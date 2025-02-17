5 realistic Packers trade targets that Brian Gutekunst should already be working on
If the Packers are going to seize control of the NFC North next season they need to make big moves in the offseason. Specifically, GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff need to be in the market to upgrade head coach Matt LaFleur's options at wide receiver and edge rusher before Week 1 of the 2025 campaign regular season arrives.
In a perfect world, Green Bay would love to stick to their long-term strategy of building through the draft. That is not the right philosophy for a team that has a franchise quarterback in their prime though. It's time for the team's front office to do whatever is required to give Jordan Love enough support to make a Super Bowl run next year.
A trade for a difference maker could be just what's required to elevate the Packers from playoff hopeful to Super Bowl contender. Here are five players Gutekunst should already be calling his peers about as the offseason approaches.
Packers trade target No. 5: Garrett Wilson
The Packers have assembled a nice group of wide receivers for Love to work with early in his career, but the lack of a true No. 1 on the depth chart hurts Green Bay when the stakes are at their highest. Prying Garrett Wilson away from the Jets would solve that issue for LaFleur and his offensive staff.
New York's top priority is to build around the star wide receiver but Wilson has made it clear he's losing patience with the franchise's timeline for contention. The Jets aren't going to give him away on the cheap, but the Packers can afford to make a competitive offer for the former Ohio State star.
Landing Wilson would likely cause the Packers to sacrifice a big chunk of this year's draft capital, but his impact on the team's offense can't be overstated. If the Jets are willing to part with their No. 1 pass catcher then Green Bay should be first in line to acquire him.
Packers trade target No. 4: D.K. Metcalf
D.K. Metcalf would give the Packers an even more dominant wideout to deploy on the outside. The only reason he ranks lower than Wilson on this list he's older and has a slight history of being a bit of a diva at the wide receiver position.
The Packers are one team that can afford to take a risk on Metcalf if the Seahawks are willing to make a deal. They need a deep threat who can go up and make contested catches in traffic. Those happen to be the routes that Love enjoys targeting most. It's easy to envision a scenario where he and Metcalf develop a lethal rapport on passes over the top.
Landing Metcalf would not be a cheap move for LaFleur but it could pay off in a major way. If he's determined to leave Seattle then Green Bay will make a major offer to acquire him.
Packers trade target No. 3: Myles Garrett
The Browns absolutely do not want to trade Myles Garrett in the offseason but the dominant edge rusher could succeed in pushing his way out of town. Suitors will line up to tempt Cleveland to part with their best player if he does become available.
It's no secret that Green Bay has been in the market for a No. 1 edge rusher for years. Rashan Gary is a good No. 2 option but he's never ascended to become the dominant defender the Packers hoped he might become. Several draft picks have been spent in an effort to find a top-tier end to no avail.
Garrett is a player who can destroy top-tier tackles on a regular basis. He is the best player the Packers can hope to acquire this offseason but the odds are slightly against him moving. Even if the Browns are willing to trade him, the Packers might not be willing to pay the massive price required to beat off the competition.
Packers trade target No. 2: Denzel Ward
Garrett is not the only Browns' defender who might be leaving Cleveland this offseason. Cornerback Denzel Ward has also made noises that he might want to engineer an offseason exit.
The Packers have a big need at cornerback based on Jaire Alexander's inability to stay on the field. They will need to land a new No. 1 defender on the outside via the draft, trade or free agency. Ward could turn into a shrewd roster addition for Gutekunst and his staff if the Browns are looking to shed veteran salary.
Packers trade target No. 1: Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel is at least one tier below luminaries like Wilson and Metcalf at the wide receiver position. That also means he would not be as expensive to acquire in a trade.
The versatile 29-year-old may not have a ton of productive years left in front of him, but a change of scenery could be just what he needs to improve his production in 2025. Their offensive staff has the creativity to take full advantage of Samuel's full range of abilities. His violent running style could give their offense an interesting new dimension they can leverage on the outside.
Flipping a second or third-round pick for Samuel may not win the Packers offseason press conference, but it could help them make a deep playoff run. Trading for a distressed asset like Samuel could be the perfect offseason move for Green Bay.