How much does it cost to attend the Kentucky Derby?

Churchill Downs comes into full bloom as the Run for the Roses gallops into view. On the first Saturday of May, more than 150,000 attendees, dressed in seersucker suits and feathered hats, gather under the Twin Spires with mint juleps in hand.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most storied sporting spectacles in North America. The adrenaline-filled, 1¼-mile race lasts just two minutes after the gates swing open, but the Derby has transformed into a cultural fixture that is just as much about fashion and pageantry as it is about horse racing.

Nineteen three-year-old thoroughbreds took part in the 151st Kentucky Derby, with bay colt Journalism entering as the betting favorite following a recent three-win streak. Journalism and Sovereignty remained neck-and-neck down the final stretch of the muddy track, but it was the latter who earned the garland of roses after gaining separation and accelerating through the finish line.

While the Derby victory is a crowned achievement, it’s only the first leg of a far rarer feat. Sovereignty will continue its chase for the Triple Crown, a prestigious title attributed to any thoroughbred that wins the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same year. Only 13 horses have accomplished that feat since 1875.

How much do Kentucky Derby tickets cost?

The Kentucky Derby is considered to be one of the greatest bucket-list sporting events in the United States. For those who missed this year’s race, there will be another opportunity to attend next May. Enthusiasts can sign up for the online sale of tickets through the 2026 Derby Week registration.

General admission infield access tickets offer a tailgate-like atmosphere with a view of a 4K video board, but there is no seating or view of the racetrack. Guests are permitted to bring their own chair or picnic blanket for lounging, and Derby Day tickets can range between $100-$150.

Infield final turn general admission tickets are similar to infield access tickets but offer a private, standing-only area in the final turn of the infield. These single-day tickets were approximately $220 in the week leading up to the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

For a more inclusive experience, fans can purchase a two-day package for the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby. This tier starts at $666 for frontside plaza walkaround tickets, which offer off-site parking and all-inclusive dining with a first-floor view of the paddock, but do not include direct racetrack views or sight lines.

For the cheapest seating option, starting gate courtyard reserved seating tickets begin at $1,041 per guest and offer both covered and uncovered fold-down stadium-style seating options in an open-air setting overlooking the dirt and turf racetracks. Starting gate rail box tickets offer a “court side” experience near the outer rail of the track, where guests can witness the horses break from the starting gate for $1,604 per guest. First turn reserved seating moves up to the second and third level for $1,396. Clubhouse box tickets include groups of six padded fold-down seats on the first, second and third level of the facility for $1,765 per guest.

The Homestretch Club tickets offer indoor club access and uncovered stadium-style seating for $2,075 per guest. Millionaire’s Row tickets offer indoor dining and fourth-level viewing from a covered terrace for $5,411 per guest. Woodford Reserve Paddock Club & Enclosure tickets cost $10,950 per guest. These tickets offer access into the paddocks and views directly into the paddock stalls, along with the opportunity to watch the races railside near the finish line.

For the most luxury experience, guests can purchase private suites that cost upwards of $300,000.