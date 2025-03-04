One of Philly's few bright spots sounds ready to bolt this summer, and you can't blame him

Amid a season of turmoil and disappointment for the Philadelphia 76ers, Guerschon Yabusele has been one of the few silver linings. After a six-year hiatus from the NBA, refining his game in Europe, Yabusele has proven to be a high-quality rotation player. This season, Yabusele is averaging 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 50.9/40.5/74.3 shooting splits.

His ability to attack mismatches, space the floor, and rebound makes Yabusele highly versatile. Furthermore, Yabusele has been a capable small-ball 5 this season. However, unfortunately for Philly, it appears that Yabusele could be on the move this summer.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Guerschon Yabusele's comments

In an interview with HoopsHype, Yabusele was asked about what he'll look for in free agency.

"I’ve never been in that situation, so I have no idea how this will be, but I’m pretty excited to see the summer coming and see what we’ll have on the table. Of course, it’s going to be a long conversation. It’s not something I’m going to think about overnight. I’m going to take my time and see what the options are. Having that option and chance to be back here is definitely something I love to hear." Yabusele said.

For a first-time free agent, taking time to explore all options is logical. This also indicates that he's looking for a change of scenery. While he mentions the possibility of returning it's unclear if this is genuine or something he feels the need to say since he's under contract with Philly.

Why Yabusele may want to leave Philly

After a stellar Olympic performance, Yabusele signed a one-year minimum deal with the 76ers. Given how well he's played this season, Yabusele will be in line for a much bigger deal. Yabusele's versatile skill set makes him an ideal fit with most teams; he will be a hot commodity in free agency.

The Sixers ranked 19th in projected cap space, making it difficult for them to re-sign Yabu. A hefty contract could put the 76ers over the first apron, which isn't ideal for a non-title contender. The Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons rank at the top of these cap projections. The Nets would offer Yabusele a chance to secure a massive long-term deal. While the Pistons would allow 'The Dancing Bear' to land a sizeable contract and play for a competitive team.

If Yabusele is more focused on competing for a title, the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies are possible teams to monitor. Notably, the Rockets have the fifth most projected cap space, and the Grizzlies have the sixth. Ultimately, from both a financial and competitive standpoint, all signs point to Yabusele departing in free agency.