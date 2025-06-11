2025 U.S. Open Golf schedule: Full dates, TV times and Oakmont overview

We've reached the halfway point of this golf season, which means that it's just about time for the third of four majors to tee off. The best players in the world will descend on Plum, Pennsylvania, this week for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, where they'll attempt to conquer one of the stiffest tests the sport has to offer.

We've already seen plenty of major history this year, from Rory McIlroy finally completing the career grand slam at The Masters to Scottie Scheffler winning his third at the PGA Championship. McIlroy will be looking to tie Phil Mickelson at six major titles with a win this weekend, while Scheffler hopes to notch the third leg of his own career slam.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Can Bryson DeChambeau overcome the legendarily gnarly rough at Oakmont to make it back-to-back U.S. Open wins (and three overall)? Can Jon Rahm find his way back to the winner's circle? Storylines abound ahead of what should be a historic weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 U.S. Open schedule, including streaming details, TV times and more.

Full 2025 U.S. Open schedule

The opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open is set to get underway on Thursday morning, June 12. Amateur (and dentist) Matt Vogt will be in the opening trio along with fellow Americans Kevin Velo and Trent Phillips, all of whom will tee off at 6:45 a.m. ET. (You can check out full tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 here.) The full competition schedule is below.

Round 1: Thursday, June 12, first tee time 6:45 a.m. ET

Round 2: Friday, June 13, first tee time 6:45 a.m. ET

Round 3: Saturday, June 14, first tee time TBD

Round 4: Sunday, June 15, first tee time TBD

How do I watch the 2025 U.S. Open? Full TV times and streaming

The NBC family of networks will broadcast the 2025 U.S. Open here in the States. USA Network will kick things off with exclusive TV coverage on Thursday, as well as morning coverage on Saturday and Sunday. NBC will air the back half of the second round on Friday afternoon, as well as primary TV coverage over the weekend.

2025 U.S. Open TV schedule

Round 1 (Thursday, June 12): 6 a.m.-5 p.m. ET (USA); 5-8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Round 2 (Friday, June 13): 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 7-8 p.m. ET (Peacock); 1-7 p.m. ET (NBC);

Round 3 (Saturday, June 14): 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA); 12-8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Round 4 (Sunday, June 15): 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA); 12-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

If streaming is more your thing, worry not. Streaming coverage of the 2025 U.S. Open is available via Peacock (subscription required), USOpen.com and the USGA app. Peacock will carry exclusive late-round coverage on Thursday and Friday, and it will also carry Sky Sports' coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday in addition to featured groups.

2025 U.S. Open streaming schedule

Round 1 (Thursday, June 12)

U.S. Open Round 1 Coverage: 5-8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

U.S. Open All-Access: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m.; 1:02 p.m. ET (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA app)

Round 2 (Friday, June 13)

U.S. Open Round 2 Coverage: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 7-8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

U.S. Open Round All-Access: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Featured Groups: 7:17 a.m. ET; 1:02 p.m. (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA app)

Round 3 (Saturday, June 14)

U.S. Open Round 3 Sky Sports Coverage: 12-8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA app)

Round 4 (Sunday, June 15)

U.S. Open Round 4 Sky Sports Coverage: 12-7 p.m. ET (Peacock)

U.S. Open All-Access: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Featured Groups: TBD (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA app)

Where is Oakmont Country Club?

Follow the Allegheny River about 14 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh, and you'll arrive at Plum, Pennsylvania, an East Hills suburb of 27,144 that also happens to house one of the best golf courses in the world.

Designed by Henry Fownes and built on old farmland, Oakmont opened in 1903 as an ode to links golf, with no water hazards and huge, fast, undulating greens. It has since played host to the U.S. Open nine times, most recently in 2016, when Dustin Johnson won with a 4-under 276.

Oakmont scorecard for the 2025 U.S. Open

Befitting a links-style course, Oakmont is very long, very fast and very treacherous, with notoriously brutal rough and greens that will punish you in an instant. Measuring 7,431 yards in all as a par-71, here is the full scoreboard for all 18 holes.

Hole Yardage Par 1 482 4 2 346 4 3 467 4 4 612 5 5 410 4 6 203 3 7 487 4 8 293 3 9 475 5 10 460 4 11 398 4 12 663 5 13 186 3 14 381 4 15 509 4 16 237 3 17 317 4 18 505 4

Who is the favorite to win the 2025 U.S. Open?

To no one's surprise, Scheffler enters as the betting favorite to win his first U.S. Open this week, currently at +275 at BetMGM. DeChambeau follows at +750, with Rohm at +1200 and McIlroy with the fourth-shortest odds at +1400.