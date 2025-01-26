Highest-scoring NFC Championship Game: Most points for team and combined
When Saquon Barkley scored a 60-yard touchdown on his first touch and the Philadelphia Eagles' first play of the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, it looked like the offense might just be off to the races. If only we knew that they might be chasing an NFL Playoff record.
The Eagles kept scoring, the Commanders scored some as well, and the turnstiles on the scoreboard (or at least the lightbulbs) were getting an absolute workout on Sunday in Philadelphia.
With so many points being scored, though, NFL fans were wondering if this was the highest-scoring NFC Championship Game in playoff history. We looked at both the combined scoring record and the most points scored by one team on conference championship Sunday to figure out the answers.
Highest-scoring NFC Championship Game in NFL Playoff history
The 2025 NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Commanders is now the highest-scoring NFC Championship Game in the history of the NFL, hitting an absurd combined total of 78 points with the 55-23 score.
Even crazier, the two teams hit that mark midway through the fourth quarter when Saquon Barkley's touchdown put the game's total number of points at 71 points (48-23). That surpassed the previous record in NFL Playoff history of 66 points, which was set in the 49ers' victory over the Dallas Cowboys in 1995, a 38-28 win for San Francisco.
Most points scored by one team in an NFC Championship Game
While the Eagles may have hit the combined mark midway through the final period, they set the record for the most points scored by a single team later in the fourth quarter when Will Shipley's touchdown and the ensuing extra point gave them 55 points. That surpassed the previous mark that was set by, shockingly, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFC Championship Game when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 49-15.