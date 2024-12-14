Giant connection? Malik Nabers plays catch in NYC with potential QB of future
For the first time, probably this season, Malik Nabers finally looks happy in New York City. And it only took Shedeur Sanders to get him to show his less pessimistic side.
Nabers and Sanders, the Colorado quarterback that is in line to be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft in April, were seen playing catch in the streets of New York City. While you could really see Nabers’ face, it was clear he was happy to finally get the ball.
The rumors around where Sanders will land in April — and if his dad, Deion, will pull a similar move the Mannings did with Eli — have been a hot topic, certainly as the NFL season approaches the postseason and the worst teams are figuring out their draft position.
Will he land in New York? Or will Las Vegas swoop in for the ultimate theft of Sanders? If Nabers had it his way, it looks like he’d have no problem with the Giants’ brass got to Sanders first.
Malik Nabers desperately needs a quarterback to avoid an Odell Beckham Jr. situation in the Big Apple
Nabers is clearly frustrated with the offense in New York right now. And it’s going to take more than a quarterback to solve whatever problems they’re having. But if the Giants are able to snag Sanders, that could go a long way to mending the relationship with Nabers.
I’m not saying it’s a fractured relationship by any means, but he’s clearly frustrated right now. Him tossing with Sanders in the middle of NYC is a sign that Sanders could fulfill that happiness he has about the sport.
Regardless of if it was Daniel Jones, Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito throwing him the ball, things aren’t working right now. Sanders knows how to get his playmakers the ball. This season, he pretty much lifted Travis Hunter to the Heisman trophy platform.
And he knows how to spread the ball around too. Colorado had three receivers with 600 or more receiving yards and four with 400 or more. Sanders threw for nearly 4,000 yards this year with 35 passing touchdowns.
This is the type of quarterback play Nabers is used to, playing with Jayden Daniels at LSU last season.
If nothing more, this video of Nabers and Sanders should get Giants fans amped. Players have an influence on who coaches draft sometimes and Nabers can influence the Giants to consider getting Sanders if he’s available.
It could be what saves this growing dumpster fire that is professional football in New York City right now.