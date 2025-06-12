When does Scottie Scheffler tee off at the U.S. Open? Live updates and scores at Oakmont

All eyes have been on Scottie Scheffler for the past couple of years in golf, but that's perhaps even more so entering the 2025 U.S. Open. Not only is the World No. 1 coming off his third major victory at the PGA Championship but his first win in a major that wasn't The Masters. With that and the PGA triumph in the middle of a stretch of three victories in his last four starts, Scheffler came in as the heavy favorite to tackle the tremendously difficult tract at Oakmont.

Between his pedigree and the way that both the U.S. Open and Oakmont demand both ball-striking and strategy, Scheffler has been the talk of the town coming into the week. Of course, other stars like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and others can always have their say, but it really did feel like, entering the week, that it was everyone chasing Scottie.

That led to fans being eager to watch Scheffler play at the U.S. Open but, when they turned on the coverage on Thursday, he wasn't on the course. So when does Scottie Scheffler tee off? Let's see when we can get eyes on Scottie Scheffler.

When does Scottie Scheffler tee off at the U.S. Open?

Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:25 ET off the first tee on Thursday. He'll be playing with another former major champion, Collin Morikawa, and another of the best young players in the world, Viktor Hovland. That grouping should be positive for Scheffler given his competitive nature. The talent and potential to win for his two playing partners should be a great motivational factor at Oakmont. One thing that's for sure is that Scheffler won't get sucked into any bad habits because of that and will continue to play his smart game, one of the many reasons why he's been so great.

How to watch Scottie Scheffler at the U.S. Open

Golf fans can tune in to watch Scottie Scheffler play the majority of his round on USA Network as that channel will have live coverage of the entire event and field until 5 p.m. ET. To catch the end of Scheffler's round, however, fans will then have to move over to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, to watch as they have the primetime coverage on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. ET to conclude the first round at Oakmont.

Scheffler will surely be a big part of the main coverage, but Peacock, USOpen.com and the USGA app will have featured group coverage of Scheffler and his group available as well.

Scottie Scheffler a heavy favorite entering Oakmont

How heavy of a favorite was Scheffler entering the U.S. Open at Oakmont? He closed as +280 to win the tournament. The second favorite this week was Bryson DeChambeau but at +700 for his best odds. For some sportsbooks, those were the only two players with better than +1000 odds in the field. So, for Scheffler to be at +280 is simply absurd.

Scottie Scheffler's U.S. Open history: Every finish in his career

Obviously, Scottie Scheffler hasn't won a U.S. Open with just two Green Jackets and this year's PGA Championship comprising his major victories to this point. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't come close. So let's take a look at his career at the U.S. Open with where he's finished, including back in 2016 at Oakmont when he was still an amateur.

Year Course Finish (Score) 2024 U.S. Open Pinehurst T41 (+8) 2023 U.S. Open Los Angeles Country Club 3rd (-7) 2022 U.S. Open The Country Club T2 (-5) 2021 U.S. Open Torrey Pines T7 (-1) 2019 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Missed Cut (+4) 2017 U.S. Open Erin Hills T27 - Low Amateur (-1) 2016 U.S. Open Oakmont Missed Cut (+7)

The missed cut previously at Oakmont shouldn't be held against him this time around. He's obviously leveled up tremendously over the near-decade since, as evidenced by finishing T7 or better in three straight U.S. Opens from 2021-23. Pinehurst was not kind to Scheffler a year ago, however, as he struggled a bit to navigate the conditions in North Carolina.