This Packers-Browns trade is Brian Gutekunst’s perfect chance to go all-in
If there was ever a time for Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to turn up the franchise's aggressiveness dial to 11 and make a blockbuster trade, it's now. The team is armed with nearly $40 million in cap space that could only increase, it's one of the youngest rosters in the league, and they're coming off back-to-back playoff appearances. It's a window to take advantage of and vault themselves into the next tier of contenders.
While a trade for someone like Tyreek Hill or Cooper Kupp would certainly be helpful and splashy to the Packers' cause, though, the bigger and more pressing need is edge rusher. With Jeff Hafley taking over as defensive coordinator last offseason, so too came a schematic change to the base front. The result, unfortunately, was the team's pass rush taking a major hit, which is why Matt Schneidman of The Athletic ($) named pass rusher the team's biggest need this offseason.
There are going to be options with the No. 23 pick and even some available in free agency. But if Gutekunst and the Packers want to make a no-doubt type of move to fix the pass-rush and fit their new 4-3 alignment with Rashan Gary best, then the trade market could be their best bet to find an answer. And there's no better answer than Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett after he requested a trade the week before the Super Bowl.
This Packers trade would bring Myles Garrett to Green Bay for a haul the Browns would love
You could make the argument that no team is better suited to trade for Garrett than the Packers. They're a contender ready to win, they have ample cap space that will only grow once they make the expected move on from cornerback Jaire Alexander, and they can offer some enticing player capital that makes sense for Green Bay more so than other franchises. That said, here's what a potential trade could look like.
There isn't too much to say about the prospect of Garrett joining the Packers defense outside of it simply being a force multiplier. He's average 15 sacks per season over the past four years and is arguably the most dominant defensive presence in the NFL. Pairing him with Gary is a diabolical 1-2 punch coming off the edge while also being an ideal pairing for Hafley's defense. Even in the loaded NFC North, you'd have a real case to call Green Bay the favorites to take that division after such a trade.
What makes this so enticing and intriguing simultaneously, though, is that the Packers can give the Browns so many options. They'll obviously fork over a hefty amount of draft capital (which, admittedly could be even more than what we have offered) here for Cleveland to maneuver over the next couple of classes to rebuild. However, Lukas Van Ness is the highly intriguing piece of the equation.
The Packers first-round pick in 2023 is still a ridiculously good athlete but one who was suited best to play in the previous 3-4 base alignment for Green Bay's defense. He struggled this past season with more of his hand in the dirt and a shift in the scheme. The Browns would give him a fresh start to cater more too him while Cleveland would also gain far more flexibility with what they would do in the draft at the No. 2 overall pick and beyond.
Now, it's worth noting that the Packers aren't exactly known for the splashy blockbuster move to bring in an outside force, whether that's via trade or free agency. Again, though, this is the ideal opportunity for Gutekunst to read the landscape and elevate his team to new heights. Myles Garrett would do that the moment the deal is agreed to, and it's a call Green Bay absolutely needs to make.