How much does an Oakmont Country Club membership cost? Golfers want to play US Open venue

You saw how challenging Oakmont was for players that are competing for millions of dollars. Why would an average golfer put themselves through that for fun? Nonetheless, it’s always exciting to have the chance to play some of golf’s most notable courses around the world. So if you had the chance to play at the site of one of the four majors in golf, would you?

J.J. Spaun was the only player in the field to finish under par and he needed to sink a near 65-foot putt to do it. Golf is hard, winning a major is harder and doing both of those at Oakmont is nearly impossible.

Well here’s everything you need to know about the Oakmont Country Club, if you can play at it, how much it costs to be a member there and much more. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so it’s no wonder there’s excitement about playing a course that can even break a professional.

Where is Oakmont Country Club?

Oakmont Country Club is located in Oakmont, PA, which is roughly 15 miles east of Pittsburgh in Western Pennsylvania. The club opened in 1903 on 218 acres of land. It’s been the site of the U.S. Open since 1927 and has hosted the major 10 times.

Despite its difficulty, it’s the most frequently played site for the U.S. Open, hosting the major in 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007 and 2016 before this year. The course record is held by Johnny Miller, who shot a 63 in the 1973 U.S. Open tournament en route to his first major title.

How much does an Oakmont membership cost?

According to golf.com, you’re going to have to break the bank to get a membership at the Oakmont Country Club. Initiation fees are around $150,000, monthly fees around $1,250 and a beverage and food minimum at around $2,000 per year. The story added that’s for a basic membership.

There’s also another level of membership, called a national member, which is capped at 75 – compared to the roughly 800 regular members – and it’s $25,000 per year and your spouse can pay that as well to become a member. You can also be a junior member, in which your fees are exempt until you turn 25.

It’s quite a hefty fee to be added as a member to the club. Of course you could just win the U.S. Open when it’s hosted at Oakmont and be granted honorary membership. The previous nine winners at Oakmont have and now J.J. Spaun will get the honor as well.

How much is a round of golf at Oakmont?

Because the course is for members only, except the one week it’s open to the public for the U.S. Open, there is no price to play a specific round. You can only play the course with a membership. You can also play the course during a special event.

Can the public play golf at Oakmont?

Oakmont is one of the most exclusive memberships in all of golf. Not only is it expensive to be a member, but it’s only by invitation. The only way a member of the public can play is through connections with a member or playing in a charity golf outing.

I think the only thing harder than the course itself is getting the chance to play it. In fact, the only time the public has an inside look at the historic course is when the U.S. Open is in town.

Future U.S. Open dates for Oakmont

FUTURE U.S. OPEN DATES AT OAKMONT CC June 16-19, 2033 June 12-15, 2042 June 17-20, 2049

The only other site to host more majors than Oakmont Country Club is Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters. That’s because that’s the only major in golf that doesn’t have rotating courses. That said, the U.S. Open will be back in Western PA again, just not for a few years.

The major typically makes its way back to Oakmont every five or six years. The U.S. Open will be back at the Oakmont Country Club in 2033, 2042 and 2049, per the U.S. Open’s website.