How to watch Eagles vs. Packers with and without cable: Full Wild Card streaming guide
The 2024 NFL season began for the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers with those teams matched up against each other in Brazil. They wound up playing an entertaining game, with the Eagles scraping by with a 34-29 win. Saquon Barkley ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in his Philly debut, foreshadowing what was to come. But the main story to come out of that game, of course, was Jordan Love's injury, which would knock him out for each of Green Bay's next two games.
Both teams got off to 2-2 starts but took off around the same time, establishing themselves as clear playoff teams in the NFC. The Eagles won 12 of their next 13 games, winning the NFC East rather comfortably. While that's all fine and well, Jalen Hurts missed each of Philadelphia's last two games with a concussion. The Eagles hope he can play, but that isn't a guarantee as of this writing.
The Packers won nine of their next 11 contests following their 2-2 start, but finished their season on a two-game losing streak. Perhaps more jarringly, both Love and Christian Watson suffered injuries in their final game of the regular season. Love appears to be trending in the right direction when it comes to playing on Sunday, but as is the case with Hurts, his availability isn't a guarantee either right now. Obviously, an injury to one of those quarterbacks can drastically impact what could wind up being an incredibly competitive game otherwise.
In terms of the six games that are going to be played on Wild Card Weekend, this matchup is as good as any. Both the Eagles and Packers have rosters strong enough to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, and there's reason to believe both of these teams wish they had different matchups in the first round of the playoffs.
With this game being as intriguing as it is, NFL fans who are unable to attend the event in person will want to watch it on TV. Here's how that can be done.
How to watch Eagles vs. Packers with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
Watching on television is almost always preferred, but that isn't always possible. For those who are stuck watching on a computer or a cell phone, using your cable provider's online platform will work. Every cable provider has one, so all you have to do is log in using your account information.
Watching on network TV channels
Those who are able to watch on TV are in luck as well, as this game is set to be played on FOX. Virtually any cable package includes FOX, so the game should be easily accessible for those with a cable subscription.
The best way to find the channel number is by checking your local provider. The channel numbers are not the same everywhere, so double-checking is crucial.
How to watch Eagles vs. Packers without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with FOX
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$82.99/month
Yes, 21 days
$82.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Blue)
$50.99/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$6.99/month
No
Free trials and discounts
Of the options above, YouTube TV has the largest free trial by far, giving new users 21 days of access without spending a penny. Those 21 days are enough to get through the conference championship games. Hulu and FuboTV offer free trials as well, but those are only three days and seven days respectively. Unfortunately, Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but they do offer a heavily discounted first month. NFL+ does not offer any discounts, but also has the smallest monthly charge by far. In order to avoid being charged any fees for sites with free trials, you must make sure to cancel any subscription before the trial expires.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the options above have mobile apps in the Google Play and App Store, giving fans another way to watch what should be a fascinating game.