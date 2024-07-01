2024 NBA Free Agency: EuroLeague Big Board
The biggest names of the 2024 NBA free-agency class are quickly falling off the board, so who else could NBA teams pursue with their cap space and contract exceptions to fill out their rosters? They could look at NBA role players or players from EuroLeague.
The Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals rotation featured three former high-level European players: Luka Doncic of course, and also Maxi Kleber and Dante Exum. Showing once again that there are always players overseas who are capable of making an impact at the NBA’s highest level. For the 2024-25 season, here are some EuroLeague names that could make an impact in the NBA next season.
The 2024 EuroLeague to NBA Big Board
1. Mario Hezonja - Versatile scoring wing
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, 6-foot-10 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 11.86 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 1.09 assists per game. 45/39/90 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Extended with Real Madrid, NBA-out clause until July 19
Projected NBA Salary Range: $6 - $10 million
Your memory of Mario Hezonja — a ninth man in the NBA, who struggled to hold down a rotation spot, but did also dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo and block a LeBron James game-winning field goal attempt at Madison Square Garden — is far from the player he’s become since returning to Europe in the summer of 2020.
Hezonja has, believe it or not, blossomed into the player he was drafted to be. A strong, high-flying wing who is an animal in transition, an effective isolation scorer, and a lights-out threat from beyond the arc. He was in the 80th percentile or higher in isolation, transition, and as a pick-and-roll ballhandler this season.
NBA teams have had Hezonja on their radar for nearly the entire season, and interest has been reported and confirmed by Marc Stein and Aris Barkas. There is a serious argument that, after Paul George, Hezonja would be the most dynamic scoring wing an NBA team could acquire via free agency this offseason. The championship pedigree and defense of Caldwell-Pope and the proven playoff resume of Martin are safer moves, but Hezonja is easily a better on-ball player than both of them. If you’re considering paying Tobias Harris, maybe go for Hezonja instead.
The Croatian forward would be a good target in the range of the Room mid-level exception or non-taxpayer mid-level exception from $8–$12 million. This would make Hezonja a potential offseason target for teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks via the exception route, or he could come back to where it all began and sign with the Orlando Magic, who drafted him nearly a decade ago and need some more on-ball juice on the wings.
The likely outcome is that Hezonja stays in EuroLeague with Real Madrid. He successfully leveraged NBA interest and opposing EuroLeague interest against Los Blancos this summer to secure a contract extension.
The main reason the door is still open for Hezonja is because unlike Real Madrid teammates Edy Tavares and Facundo Campazzo who had expensive buy-out clauses — $6 million and up — Hezonja’s is reportedly barely above the level NBA teams are allowed to spend on a buyout, which is $850,000 for the 2024-25 NBA season.
This means if there’s mutual interest the deal would be fairly easy to execute, with Hezonja being able to make up the remainder of the buyout himself comfortably. But if serious talks on that front haven’t materialized yet, why would they in the next two weeks?
2. Jerian Grant - 3-and-D combo guard
Team: Panathinaikos (A1- Greece, EuroLeague)
Age: 31
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, 6-foot-8 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 8.9 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, 3.68 assists per game. 49/43/88 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Extended with Panathinaikos until 2026, no NBA out
Projected NBA Salary Range: $3 - $6 million
After being selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, Jerian Grant struggled to find a home in the NBA and would head overseas four years later. A strong debut season with Greek club Promitheas earned him a EuroLeague spot with Milano, where he struggled. Grant took a step down to EuroCup club Turk Telekom and helped lead them to the EuroCup championship game as the season’s MVP.
That earned Grant his move to Greek giants Panathinaikos, who also brought in Luca Vildoza, Kyle Guy, Kostas Sloukas, and Kendrick Nunn for the 2023-24 season. His role was unclear before the season began. Is he a ball-dominant scorer like he was with Turk Telekom? If so, why bring in so many other similar guards — especially stars like Sloukas and Nunn? Would he take on a more off-ball role? Was he open to that?
The answer was the latter, and Grant thrived. There is not a glue-guy award in the EuroLeague but if there was, Grant would win it. Grant had arguably the best combination of efficiency and versatility in half-court offense last season. He ranked in the 85th percentile in isolation, 94th percentile in the pick-and-roll, and 96th percentile as a spot-up shooter. He was borderline 50/40/90!
