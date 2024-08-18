Projecting the Philadelphia 76ers depth chart after signing Guerschon Yabusele
The majority of Sixers fans had tuned out of Sixers news until the season begins in October. With the additions of Paul George, Andre Drummond, and then Caleb Martin while retaining two key rotation pieces by bringing back Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry most of the fan base was overjoyed by the moves Daryl Morey made and couldn't care less about what he did with the 14th roster spot. Incredibly invested online fans however, toiled over the options. Davis Bertans, Cedi Osman, Robert Covington, or Marcus Morris.
Fans expressed concern about the lack of physicality and rebounding, something that brought about the Sixers demise in the first round of last season's playoffs against the New York Knicks. But could you expect the 14th roster spot to help quell that concern? With Morey landing on French Real Madrid forward Guerschon Yabusele with what is likely the Sixers final move of the offseason, he may have just threaded the needle perfectly.
Yabusele is a former Boston Celtics first-round pick from the 2016 NBA Draft. He struggled to lockdown a rotation spot and after just two seasons he went to the G League, China, and then Tony Parker's EuroLeague club LDLC ASVEL. The 2020-21 season was Yabusele's first full season back in Europe and he established himself as a quality player with ASVEL and earned a deal with EuroLeague giants Real Madrid. Yabusele captured a EuroLeague title with Real Madrid in the 2023 season and lost in the EuroLeague championship game in 2022 and 2024.
Yabusele has fashioned himself into an elite marksman with the shortened overseas three-point line. He shot 46 percent on 4.3 attempts per 36 minutes in EuroLeague play last season. If the newfound accuracy -- which has been on display ever since 2020 -- continues at the NBA level, Yabusele will be a steal for the Sixers. He brings defensive versatility, physicality, and rebounding, and also plays well as a cutter and in the short roll.
Projected Philadephia 76ers depth chart with Guerschon Yabusele
Yabusele spent most of his time at the four for Madrid but also played some small ball center and some minutes at the three, although the difference between the three and the four for Madrid last season was often negligible. With the Sixers, Yabusele projects to potentially be the backup four, an area of real need for Philly who were desperate for depth at the position.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Kyle Lowry
Reggie Jackson
Jeff Dowtin Jr.
SG
Kelly Oubre Jr
Eric Gordon
Jared McCain
SF
Paul George
Ricky Council IV
Justin Edwards
David Jones
PF
Caleb Martin
Guerschon Yabusele
KJ Martin
C
Joel Embiid
Andre Drummond
Adem Bona
Most recently, Yabusele impressed at the 2024 Paris Olympics with silver medalists France. He averaged nearly 20 points per game in knockout matchups against Canada, Germany, and Team USA. In the gold medal game against Team USA, he put LeBron James on a poster. Yabusele will be signing for the Sixers on a minimum deal, making him a fantastic upside swing.
Yabusele bet on himself with this move. He had an NBA-out clause in his contract with Real Madrid worth $2.5 million. The Sixers can pay roughly $850,000 of that and Yabusele will cover the rest. If this season goes well for Yabusele, he'll be a highly sought-after free agent and could seek a contract in the range of $7- $10 million annually which is likely what he has his sights set on. That makes this move the perfect environment for the Sixers to reap the rewards and hopefully, it's the perfect environment for Yabusele too.