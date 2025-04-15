Houston hopes for 2025-26 revenge tour take a hit with Milos Uzan draft decision

This happens every year: An NCAA Tournament breakout star opts to cash in on an opportunity of a lifetime. Although Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan had one more year of eligibility remaining, the 22-year-old has decided to turn pro. He has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, despite not being what talent evaluators deem to be a first-rounder. ESPN's current NBA Draft rankings have him as the 42nd-best prospect in this year's class.

Uzan is coming off a season where he helped U of H not only get to the Final Four, but come up one play short of beating the Florida Gators for the national championship. This past season saw Uzan named second-team All-Big 12 while averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. What may be the tipping point for him is he shot a blistering 43-percent clip from long distance last season.

While Uzan may have been a late climber up draft boards, there are reasons to believe his size, touch and overall ball-handling skills will translate to the NBA game marvelously. Age may not be on his side, but we have seen players get better under the great coaching of Kelvin Sampson at Houston. Uzan still has time to either remove his name or stay in the NBA Draft, but what is Houston going to do if he chooses to depart?

Uzan will have to decide by May 28 on whether he wants to turn pro or run it back with Houston again.

How Milos Uzan's NBA Draft declaration impacts the Houston Cougars

Had Uzan been gung-ho about returning to Houston for one last ride, one could argue that the Cougars not only would be the team to beat in the Big 12 but possibly in the entire sport. Playing in a Power Five conference as strong as the Big 12 is great for a team like Houston's upward trajectory. Sampson returning to the sidelines for at least one more year should keep the dream alive.

However, when you lose an ascending player with plenty of big-game experience like Uzan to the NBA, that will knock Houston down a peg. Conversely, look at another national title-contending team in the Big 12 such as the Texas Tech Red Raiders: They are getting their sensational sophomore power forward JT Toppin back for at least one more year, which could make them the new team to beat.

Ultimately, I think this is going to come down to NIL compensation more than anything. If Houston's biggest booster in Tilman Fertitta can put together a competitive package to keep Uzan at U of H, that would be massive for the Cougars' chances of winning a national championship next year. Then again, if Uzan is adamant about turning pro after this past season, then you cannot really blame him.

Houston should still be one of the best teams in the Big 12 anyway, but Uzan leaving does hurt them.