Grade the take: Is Travis Hunter playing two ways harder than Shohei Ohtani in baseball?

Undoubtedly, what Travis Hunter is doing on the football field is special. He plays nearly every snap of the game and manages to make an impact on both sides of the ball, a feat that earned him the Heisman trophy this past year. But is what he doing the most special thing in all of sports?

Travis Hunter has played both defensive back and wide receiver at a high level, and despite what anyone else says, he intends to keep doing just that at the next level. When asked if what he is doing is more impressive than Shohei Ohtani in baseball, Hunter had this to say.

"Probably me, what I do in football, because it's a lot on your body. Ohtani is a great player, but you gotta do a lot in football."

Travis Hunter says him playing both sides in football is more difficult than Shohei Ohtani hitting and pitching in baseball



(via @YahooSports, @ALaboutSports) pic.twitter.com/Pw1nECifla — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 28, 2025

But is he right? Let's break it down.

Is Travis Hunter's Shohei Ohtani take at all correct?

Just like Hunter, before getting to the big leagues, Ohtani accomplished a lot by doing two things (pitching and hitting in Japan). And just like Hunter, he was told he couldn't do both in the major leagues. Ohtani did both, and has managed to become baseball's biggest star in the process. He is doing something we have never seen in the MLB.

There have been few players to play both ways in football. Legends such as Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard, and Hunter's former coach Deion Sanders played both ways in college but stuck to playing one side of the ball in the NFL. Many talent evaluators around the league believe Hunter will have to choose one position. But what about the impact on the body Hunter speaks of?

Football is a physical game and wears down your body, but in college, players play 16 games at most (with the 12-team Playoff), compared to baseball, where players play in a grueling 162 games. Not to mention, Ohtani's Dodgers won the World Series. Ohtani didn't pitch last year, but has already proven he can do it at a high level while still being dominant at the plate.

So, if I had to give this take by Hunter a letter grade, I would give it a D. For one, he has not proven anything yet in the NFL and we have not seen what he will do there. Next, I do not believe he will be able to play both ways in the NFL, as evidenced by Woodson, Howard, and Sanders. Finally, Ohtani has accomplished things so far in his young career that no one in any sport will ever match.