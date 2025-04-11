Have the Cubs started contract talks with Kyle Tucker? It depends who you ask

Of all the big trades we saw during this past MLB offseason, the Kyle Tucker deal has to rank at the very top (notice I used the word "trade" to avoid any Juan Soto signing blowback). The Chicago Cubs acquired the star outfielder back in December and so far, the results couldn’t be much better: In 59 at-bats this season, Tucker is off to a scorching start, hitting .322 with five home runs and three stolen bases. Thus far, he leads all of MLB in runs, total bases and hits while leading the NL in RBI and OPS+.

During his time with the Houston Astros, Tucker was known as both a power threat at the plate and a speed threat on the bases. He normally hits for high averages and his defense in right field is among the very best, winning him a Gold Glove in 2022. But for the Astros, who have become more budget-conscience in recent years, extending him wasn’t in the cards. So, with one season left on his contract, they decided to trade him for an enticing package of three players (including a top-100 prospect in Cam Smith).

Of course, like the Astros, the Cubs too are known to keep a close watch on their pocketbook. As Tucker's scorching start continues, though, the pressure is mounting on Chicago's front office to finally pony up and keep him on the North Side for the long haul. Whether that pressure has forced Jed Hoyer to crack just yet, however, is a different question entirely.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kyle Tucker extension negotiations take center stage ... even if they haven’t officially started yet

Rumors have it that the Cubs have entered into extension negotiations with Tucker. Like plenty of rumors, it turns out this one may not be true. But regardless of the status of negotiations, it appears the intention is there – possibly. At this point, I’ll quit trying to explain the situation as I have confusingly done and just show you the reports:

According to my sources, the #Cubs and #KyleTucker are already discussing a possible contract extension. Let's see what happens with that! #Cubs #Chicago pic.twitter.com/iVO4TZ2xcq — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) April 11, 2025

Jesse Rogers on ESPN 1000 says the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not yet talking about an extension. They are likely to go to him at SOME point, after giving him time to fall in love with Chicago. Doesn't mean they'll sign him. — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) April 11, 2025

As I’ve alluded to before, the status of negotiations is unclear: whether they’ve started, are close to starting or are non-existent entirely. More than likely, the Cubs will approach Tucker at one point hoping that he wants to stay — though, given how stringently frugal Chicago has been in fiscal matters, we don’t yet know how far they will get.

A star-caliber outfielder like Tucker won’t come cheap, which is why the Astros traded him in the first place. However, further complicating matters is the Juan Soto deal. When signing Soto at a record-breaking valuation of $765 million, Steve Cohen reset the market on All-Star sluggers. As Soto’s price tag waded into uncharted territory, Tucker’s followed, as did the price of his fellow stars. Just ask Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who received a whopping $500 million to stay with the Toronto Blue Jays.

So, if you are a Cubs fan, you have reason to be hopeful. However, all Tucker extension news should be met with cautious optimism.