelers get a version of George Pickens they can finally live with
So far this offseason Pickens has remained relatively quiet while Pittsburgh has retained its head coach and sound ready to run it back. The Steelers must choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and the former openly admitted the two sides are in contract talks already. That's not an encouraging sign for Pittsburgh, but the quarterback alternatives are less than ideal for Omar Khan, as the team doesn't hold a high enough draft pick to select one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. In free agency, the quarterbacks available aren't much better than Wilson or Fields, and far more expensive.
Yet, despite this predicament, Pickens has remained loyal. When his name was floated in mock trade scenarios by The 33rd Team, the former second-round pick quickly shot the idea down.
Now, this is the Pickens Steelers fans have been waiting for – one who vehemently denies all trade rumors and makes it clear he wants to be a part of this team, for better or worse. The Steelers should be trying to sign a young player of Pickens caliber to an extension rather than shipping him elsewhere. If Pickens proves to the front office he wants to remain a Steeler, there is nothing stopping Khan from reaching out to his representation.
As Tomlin often says, he doesn't want to employ hostages, but players who want to be in the building. Pickens finally fits that mold, and it's clear as day.