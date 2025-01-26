Who would the Philadelphia Eagles play next in Super Bowl LIX? Playoff bracket and matchup
Make no mistake, the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the division rival Washington Commanders wasn't always pretty. Jalen Hurts and the offense were stop-and-go while the defense dominated against the Packers in the Wild Card Round, then they were lucky to escape the Divisional Round against the Rams in a thriller.
There were no such concerns on conference championship Sunday. Philly started the game by somehow limiting Washington to only three points on the game's opening drive but then answered with authority as Saquon Barkley embarrassed the Commanders defense with a 60-yard touchdown run. It was basically pin your ears back and keep going from that point on.
With a number of forced fumbles and capitalizing on those, the Eagles never relented and seemingly put everything they had into demoralizing their NFC East rivals in the NFC Championship Game. And that had fans in Philly ready for the Super Bowl. First things first, though, fans were wondering who the Eagles would be playing in Super Bowl LIX.
Who will the Philadelphia Eagles play next in Super Bowl 59?
The Philadelphia Eagles will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LIX, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans, LA, the Caesars Superdome to be exact. FOX will have the broadcast for the game with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call in what is still the latter's first season as a broadcaster.
Kansas City and Buffalo are facing off in the AFC Championship Game, which takes place after the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Commanders. Thus, Philadelphia's potential opponent in the forthcoming Super Bowl will not be determined until a few hours after the Eagles have already punched their ticket.
Eagles vs. Super Bowl opponents: Jalen Hurts stats vs. Chiefs and Bills
With the Eagles facing either the Chiefs or the Bills in Super Bowl LIX, let's take a look at how this iteration of the Eagles has fared against both teams, specifically looking at Jalen Hurts.
Potential Eagles Opponent + Record
Jalen Hurts Passing Yards per Game
Jalen Hurts TD-INT
Jalen Hurts Rushing TDs
Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)
280.3
3-1
5
Buffalo Bills (1-0)
200
3-1
2
Hurts has lost two of his three meetings against the Chiefs and, while he's averaged just shy of two rushing touchdowns per game against Kansas City, the production through the air has been a mixed bag. The 280.3 yards per game through the air is undeniably impressive but the fact that he only has three total touchdowns passing against the Chiefs is somewhat worrisome. That could put a lot of pressure on Saquon Barkley if that matchup were to take place in New Orleans.
Meanwhile, Hurts has just one career matchup against the Bills, a regular-season meeting in November 2023. He had a monster outing in that matchup, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns but also rushing for two more scores in that win for Philadelphia as well.
Based on these numbers, you would have to say that history would favor a matchup against the Bills but this team with the talent they've amassed is surely ready for whatever challenge awaits them in New Orleans.