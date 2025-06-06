What were things like the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?

The NHL's Stanley Cup is one of the most venerated trophies in all of professional sports. It's the oldest competed over by North American teams, donated in 1892 for "the championship hockey club of the Dominion of Canada."

While the origins of the Stanley Cup are undeniably Canadian, it hasn't been lifted by a team from the great white north for 32 years. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings to be crowned champions of the NHL for the 1992-93 season.

Since then, there have been seven attempts to return the Stanley Cup back across the border by five different teams. All have come up tragically short but this year the Edmonton Oilers hope that the eighth time (third for them specifically) will be the charm.

What was the world like the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?

A lot can change in 32 years. The United States has seen five different men be elected president - five different prime ministers for Canada - and 11 new teams added to the NHL. Here's a quick glance at what was happening when Montreal was partying like it was 1993.

The top song in the U.S. charts was Whitney Houston's "I will always love you," which had hit its record 14th consecutive week at No. 1. Jurassic Park was released two days after the Canadiens lifted the Stanley Cup, and would go on to be the highest-grossing film to date.

The World Wide Web, now more commonly known as the internet, made it's public debut on April 30 - just over a month before the puck was dropped between Montreal and Los Angeles. What was then a novel platform is now one of the most common things we use in our daily lives.

Preceding world events shaped the world as we now know it as well. That January, Czechoslovakia officially dissolved into two separate countries: Slovakia and the Czech Republic (Czechia). In February, the parking garage of the World Trade Center in New York City saw a terrorist's bomb detonate, killing six and injuring over a thousand people.

Edmonton is off to a good start in its attempt to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada. Star forward Leon Draisaitl buried the overtime game-winning goal in Game 1 on Wednesday, taking an early lead in the series that the team did not see in last year's edition.

Take a look around at where you are so you remember where you were. The world won't look the same in another 30 years and who knows which sports championship droughts may end or still be continuing then.