Additionally, Grant was just as good on the defensive end. Constantly taking the toughest perimeter matchup whether that be a small quick guard like Lorenzo Brown, a dynamic two-guard like Wade Baldwin, or an elite wing like Mario Hezonja or Dzanan Musa. Grant took on every matchup and gave Panathinaikos the versatility needed to use their three-guard lineup of Sloukas, Nunn, and Grant. Simply put, if your team misses out on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason you might want to poke around the Grant situation.
3. Nigel Hayes-Davis - Versatile forward, elite knockdown shooter
Team: Fenerbahce (BSL - Turkey, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 254 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 13.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game. 49/30/83 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Fenerbahce until 2026, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $5 - $8 million
The former Wisconsin Badger who had one of the most wholesome hot-mic moments in NCAA tournament history is drawing NBA interest this offseason. Hayes-Davis is an elite shooter, growing his game this past season from a knockdown spot-up threat to a true weapon coming off screens as well. This expansion in his game led to him breaking the single-game EuroLeague scoring record and becoming the first player to ever put up 50 points in a single game.
Shooting is the greatest skill Hayes-Davis has but he also moves the ball well, was a very efficient post-scorer and transition threat this season, and became an all-around fully serviceable 1-5 defender for Fenerbahce this season. Hayes-Davis bounced around on three separate NBA teams seven years ago and now, he could be a steal three-and-D forward this summer. At this season’s Final Four, Hayes-Davis talked to FanSided about how his game has grown on both sides of the ball.
4. Guerschon Yabusele - Versatile forward
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 260 pounds, 7-foot-1 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 9.66 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game. 53/45/81 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Real Madrid until 2025, no NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $7 - $10 million
Like the three players who came before him, Yabusele could not stick in the NBA early in his career and returned to Europe to continue developing his game. His combination of strength and athleticism remains impressive and is dominant in the international game. Real Madrid used him in positions three through five this season, with his growth as a decision-maker in the short roll allowing them to trust him as a small-ball five.
It’s hard to say the small-ball five skillset would transition to the NBA, but his shooting an additional off-ball skillset would. He shot 45 percent on spot-up 3s per Synergy Sports, and 54 percent on open no-dribble spot-up attempts. He was also a fantastic interior finisher, converting 70 percent of his attempts at the rim which accentuated his growth as a roller and a cutter.
The main issue with Yabusele is interest. He’s happy with life at Real Madrid, a top player on a team that’s competing for EuroLeague and ACB titles every season and he gets paid well. For Yabusele to come over he would likely need assurances that he’ll be a regular rotation piece, paired with a decent pay raise. For as good as he’s become, who in the NBA can offer that?
5. Dzanan Musa - Dynamic wing scorer
Team: Real Madrid (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 25
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 217 pounds, 6-foot-9 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 13.9 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game. 52/41/83 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Real Madrid until 2025, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $7 - $10 million
What makes Musa so appealing is his age. He is only 25 years old, and thus, barely entering his prime. He is one of the best scorers in Europe, with an exquisite touch on his shot that he utilizes to score from all types of spots and angles. The skill he’s improved the most since leaving the NBA is his handle. It’s tighter, under more control, and lets him get to his spots quicker and rise to let his shot fly.
There are still concerns about how Musa would fair on the defensive end, and he would struggle against some of the elite wings in the NBA but who doesn’t? Musa is capable of injecting offense anywhere he goes, including in the NBA.
6. Semi Ojeleye - Three-and-D wing
Team: Valencia (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, 6-foot-10 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 13 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. 50/45/82 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Valencia until 2026, no NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $2.5 - $6 million
If Ojeleye is interested in returning to the NBA and willing to do what it takes to help a team win, there is a role for him. His strength, size, and length make him fully equipped to hang with wings throughout the association, and he has blossomed into a true knockdown shooting threat. Ojeleye will likely have to leave one element of his game behind though if he wants to return to the NBA, and that’s post-ups. He was a very good post-player this past season but it’s unlikely any NBA team desires a possession that intentionally uses an Ojelye post-up.
Ojeleye would have to embrace the three-and-D role, nothing less and nothing more, if an NBA return and successful spell is what he desires.
