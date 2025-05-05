Giannis may have just said goodbye to the Bucks with coded Instagram message

The Milwaukee Bucks' season ended in particularly brutal fashion. Down 2-1 on their home floor in Game 4, Damian Lillard's left Achilles gave out, raising questions about his NBA future. Then, in Game 5, the Bucks blew a seven-point overtime lead in the span of 38 seconds. It all ended with a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner for the ages.

From there, rumblings about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future immediately picked up. There is no denying his emotional investment in this Bucks team — he basically went head-to-head with the entire Indiana Pacers roster in the aftermath of Milwaukee's series-ending defeat — but at a certain point, it comes time to part ways.

Giannis is 30 years old, smack in the middle of his prime. We'd all have sympathy if he was committed to finishing his career in a Bucks uniform, but Antetokounmpo has always very intentionally left the door open to change teams if need be. His conditions are simple: he will stay in Milwaukee as long as his goals align with the organization's goals.

With Lillard hurt, a weak supporting cast around him, and a front office bankrupt of assets, it's not clear how the Bucks proceed with a meaningful intent to contend. Any team with Giannis has a puncher's chance, but the two-time MVP probably wants slightly better odds.

Antetokounmpo's farewell post on Instagram following Game 5 may provide a hint of where his head is at.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Giannis Antetokounmpo includes suspicious song alongside season-ending message to Bucks fans

Giannis' message to Bucks fans was simple on the surface: two emojis, hands clasped in prayer, and a salute. There are infinite interpretations of those emojis, but there's no immediate reason to ascribe meaning beyond an appreciation for Milwaukee's committed fan base.

A quick listen to the song Giannis paired with his message, however, will have Bucks fans wondering what's next for the nine-time All-Star. The song is 'Alatiki Agapi' by Dof and Lex. It's a Greek song. Here are a few notable excerpts translated with Google Translate for the English-speaking crowd...

"Am I selfish or me or no one

Sometimes I don't think about how you will feel

I chase the record, that's how the sport has me

I want a championship cup and ten Ballon d'Or

Ten after '23 I'll complete

One for every year of my presence in the field"

"I live off the street and I appreciate everything that has come from it

I'm around with Squeezy at night on the national team

But a house is not a house if you're not there too

Even if the airbnb has a view of the Acropolis

I'll bring down the moon to bring you closer

As for me, I'll be shopping for tracksuits and sportswear

And you'll be scared when you see the prices of them

Don't end up loving only what brings money"

Welllllllll... this is either purely coincidence or a very purposeful bit of coded messaging from Giannis. I am not one to promote social media conspiracies, but Antetokounmpo is aware of his public image and is generally purposeful with his choices. This song has very specific themes. It's in Greek, so the average U.S. Bucks fan is kept in the dark, but it's hard not to wonder about Giannis' purpose behind posting a song about leaving an old love behind to pursue individual goals. With an explicit sports metaphor, to boot. It's a little too on the nose.

Nothing is set in stone yet, and maybe Giannis just likes the beat, but Bucks fans are in a headspace where overanalyzing the contents of a song is par for the course. Antetokounmpo is sure to engage in hard discussions with the front office over the coming weeks, but it feels like both sides may benefit from a breakup. Only time will tell.