Giants pivot from Matthew Stafford gives Brian Daboll no margin for error

A lot of QB-needy NFL teams were hit with bad news on Friday afternoon.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have officially agreed to a restructured contract to keep the veteran signal-caller in Hollywood. No team came closer to beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. Now, Sean McVay and his quarterback get another shot at glory. The Rams aren't going away quietly.

Stafford was the favorite offseason target of teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants. With the Super Bowl champ now off the market, a far less impressive free agent pool awaits. For the Giants in particular, the next few months will be critical. Joe Schoen and his front office endured unending ridicule for their handling of Saquon Barkley's free agency a year ago. Few seats in the NFL are hotter.

That extends to Brian Daboll, too. The Giants brass has shown uncommon faith in its lead decision-makers, but the on-field product has not been up to par for a while. New York has the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the opportunity to build around a rookie quarterback, such as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Neither feels like a day-one starter, though, especially not for teams looking to contend. The Giants will, at the very least, need a bridge QB who can turn things around quickly.

Might they look in-state for a Stafford backup plan? It sure sounds like it...

Giants connected to Aaron Rodgers after Matthew Stafford signs Rams extension

Next up on the Giants' wishlist, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, is Aaron Rodgers.

With Matthew Stafford remaining with the Rams, the New York Giants are investigating all veteran quarterback options…..including Aaron Rodgers, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qy3nzSdZy6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2025

The Giants have been talking about the possibility of signing Rodgers all week in Indianapolis, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. This has real legs. New York is obviously evaluating the likes of Sanders and Ward at this week's Combine, but neither is a guarantee to land in East Rutherford — and neither, again, is a guarantee to start right out of the gate.

One can question Rodgers' appetite for mentoring a rookie at this point in his career, but we know the four-time MVP is a competitor. He's probably unsatisfied with how things ended with Jets. He knows MetLife Stadium well, though, and he has spoken glowingly about his time in the city. What's easier than staying in the same apartment and playing on the same field? The Giants are not contenders at first blush, but put together a solid offseason and install a winning quarterback, and things can turn around quickly.

This is not an endorsement of the Giants potentially signing Rodgers, of course. There's no reason for much optimism in the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime. This roster has been in tatters for years. Letting Barkley walk exposed just how barren the Giants' offense is.

Daniel Jones was part of the problem, sure, but he was also under far more pressure than your average quarterback. Literally speaking. Asking a 41-year-old Rodgers to throw behind a leaky offensive line is a recipe for disaster. Rodgers was not bad individually with the Jets, but the Jets were bad. He cannot raise a team's floor on his own like he used to. A lot of what made Rodgers special at his peak has faded with age.

The IQ, arm strength, and pedigree is all very compelling. Rodgers will definitely be the best quarterback this Giants team has had in a while, but that's more an indictment on the front office than a credit to Rodgers. Factor in the off-field baggage that comes part and parcel with Rodgers, and it's fair to advise the Giants against this particular decision. Trade for Kirk Cousins. Go after Justin Fields. Even throw some money at Sam Darnold. There are better alternatives.

That said, it's clear Rodgers is viewed as a real candidate in the organization, which is all that matters.