7. Kendrick Nunn - Scoring bench guard
Team: Panathinaikos (A1 - Greece, EuroLeague)
Age: 28
Physicals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, 6-foot-5 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 15 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game. 46/40/93 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Panathinaikos until 2026, has an NBA-out clause with a July 15 deadline
Projected NBA Salary Range: $2.5 - $6 million
Kendrick Nunn had one of the greatest EuroLeague rookie seasons of all time. He had an immediate star-level impact, and alongside Sloukas and Grant, he helped lead the Greens to their seventh EuroLeague title and first one in over a decade. Panathinaikos also completed a reverse sweep comeback to capture the Greek League title against archrivals Olympiacos.
Nunn and his family are reportedly very happy in Athens and love their life there. But Nunn, who played in the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, is still interested in an NBA return. A skilled lefty shooter with great touch, Nunn could play a role where he provides bench-scoring punch for an NBA team. The Denver Nuggets moved on from Reggie Jackson and are interested in Vasilije Micic, but if they come up short there they could look for avenues to add Nunn instead.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to trade Darius Garland, something his representatives desire if the team extends Donovan Mitchell - which they want to do, but still hasn’t been completed - Nunn could provide another on-ball scorer that they may not get back in a Garland trade. He would add value in those non-Mitchell lineups.
However, there seems to be very little interest in Nunn beyond a minimum contract. That tracks with his family being happy in Athens. Zero stability comes with an NBA minimum contract. Why give up the superstar life in Athens where you’re chasing championships for the unreliable life of an NBA minimum contract? The final note on Nunn is that he, of course, has had off-the-court issues in the past and those concerns still linger for any team that decides to pursue him.
8. Moustapha Fall - Old-school big
Team: Olympiacos (A1 - Greece, EuroLeague)
Age: 32
Physicals: 7-foot-2, 235 pounds, 7-foot-7 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 7.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game. 79/0/41 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Olympiacos until 2027, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $2.5 - $5.25 million
The next few players aren’t quite in the same tier as those above. The first seven players have multiple NBA-level skills mainly on both ends of the floor. These next few have some select NBA skills, that could be valuable in the right environment.
When Moustapha Fall entered the NBA Draft in 2014 he was known for his height, and a back-to-basket game to go with it. His lack of mobility and additional offensive skills was very concerning and led to Fall going undrafted and pursuing a career in Europe.
Fall has risen to the top of the European game and is one of the best centers in EuroLeague. Under Olympiacos head coach Georgios Bartzokas he’s shown an ability to play a variety of pick-and-roll coverages including drop and switching. On offense, he’s still a back-to-basket threat but has soft hands that let him catch lobs and most importantly, has become an excellent passer out of the short roll.
There is not much NBA interest in Fall but he is on the radar as a big body that would be helpful for teams to throw at the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Kritaps Porzingis, and other giants whose combination of size and skill pose a series of matchup issues that often can only be answered by specific players. Is that enough for a team to bring Fall over? Unlikely.
9. Rolands Smits - Stretch big
Team: Anadolu Efes (BSL - Turkey, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, 7-foot-2 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 8.7 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1.2 assists per game. 49/32/83 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Efes until 2027, no NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $2.5 - $5.25 million
Rolands Smits went undrafted in 2017 and has remained relatively unknown since then. He had good athleticism and size for the four position as a prospect, but his inconsistent shooting made it hard to see an NBA future for him.
The shooting consistency has continued to be the major question mark for Smits’ career, even as he has risen through the ranks of European basketball and become a regular EuroLeague starter. After a hot shooting start last season he finished at 32 percent across all competitions but 37 percent in EuroLeague play. Betting on Smits shooting would be wise because he does let it fly with confidence and while the shot is still inconsistent, the cold streaks have become much more manageable. He could play a Maxi Kleber-style role in the NBA.
10. Donta Hall - Athletic and physical big
Team: AS Monaco (LNB - France, EuroLeague)
Age: 26
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 229 pounds, 7-foot-2 wingspan
Stats (All comps): 5.3 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, and 0.5 blocks per game. 74/0/60 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Monaco until 2025, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $2.5 - $5.25 million
Donta Hall drew NBA interest in the summer of 2023 and many expect that to happen again this offseason. Hall is athletic and strong, a physically imposing player who can finish lobs, set endless screens, and provide value as a dirty-work backup center with the added benefit of a lob threat. It seems unlikely a team will pay his buyout, which means Hall probably stay in Monaco for another season. But next summer he could come back to the NBA.
