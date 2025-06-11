Who is Matt Vogt? Get to know the dentist who qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open

The 125th U.S. Open returns to the Oakmont Country Club for the first time since Dustin Johnson won it in 2016. It also marks the 10th occasion this course has hosted the third of golf's four annual major tournaments. Anticipation is mounting, especially surrounding some of the new faces set to partake in the event — namely Matt Vogt.

Players like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau have garnered well-deserved attention. But the U.S. Open isn't just about the biggest names; it's also about the underdog stories, the players who come out of nowhere to qualify for our nation's championship. Bbecause of his unique story, Vogt, a dentist by trade, has stolen much of the spotlight. With that in mind, let's discuss the doctor's unconventional path to professional golf and how he ended up in this position.

Who is Matt Vogt?

Dr. Vogt is the founder of The Dentists at Gateway Crossing in McCordsville, Indiana. He's a proud husband and father of his 15-month-old daughter, Charlotte. The family has two rescue dogs, which joined them for the six-hour road trip from the Circle City to the U.S. Open.

A Cranberry, Pennsylvania, native, Vogt's coming of age began roughly 20 minutes from Oakmont. After receiving his bachelor's degree in biology from Butler University, he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) diploma from Indiana University's School of Dentistry. Fast forward to the present, and we get to see him return to familiar territory with the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream.

How did Matt Vogt qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open?

One of two qualifiers out of 41 participants from the Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, Washington, Vogt earned his spot. He shot an 8-under 136 across 36 holes to claim a bid at this year's U.S. Open.

Has Matt Vogt ever played a U.S. Open or pro tournament before?

This notably isn't Vogt's first appearance at the U.S. Open, though it is his maiden entry as a member of the field. He grew up near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home to Oakmont's infamous rough. Moreover, the 34-year-old caddied at the links once deemed an "ugly old brute" for five years.

During his time as a student at Butler from 2011 to 2013, Vogt represented the school's golf team. While he ultimately prioritized pursuing an academic career, it's not like this is a random person off the street. However, 2025 marks his Oakmont and major tourney debut.

Who is Matt Vogt grouped with at the U.S. Open?

Vogt is paired with a couple of fellow inexperienced Americans, Kevin Velo and Trent Phillips. They kick off Round 1 with a 6:45 a.m. ET tee time on Thursday, June 12.

Phillips and Velo will also be competing in their first U.S. Open, which should make things easier for the amateur Vogt. The trio will start at Oakmont's 10th hole.