Heisman Trophy Rankings, Week 14: Travis Hunter deserves to win over Ashton Jeanty
By Scott Rogust
Last week may as well have been called "Chaos Week," due to the amount of unprecedented results of games. This week was "Rivalry Week," which was the official end to the regular season, where teams face off against their biggest foes.
This weekend saw Ohio State lose to Michigan for the fourth year in a row, Georgia defeat Georgia Tech after eight overtimes, and Miami missing out on the ACC Championship Game after a loss to Syracuse.
Plenty of the top players in the nation took part in "Rivalry Week," some of whom made their cases to win the Heisman Trophy, including Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Let's take a look at the latest Heisman rankings.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, Week 14
The Ole Miss Rebels lost out on a chance to make the College Football Playoff after a shocking upset loss to the Florida Gators. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had a rough outing in that game, as he threw interceptions on the team's last two drives to clinch the 24-17 loss.
On Saturday, Dart played in what could be his final game with Ole Miss, which was against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. The Rebels picked up the 26-14 victory to win the rivalry game for the second year in a row. Dart completed 14-of-24 pass attempts for 143 yards and one touchdown, while also recording 77 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Jalen Milroe had a rough outing last week against the Oklahoma Sooners, which saw the Alabama Crimson Tide lose 24-3. For the team to keep their Playoff hopes alive, they needed to pick up a win in the Iron Bowl against the rival Auburn Tigers.
Milroe helped lead Alabama to a 28-14 victory. In the passing game, Milroe threw for 256 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception while completing 18-of-24 pass attempts. Milroe did most of his damage while on the run, picking up 104 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
While Milroe had plenty of huge performances this season, he also had some duds. Now, we wait and see if Milroe declares for the NFL Draft or returns for another season. This may very well be Milroe's final game with Alabama.
The Indiana Hoosiers were perhaps the biggest surprise team this college football season. Head coach Curt Cignetti led the team to a 10-0 start to the season. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke played a role in that. Entering Week 14, Rourke threw for 2,478 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 69.9 percent of his passes.
On Saturday, Rourke and Indiana faced off against the one-win Purdue Boilermakers in a rivalry matchup for the Old Oaken Bucket. Rourke threw for 349 yards and six touchdowns while completing 23-of-31 pass attempts in Indiana's 66-0 victory.
Indiana may very well land a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they won't be able to help their case since they lost out on a chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game. Either way, the 2024 season will be a memorable one for Indiana, thanks to Rourke.
Talk about a roller coaster of emotions for Clemson and quarterback Cade Klubnik. During the noon slate on Saturday, Clemson fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks by the score of 17-14. Klubnik tried to either tie the game or go for the win by orchestrating an eight-play, 57-yard drive. But on second-and-10 on South Carolina's 18 yard-line, Klubnik threw an interception to clinch the loss for Clemson.
Klubnik threw for 280 yards and an interception while completing 24-of-36 pass attempts. Klubnik also accounted for both of Clemson's touchdowns, which happened with his legs, totaling 62 yards on 10 carries.
The season isn't done for Klubnik just yet. The Tigers will compete in the ACC Championship Game next week against the SMU Mustangs.
Bryson Daily's play has helped the Army Black Knights put themselves into College Football Playoff contention this season and into next week's AAC Championship. Before the conference title game and the Army-Navy Game, the Black Knights faced off against the UTSA Roadrunners.
Army beat UTSA 29-24 to improve to 10-1 on the year. Daily had a huge game on the ground and through the air. Daily completed 10-of-17 pass attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown, while running for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
It has been a great season overall for Daily, as he played a big role in the team's success.
The Oregon Ducks entered Week 14 with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game clinched. But, they had the chance to keep their undefeated season alive. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's play helped the Ducks succeed in their very first season in their new conference.
Facing off against Washington, quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16-of-23 pass attempts. Gabriel also ran for a touchdown of his own. Oregon's running game, which accounted for 222 yards and five touchdowns helped the team pick up a 49-21 victory.
While Gabriel will get considerable Heisman consideration since he is the quarterback of an undefeated team, there are still four players who have made more of a case to be named a finalist.
Friday saw the final home game for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at Folsom Field. Let's just say that the quarterback and two-way superstar put on a show.
Colorado cruised to a crushing 52-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The final score tells it all, as Oklahoma State had zero chance of leaving Boulder with a victory. Sanders threw for 438 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while completing 34-of-41 pass attempts.
On the year, Sanders threw for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 74.2 completion percentage. With these numbers, Sanders should receive an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony alongside Hunter.
The Miami Hurricanes had an important weekend ahead of them. If they won their game against Syracuse, they would clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game to face off against SMU. From there, a win would propel them into the College Football Playoff.
Cam Ward tried his best to lead the team to a national championship before heading to the NFL. He put up solid numbers for Miami on Saturday. The problem is, Miami's defense had no answers for Kyle McCord, and Mario Cristobal's late-game decision-making came back to bite the Hurricanes, resulting in a 42-38 loss.
Ward completed 25-of-36 pass attempts for 349 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 19 yards on five carries.
While Ward won't be competing in a conference title game to further help his Heisman cause, he should be receiving an invitation to the ceremony in New York City, because he's had an incredible season.
Ashton Jeanty had been a consistent top candidate to win the Heisman since his first game of the season. Jeanty did face some steep odds, due in part to playing in the Mountain West, but he put up video game numbers throughout the entire season.
On Friday, Jeanty and Boise State took on the Oregon State Beavers. Jeanty put up huge numbers on the ground, rushing for 226 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries, for an average of 6.1 yards per attempt. This helped lead Boise State to a 34-18 win.
On the year, Jeanty recorded 2,288 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns on 312 carries.
While Jeanty has certainly made a name for himself this season, it may not be enough to win the Heisman Trophy.
When all is said and done, Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter is the undisputed favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. What he can do at wide receiver and cornerback is something we may never see for a long, long time.
Facing off against Oklahoma State on Friday, Hunter made an impact on offense and defense. On Oklahoma State's opening drive, Hunter notched an interception to set Colorado up to take an early 7-0 lead. From there, Hunter recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns on offense. This performance helped give Colorado a 52-0 win in what will be Hunter's final game at Folsom Field.
On the year, Hunter recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, while posting 31 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.
This isn't taking away from what Jeanty accomplished this season. But how frequently will we see a player make this much of an impact on offense and defense? That's why we shouldn't be shocked when we hear Hunter be named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.