11. Darius Thompson - Pick-and-roll point guard
Team: Anadolu Efes (BSL - Turkey, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-4, 196 pounds
Stats (All comps): 11.53 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game. 47/37/78 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Efes until 2026, no NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $5.25 million - $8 million
Darius Thompson was pursued by NBA teams in the summer of 2023 but opted to sign with Anadolu Efes Istanbul on a three-year contract worth almost $2.5 million annually. That’s a big contract in Europe, meaning an NBA minimum contract is entirely unappealing to Thompson.
Thompson is arguably the best pick-and-roll point guard not in the NBA. He’s a master of the two-man game and his growth into becoming a real threat beyond the arc with a reliable mid-range jumper and floater makes him a three-level scorer as well. He’s frail and small for the NBA, and not blindingly quick either. The physical limitations are what give NBA teams pause, but the talent is certainly there, and having an elite pick-and-roll player is always helpful in the modern game.
12. Tadas Sederskis - Versatile forward
Team: Baskonia (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 26
Physicals: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds
Stats (All comps): 8.52 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game. 57/40/77 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Baskonia until 2029, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: $5.25 million - $8 million
Tadas Sedekerskis contract extension with Baskonia was a big deal. Several big EuroLeague clubs were interested in the forward, mainly Fenerbahce, and his decision to sign a five-year extension made it clear he’s happy in Baskonia and not super interested in playing opportunities elsewhere. Except maybe the NBA.
The contract includes an NBA-out clause and Sedekerskis has turned into a fantastic off-ball offensive player. He’s efficient at all times, particularly as a scorer and cutter. He’s got great balance and core strength and was one of the best rebounders in EuroLeague last season, not just for a forward, but in the entire competition. Sedkerskis might need a season to get comfortable in the NBA but could become a great asset from there, pursuing him on a cheap multi-year deal could pay off in the long run.
13. Roman Sorkin - Stretch big
Team: Maccabi Tel Aviv (BSL - Israel, EuroLeague)
Age: 27
Physicals: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds
Stats (All comps): 11.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 0.8 assists per game. 58/46/72 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Maccabi Tel Aviv until 2025, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: Minimum
The Israeli Basketball League MVP has worked out with a couple of NBA teams and could seek an opportunity here for the upcoming season. Maccabi has made a multi-year offer to try to keep Sorkin but the uncertainty of the situation in Israel has already driven out four of last season’s starters, and Sorkin could ultimately be the fifth and conclusive departure from a team that was one win away from the EuroLeague Final Four two seasons in a row.
NBA interest in Sorkin is somewhat surprising. He is a great rebounder, decent drop defender, good screen setter, and started to make threes but still doesn’t shoot them with the confidence that scares you. This skillset could be enough to make him a reliable backup center, particularly with guards who like having a dribble handoff partner. Sorkin is a lesser-known name on the European basketball scene but could still make the jump this summer if the stars align. He will have the opportunity to prove himself in Summer League with the Warriorsl.
14. Jabari Parker - Scoring forward
Team: Barcelona (ACB - Spain, EuroLeague)
Age: 29
Physicals: 6-foot-8, 245 pounds
Stats (All comps): 11.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, and 0.7 assists per game. 49/40/80 shooting splits.
Contract situation: Barcelona until 2026, has an NBA-out clause
Projected NBA Salary Range: Minimum
Parker’s rookie season in EuroLeague was a resounding success, and provided a significant scoring punch for a Barcelona side that desperately needed it following the departures of Nikola Mirotic and Cory Higgins. Parker is happy in Barcelona as well, and there doesn’t seem to be a ton of NBA interest. Parkers shot is still reliable though, and could provide spacing and scoring as a backup forward in the NBA if there was the right roster fit in the league.
Parker rounds out this list, and the players who just missed the cut fall into two categories.
One is for players who are just entering their prime, between the ages of 25-28, and worth tracking to see if they take a leap in the next few seasons. Smooth French Guard Sylvain Francisco, pesky Italian guard Alessandro Pajola, and French wing Isaia Cordinier. The three of them are not at an NBA level currently but if the right skill takes a leap over the next season or two they could be good enough to make the jump.
Then there’s Marius Grigonis and Alberto Abalde, two wing players who are solid shooters and capable defenders. They have the size of NBA wings and with their professional experience in high-stakes games and overall basketball IQ they might be able to hang for 10-15 minutes in the NBA playoffs. That’s a reach and would mean you only want to give them a minimum which probably isn’t worth it for them, but maybe they want a chance to play in the NBA. You could do a lot worse.