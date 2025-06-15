The U.S. Open is challenging in itself and with it playing at Oakmont even has the professionals looking out of place. After the first three rounds of golf’s third major, the leader in the clubhouse is Sam Burns at 4-under. It’s a treacherous course that has claimed many a victim in the 125th U.S. Open.

That’s been the case each time it’s been held at Oakmont Country Club, which is 15 miles outside of Pittsburgh. That said, there are some golfers who’ve managed to win at Oakmont their first time playing the course. Here’s every first time winner and the watchlist of first timers in this year’s U.S. Open.

Every first-time major winner who won their first at Oakmont

PLAYER YEAR WON AT OAKMONT Tommy Armor 1927 Sam Parks 1935 Jack Nicklaus 1962 Johnny Miller 1973 Ernie Els 1994 Angel Cabrera 2007 Dustin Johnson 2016

The list might look small and, to be sure, it is. Just seven golfers have won their first major at Oakmont. The most recent winner being Dustin Johnson in 2016 and the first person to accomplish it was Tommy Armor back in 1927. However, when you consider that the U.S. Open has only been played at Oakmont nine times before the 2025 trip, that means seven of the nine winners at this venue captured their first major at this tract.

Since the turn of the century, just Johnson and Angel Cabrera (2007) have won their first major at Oakmont. Johnny Miller, who won 1973, has won just one other major, The Open Championship in 1976. His remarkable win in 1963 was historic as he shot a record 63 in the final round.

One of the most notable first time wins is the legendary Jack Nicklaus. His win in 1962 wasn’t just his first major, but his first professional win. He needed an 18-hole playoff against Arnold Palmer to get the win, igniting the rivalry between the two. With the win, Nicklaus was the only golfer to hold the U.S. Amateur title and the U.S. Open title at the same time.

Which first-time winners are in contention in the 2025 U.S. Open?

While it’s a rare feat, there are a few golfers in this year’s field vying for their first major title win in their first start at Oakmont. You have to start with the 54-hole leader, Sam Burns, of course. That also includes J.J. Spaun, Viktor Hovland, Carlos Ortiz and Tyrrell Hatton. Hovland is alone in fourth place at 1-under for the tournament and shot even par in Saturday’s round. Spaun is tied for second at 3-under with Ortiz in fifth at even-par. Hatton is 1-over.

It would be a remarkable turnaround for Hovland, who has had the hype die down since he turned pro. His first pro season, he was one of the most talked about players, but fell off a little bit in 2024 after a strong 2023. This would be the perfect way to bulldoze his way back into conversations.

Hatton is a player that has been talked about quite a bit, but hasn’t quite gotten over the hump. He plays with LIV Golf and has two, top 10 finishes this year. In the majors, he finished tied for 14th at The Masters and finished tied for 60th at the PGA Championship.

At the U.S. Open, he’s currently tied for sixth at 1-over and shot 2-under in Saturday’s round. He has top 10 finishes in every major in his career, but hasn’t won one yet. He’s hoping to make 2025 at Oakmont his first.